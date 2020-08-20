Facts on U.S. immigrants, 2018

Population & age

Foreign-born population in the United States, 1850-2018 Foreign-born population, in millions Source: U.S. Census Bureau population estimates and Pew Research Center tabulations of 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Foreign-born population in the United States, 1850-2018 Foreign-born population, in millions Year Foreign-born population, in millions 1850 2.2 1860 4.1 1870 5.6 1880 6.7 1890 9.2 1900 10.3 1910 13.5 1920 13.9 1930 14.2 1940 11.6 1950 10.3 1960 9.7 1970 9.6 1980 14.1 1990 19.8 2000 31.1 2010 39.9 2013 41.3 2014 42.2 2015 43.2 2016 43.7 2017 44.4 2018 44.8 Download data as .csv Source: U.S. Census Bureau population estimates and Pew Research Center tabulations of 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The foreign-born population residing in the U.S. reached a record 44.8 million, or 13.7% of the U.S. population, in 2018. This immigrant population has more than quadrupled since the 1960s, when the 1965 Immigration and Naturalization Act took effect. Though growth has begun to slow in recent years, the number of immigrants living in the United States is projected to almost double by 2065.

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The age structure of the U.S. immigrant population has changed alongside the changing immigrant origin regions. As the largest group of immigrants shifted from Europeans, Canadians and other North Americans to Mexicans, the largest age group moved from ages 65-69 in 1960 to ages 40-44 in 2018. Today, European, Canadian and other North American immigrants tend to be older, with a median age of 53 and 54 respectively in 2018. Mexican immigrants are among the youngest, with a median age of 43. The age distribution of the U.S.-born population has also transformed. In 1960, towards the end of the Baby Boom, the population was younger than in 2018, when these age groups were much more evenly dispersed.

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Origin regions

Origins of the U.S. immigrant population, 1960-2018 % of foreign-born population residing in the U.S. who were born in … Note: Other Latin America includes Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Asia includes Central, East, Southeast, and South Asia. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1960-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2015-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Origins of the U.S. immigrant population, 1960-2018 % of foreign-born population residing in the U.S. who were born in … Year Mexico Other Latin America Asia Europe/Canada and other North America 1960 6% 3% 4% 84% 1970 8% 11% 7% 68% 1980 16% 16% 16% 42% 1990 22% 21% 22% 26% 2000 29% 22% 23% 19% 2010 29% 24% 25% 14% 2015 27% 24% 27% 13% 2018 25% 25% 28% 13% Download data as .csv Note: Other Latin America includes Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Asia includes Central, East, Southeast, and South Asia. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1960-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2015-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The regions of origin for immigrant populations residing in the U.S. have dramatically shifted since the passage of the 1965 Immigration and Naturalization Act. In 1960, 84% of immigrants living in the U.S. were born in Europe, Canada or other North American countries, while only 6% were from Mexico, 4% from Asia, 3% from the rest of Latin America and 3% from other areas. Immigrant origins now differ drastically, with European, Canadian and other North American immigrants making up only a small share of the foreign-born population (13%) in 2018. Asians (28%), Mexicans (25%) and other Latin Americans (25%) each make up about a quarter of the U.S. immigrant population, followed by 9% who were born in another region.

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Time in the U.S. & generations

Length of time in the U.S., 1970-2018 % of foreign-born population who have lived in the U.S. … Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1970-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Length of time in the U.S., 1970-2018 % of foreign-born population who have lived in the U.S. … Year 0 to 10 years Over 10 years 1970 30.6% 69.4% 1980 39.6% 60.4% 1990 43.8% 56.2% 2000 42.4% 57.6% 2010 34.7% 65.3% 2013 28.4% 71.6% 2014 28.1% 71.9% 2015 27.9% 72.1% 2016 27.6% 72.4% 2017 27.8% 72.2% 2018 27.5% 72.5% Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1970-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The nation’s immigrants are more settled today than they were in 1990, when the share of those who had arrived within the past 10 years peaked at 44%. Now, the amount of time that immigrants have spent in the U.S. has grown. In 2018, 73% of immigrants had lived in the U.S. for over 10 years, up from 56% in 1990 (but similar to the share in 1970.)

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Among new arrivals, Asians outnumber Hispanics % of immigrants arriving in the U.S. in each year who are … Note: Figures for 2000 to 2004 are based on the household population and do not include arrivals residing in group quarters. For 2000-2017, the shares are computed using immigrants who arrived in the year before the ACS surveys of 2001-2018; for 2018, based on those arriving in 2018 in the 2018 ACS. Race and ethnicity based on self-reports. Asians include only single-race non-Hispanics. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2001-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Among new arrivals, Asians outnumber Hispanics % of immigrants arriving in the U.S. in each year who are … Year Hispanic Asian 2000 47.6% 22.5% 2001 44.8% 22.3% 2002 48.4% 24.7% 2003 51.4% 23.2% 2004 50.2% 24.1% 2005 48.0% 24.8% 2006 42.8% 29.4% 2007 35.6% 32.9% 2008 35.1% 32.2% 2009 32.0% 35.9% 2010 29.5% 38.1% 2011 26.5% 39.0% 2012 27.9% 38.0% 2013 28.0% 37.7% 2014 30.4% 37.3% 2015 31.4% 36.2% 2016 32.7% 33.7% 2017 30.9% 35.2% 2018 31.4% 36.7% Download data as .csv Note: Figures for 2000 to 2004 are based on the household population and do not include arrivals residing in group quarters. For 2000-2017, the shares are computed using immigrants who arrived in the year before the ACS surveys of 2001-2018; for 2018, based on those arriving in 2018 in the 2018 ACS. Race and ethnicity based on self-reports. Asians include only single-race non-Hispanics. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2001-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Starting as early as 2010, more Asian immigrants than Hispanic immigrants have arrived annually in the U.S., a reversal of historical trends. In the early 2000s, the number of newly arrived Hispanic immigrants greatly outnumbered newly arrived Asian immigrants. Around the time of the Great Recession, Latin American immigration declined sharply, especially from Mexico.

CORRECTION (Sept. 21, 2020): An update to the methodology used to tabulate figures in the chart above has changed all figures from 2001 and 2012. This new methodology has also allowed the inclusion of the figure from 2000. Futhermore, the earlier version of the chart incorrectly showed the partial year shares of Hispanic and Asian recent arrivals in 2015; the corrected complete year shares are 31% and 36%, respectively.

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First- and second-generation share of the population, 1900-2018 % of U.S. population who are __ immigrants Note: First-generation immigrants are those born outside the U.S. The second generation are those born in the U.S. with at least one immigrant parent. Some data for 1960-2015 differ slightly from previous versions of this chart for historical consistency. Source: 1900-1950 data from Edmonston and Passel (1994); 1960-2000 numbers from Pew Research Center estimates of adjusted census data consistent with historical estimates and projections; 2005-2018 data from Pew Research Center tabulations of March CPS ASEC (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook First- and second-generation share of the population, 1900-2018 % of U.S. population who are __ immigrants Year 1st generation 2nd generation 1900 13.7 20.8 1910 14.6 20.1 1920 12.7 20.6 1930 11.3 20.1 1940 8.5 18.8 1950 6.9 16.2 1960 5.6 13.8 1970 4.8 12 1980 6.2 10.3 1990 8.2 9.6 2000 11.4 10 2006 12.1 10.5 2010 12.7 11.3 2015 13.3 12.1 2016 13.5 12 2017 13.7 12 2018 14.1 12.3 Download data as .csv Note: First-generation immigrants are those born outside the U.S. The second generation are those born in the U.S. with at least one immigrant parent. Some data for 1960-2015 differ slightly from previous versions of this chart for historical consistency. Source: 1900-1950 data from Edmonston and Passel (1994); 1960-2000 numbers from Pew Research Center estimates of adjusted census data consistent with historical estimates and projections; 2005-2018 data from Pew Research Center tabulations of March CPS ASEC (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The U.S.-born children of immigrants (second-generation Americans) make up 12% of the nation’s population. By 2050, immigrants and their children could account for 19% and 18% of the population, respectively, according to Pew Research Center projections.

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Language use & education

English proficiency among U.S. immigrants, 1980-2018 % of foreign-born population ages 5 and older who are English proficient Note: English proficient are those who speak only English at home or, if they speak a non-English language at home, they indicate they can speak English at least “very well.” Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1980-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook English proficiency among U.S. immigrants, 1980-2018 % of foreign-born population ages 5 and older who are English proficient Year % of immigrants 1980 57.2% 1990 53.0% 2000 49.0% 2010 48.4% 2013 50.4% 2014 50.4% 2015 50.9% 2016 51.0% 2017 52.2% 2018 53.2% Download data as .csv Note: English proficient are those who speak only English at home or, if they speak a non-English language at home, they indicate they can speak English at least “very well.” Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1980-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Since 1980, the share of immigrants who are proficient in English (those who speak only English at home or speak English at least “very well”) has declined, though it has increased slightly in recent years. This decline has been driven entirely by those who speak only English at home, which fell from 30% of immigrants ages 5 and older in 1980 to 17% in 2018. The share who speaks English “very well,” meanwhile, has increased slightly, from 27% to 37% over the same time period.

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Languages spoken among U.S. immigrants, 2018 % of immigrants ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home Note: Languages spoken by at least 2.0% of the immigrant population are shown. Hindi includes related languages such as Urdu and Bengali. Dravidian is family of languages which includes; Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2018 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Languages spoken among U.S. immigrants, 2018 % of immigrants ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home Language % of immigrants English only 17% Spanish 42% Chinese 6% Hindi 5% Filipino/Tagalog 4% French 3% Vietnamese 3% Dravidian 2% Arabic 2% All other 17% Download data as .csv Note: Languages spoken by at least 2.0% of the immigrant population are shown. Hindi includes related languages such as Urdu and Bengali. Dravidian is family of languages which includes; Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2018 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Among the nation’s immigrants, Spanish is by far the most spoken non-English language (42% of immigrants say they speak Spanish at home), but it is not the only non-English language spoken by immigrants. Some 6% of immigrants speak Chinese (including Mandarin and Cantonese), 5% speak Hindi or a related language, 4% speak Filipino or Tagalog, 3% speak Vietnamese, 3% speak French and 2% speak Dravidian.

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Educational attainment among U.S. immigrants, 1960-2018 % of immigrants ages 25 and older whose highest level of education is a ____ Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1960-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Educational attainment among U.S. immigrants, 1960-2018 % of immigrants ages 25 and older whose highest level of education is a ____ Year Bachelor’s degree Postgraduate degree 1960 2.5% 2.6% 1970 4.0% 5.0% 1980 7.0% 8.7% 1990 11.5% 8.8% 2000 13.7% 10.3% 2010 15.9% 11.1% 2013 16.4% 11.9% 2014 16.6% 12.0% 2015 17.1% 12.6% 2016 17.2% 12.8% 2017 17.8% 13.4% 2018 18.1% 13.9% Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 1960-2000 decennial censuses and 2010, 2013-2018 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Education levels among the nation’s immigrants have been steadily rising since the 1960s, just like the native-born population. While there have been gains across the board, the increases have been most dramatic among immigrants from Asia, Europe and the Middle East and less so among those from Mexico and Central America.

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Unauthorized immigrant population

Unauthorized immigrant total rises, then falls In millions Note: Shading shows range of estimated 90% confidence interval. Source: Pew Research Center estimates based on augmented U.S. Census Bureau data. See Methodology for details. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Unauthorized immigrant total rises, then falls In millions Year Estimate + or – value for range 2017 10,500,000 160,000 2016 10,700,000 190,000 2015 11,000,000 190,000 2014 11,100,000 180,000 2013 11,200,000 170,000 2012 11,200,000 170,000 2011 11,500,000 160,000 2010 11,400,000 150,000 2009 11,300,000 150,000 2008 11,700,000 160,000 2007 12,200,000 160,000 2006 11,600,000 170,000 2005 11,100,000 150,000 2000 8,600,000 875,000 1995 5,700,000 750,000 1990 3,500,000 Note: Shading shows range of estimated 90% confidence interval. Source: Pew Research Center estimates based on augmented U.S. Census Bureau data. See Methodology for details. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The nation’s unauthorized immigrant population grew rapidly between 1990 and 2007, reaching a peak of 12.2 million. Since then, the population declined to 10.5 million in 2017. Unauthorized immigrants from Mexico make up less than half of all unauthorized immigrants and have been a driver of the group’s population decline – the number of unauthorized immigrants from Mexico fell from a peak of 6.9 million in 2007 to 4.9 million in 2017.

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About one-quarter of the U.S. foreign-born population is unauthorized immigrants, while the majority of the nation’s immigrants are in the U.S. legally. Naturalized citizens account for the largest portion of the foreign-born population (45%).

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