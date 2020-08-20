Facts on U.S. immigrants, 2018

Characteristics of the U.S. foreign-born population: 1960-2018

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There were a record 44.8 million immigrants living in the U.S. in 2018, making up 13.7% of the nation’s population. This represents a more than fourfold increase since 1960, when 9.7 million immigrants lived in the U.S., accounting for 5.4% of the total U.S. population. Click the link below each summary table to download the data.

To find more context on the figures below, visit the blog post “Key findings about U.S. immigrants,” and for a downloadable version of the tables below, see the PDF and the Excel workbook. For facts on Latinos in the United States, see our profile on U.S. Hispanics.

For details on our regional grouping of countries, see our “Countries by regional classification” document.

Nativity of U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Foreign-born population total 9,729,147 9,744,833 14,079,460 19,682,004 31,133,481 39,916,875 44,760,622 Percent born in Mexico 6.0% 8.1% 15.6% 21.7% 29.4% 29.4% 25.0% Percent who are citizens N/A 63.7% 50.4% 40.5% 40.3% 43.7% 50.7% Download Excel sheet with all population and nativity findings

Race of U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Percent who are white alone, not Hispanic N/A N/A 49.3% 31.2% 22.0% 18.7% 17.7% Download Excel sheet with all race findings

Language use among U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Percent speaking English at least very well (ages 5 and older) N/A N/A 57.2% 53.0% 49.0% 48.4% 53.2% Download Excel sheet with all language findings

Age and gender of U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Median age (in years) 57 50 39 37 37 41 45 Percent who are female 51.1% 54.1% 53.4% 51.1% 50.2% 51.0% 51.8% Download Excel sheet with all age and gender findings

Marital status and fertility of U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Percent who are married (ages 18 and older) 68.4% 67.0% 64.1% 61.9% 62.8% 60.0% 61.2% Percent who are women ages 15-44 giving birth in past year N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 8.5% 7.5% Download Excel sheet with all marriage and fertility findings

Education of U.S. immigrants Highest degree completed, ages 25 and older 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 High school or less 88.9% 82.4% 70.1% 60.9% 57.4% 54.2% 49.2% Two-year degree/some college 6.0% 8.7% 14.1% 18.8% 18.5% 18.8% 18.8% Bachelor’s degree or more 5.1% 9.0% 15.8% 20.3% 24.1% 27.1% 32.0% Download Excel sheet with all education findings

Work status and occupations of U.S. immigrants Ages 16 and older 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Percent in labor force (among civilian population) 47.5% 48.3% 55.4% 64.2% 60.5% 67.7% 66.6% Download Excel sheet with all work findings

Earnings and income of U.S. immigrants Ages 16 and older 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Median annual personal earnings

(in 2018 dollars, among those with earnings) N/A N/A N/A $28,384 $29,428 $27,744 $31,900 Median annual household income (in 2018 dollars) N/A N/A $42,473 $52,893 $57,561 $52,829 $59,000 Download Excel sheet with all income findings

Poverty among U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Percent living in poverty 19.1% 14.6% 15.2% 17.8% 17.7% 18.6% 14.6% Download Excel sheet with all poverty findings

Homeownership and households of U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 Percent in family households 88.0% 86.5% 85.9% 87.4% 87.9% 87.0% 82.3% Download Excel sheet with all homeownership and household findings

Region and top states of residence of U.S. immigrants 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2018 West 19.8% 24.0% 32.4% 39.6% 37.9% 35.4% 33.9% California 13.7% 18.0% 25.4% 32.7% 28.5% 25.4% 23.7% South 9.9% 14.5% 20.6% 23.2% 27.7% 31.9% 33.7% Texas 3.2% 3.6% 6.1% 7.7% 9.3% 10.4% 11.0% Florida 2.7% 5.5% 7.5% 8.4% 8.6% 9.2% 10.0% Northeast 47.0% 42.1% 32.0% 26.5% 23.2% 21.5% 21.2% New York 23.5% 21.5% 17.0% 14.4% 12.4% 10.8% 10.0% New Jersey 6.4% 6.5% 5.4% 4.9% 4.7% 4.6% 4.6% Midwest 23.3% 19.5% 15.0% 10.8% 11.3% 11.1% 11.3% Download Excel sheet with all region findings

Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2018 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS).

“Statistical Portrait of the Foreign-Born Population in the United States, 2018”