- Report
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Trump Gets Negative Reviews Internationally as Fewer Say U.S. Is a Reliable Partner
Appendix A: Detailed tables
Table of Contents
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- Trump Gets Negative Reviews Internationally as Fewer Say U.S. Is a Reliable Partner
- How do views of Trump compare with other global leaders?
- Comparing how Americans and others around the world view the United States’ global role
- European views of Trump and the U.S. are especially negative
- In middle-income nations, most say the U.S. interferes in other countries’ affairs
- Appendix A: Detailed tables
- Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
- Appendix C: 2026 Global Attitudes Survey fieldwork timeline
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology