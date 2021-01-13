This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Primary researchers
Athena Chapekis, Data Science Assistant
Kat Devlin, Research Associate
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Christine Huang, Research Analyst
Aidan Connaughton, Research Assistant
J.J. Moncus, Research Assistant
Research team
Laura Silver, Senior Researcher
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Sono Shah, Computational Social Scientist
Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist
Editorial and graphic design
Shannon Greenwood, Digital Producer
Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Communications and web publishing
Stefan S. Cornibert, Communications Manager
Andrew Grant, Communications Associate
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Associate
Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager
In addition, the report benefited from feedback provided by the following Pew Research Center researchers: James Bell, Aaron Smith and Richard Wike.