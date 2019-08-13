Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Kat Devlin, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant
Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Jeremiah Cha, Research Assistant Stefan S. Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Moira Fagan, Research Analyst Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Mara Mordecai, Research Assistant Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research