About Pew Research Center’s Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on a mix of telephone, face-to-face and online interviews conducted under the direction of Gallup, Langer Research Associates and Social Research Centre. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. Read more about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs.

Some, but not all, of our international analyses and reports use demographic variables or categorizations based on external data. We explain these more below:

Ideology

We analyze respondents’ attitudes based on where they place themselves on an ideological scale. We asked about political ideology using several slightly different scales and categorized people as being on the ideological left, center or right.

In most countries, we asked people to place themselves on a scale ranging from “Extreme left” to “Extreme right.” The question was asked this way in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey.

Ideology was not asked about in India, Indonesia or Kenya.

Education

To compare educational groups across countries, we standardize education levels based on the United Nations’ International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED).

Middle-income countries

Countries are classified as middle income based on categories from the World Bank that rely on per capita gross national income. This is a classification we have used in other Pew Research Center analyses, including when looking at global views of China, satisfaction with democracy, globalization and national identity.