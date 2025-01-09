4. Support for changing the current economic system

In most of the countries we surveyed, there is widespread support for changing the economic system. In fact, in all but three nations, majorities say the economic system in their country needs major changes or complete reform.

Across all 36 countries, a median of 20% of adults say their economic system needs to be completely reformed, while a median of 52% call for major changes. Much smaller median shares say their economic system needs minor changes (16%) or no changes at all (3%).

Significant shares in some middle-income countries support complete economic reform. Majorities in Nigeria and Tunisia say this is necessary, and roughly four-in-ten or more agree in Ghana, India, Malaysia, South Africa and Turkey.

Only in the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden – all high-income countries – do fewer than half of adults want significant economic changes.

Majorities in most North American and European countries surveyed say their system needs at least major changes, including three-quarters or more in France, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Spain. And across both regions, no more than about a quarter of adults think their economic system needs complete reform in any survey country.

Views by perception of economic inequality

In nearly all countries surveyed, adults who see economic inequality as a very big problem are significantly more likely than others to favor significant changes to the economic system.

For example, Swedish adults who think inequality is a very big problem are twice as likely as those who think it’s a moderately big problem, a small problem or not a problem at all to say Sweden’s economic system needs major changes or complete reform.

And in 31 of the 36 countries surveyed, people who say the current economic situation in their country is bad are more likely than those who say it’s good to favor significant changes.

Views by age

In 10 countries, younger adults are more likely than older people to favor significant economic changes. These include the U.S., where 77% of adults under 35 want major changes or complete reform to the economic system, compared with 58% of people ages 50 and older.

Views by gender

In seven countries, larger shares of women than men say their economic system needs at least major changes. In France, for example, 81% of women support major economic changes or complete reform, compared with 72% of men.

How support for economic reform has changed over time

Opinions about economic reform have changed since we last asked this question in several places.

In 10 countries, significantly greater shares of adults favor major economic change or complete reform this year than in the past. In fact, this share has doubled in Australia since 2021 – from 32% then to 64% today. Support for large-scale economic change is also up in several European countries compared with three years ago.

Smaller shares say their economic system needs major changes or complete reform now than in the past in Argentina (-5 points since 2023), South Korea (-6 since 2021), Spain (-8 since 2021) and Singapore (-13 since 2021).

Trend data on this question is not available in Bangladesh, Chile, Colombia, Ghana, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia or Turkey.