Key findings

On balance, South Africans see their country’s influence in the world as waning rather than growing.

Those on the ideological left and those who do not favor the African National Congress (ANC) are especially likely to say their country’s influence is weakening.

A plurality of South African adults (41%) say that their country’s influence has been getting weaker in recent years.

About a quarter say that South Africa’s influence has been getting stronger while roughly one-third say it has stayed about the same.

Perceptions about South Africa’s influence vary somewhat by political ideology. Those on the ideological left (51%) are more likely than those on the right (35%) to say South Africa’s influence is waning. At the same time, those on the right and center are more likely than those on the left to say the country’s influence is growing.

Similarly, more South Africans with an unfavorable opinion of the African National Congress (ANC) say their country is getting weaker than those with a favorable view of the party (46% vs. 38%, respectively).