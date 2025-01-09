Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Moira Fagan, Research Associate

Christine Huang, Research Associate

Laura Clancy, Research Analyst

Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher

Janell Fetterolf, Senior Researcher

Shannon Greenwood, Digital Production Manager

Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst

Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant

Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant

Gar Meng Leong, Communications Manager

Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate

Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist

John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer

William Miner, Research Analyst

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods

Georgina Pizzolitto, Research Methodologist

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Mithila Samak, Communications Associate

Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist

Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate

Kelsey Jo Starr, Research Analyst

Brianna Vetter, Administrative Associate

We appreciate the following individuals for advising us on strategic outreach: Eugenia Mitchelstein, Associate Professor of Communication at Universidad de San Andrés (Argentina); Naziru Mikail Abubakar, Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief at the Daily Trust (Nigeria); Sebastián Lacunza, Columnist at elDiarioAR.com (Argentina); Anton Harber, Executive Director at the Campaign for Free Expression and Founder of the Mail & Guardian (South Africa); and Admire Mare, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Johannesburg (South Africa); and Monicah Waceke Ndungu, Chief Operating Officer, Nation Media Group (Kenya).