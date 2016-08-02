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Number of Refugees to Europe Surges to Record 1.3 Million in 2015

Appendix A: Asylum applications 1985 through 2015

Table of Contents
  1. Number of Refugees to Europe Surges to Record 1.3 Million in 2015
  2. 1. Asylum seeker origins: A rapid rise for most countries
  3. 2. Asylum seeker destinations: Germany again Europe’s leading destination
  4. 3. Europe’s asylum seeker flows: Uneven dispersion across Europe
  5. 4. Asylum seeker demography: Young and male
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Asylum applications 1985 through 2015
  9. Appendix B: Asylum seeker origins
  10. References
Number of asylum applications to Europe by country and year
Number of asylum applications to Europe by country and year, continued
Number of asylum applications to Europe by country and year, continued
Next: Appendix B: Asylum seeker origins
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Table of Contents

  1. Number of Refugees to Europe Surges to Record 1.3 Million in 2015
  2. 1. Asylum seeker origins: A rapid rise for most countries
  3. 2. Asylum seeker destinations: Germany again Europe’s leading destination
  4. 3. Europe’s asylum seeker flows: Uneven dispersion across Europe
  5. 4. Asylum seeker demography: Young and male
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Asylum applications 1985 through 2015
  9. Appendix B: Asylum seeker origins
  10. References