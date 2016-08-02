- Report
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Number of Refugees to Europe Surges to Record 1.3 Million in 2015
Appendix A: Asylum applications 1985 through 2015
Table of Contents
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- Number of Refugees to Europe Surges to Record 1.3 Million in 2015
- 1. Asylum seeker origins: A rapid rise for most countries
- 2. Asylum seeker destinations: Germany again Europe’s leading destination
- 3. Europe’s asylum seeker flows: Uneven dispersion across Europe
- 4. Asylum seeker demography: Young and male
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: Asylum applications 1985 through 2015
- Appendix B: Asylum seeker origins
- References