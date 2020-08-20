Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Facts on U.S. immigrants, 2018

Try our email course on U.S. immigration

Learn about immigration through five short lessons delivered to your inbox every other day. Sign up now!

There were a record 44.8 million immigrants living in the U.S. in 2018, making up 13.7% of the nation’s population. This represents a more than fourfold increase since 1960, when 9.7 million immigrants lived in the U.S., accounting for 5.4% of the total U.S. population. Click the link below each summary table to download the data.

To find more context on the figures below, visit the blog post “Key findings about U.S. immigrants,” and for a downloadable version of the tables below, see the PDF and the Excel workbook. For facts on Latinos in the United States, see our profile on U.S. Hispanics.

For details on our regional grouping of countries, see our “Countries by regional classification” document (PDF).

Nativity of U.S. immigrants

Foreign-born population total44,760,622
Percent born in Mexico25.0%
Percent who are citizens50.7%

Download Excel sheet with all population and nativity findings

Race of U.S. immigrants

Percent who are white alone, not Hispanic17.7%

Download Excel sheet with all race findings

Language use among U.S. immigrants

Percent speaking English at least very well
(ages 5 and older)		53.2%

Download Excel sheet with all language findings

Age and gender of U.S. immigrants

Median age of foreign-born population (in years)45
Percent of foreign born who are female51.8%

Download Excel sheet with all age and gender findings

Marital status and fertility of U.S. immigrants

Percent who are married
(ages 18 and older)		61.2%
Percent who are women ages 15-44 giving birth in past year7.5%

Download Excel sheet with all marriage and fertility findings

Education of U.S. immigrants

Highest degree completed, ages 25 and older

High school or less49.2%
Two-year degree/Some college18.8%
Bachelor’s degree or more32.0%

Download Excel sheet with all education findings

Work status and occupations of U.S. immigrants

Ages 16 and older

Percent in labor force
(among civilian population)		66.6%

Download Excel sheet with all work findings

Earnings and income of U.S. immigrants

Ages 16 and older

Median annual personal earnings
(in 2018 dollars, among those with earnings)		$31,900
Median annual household income
(in 2018 dollars)		$59,000

Download Excel sheet with all income findings

Poverty and health insurance among U.S. immigrants

Percent living in poverty14.6%
Percent uninsured19.6%

Download Excel sheet with all poverty and insurance findings

Homeownership and households of U.S. immigrants

Percent in family households82.3%

Download Excel sheet with all homeownership and household findings

Region and top states of residence of U.S. immigrants

West33.9%
California23.7%
South33.7%
Texas11.0%
Florida10.0%
Northeast21.2%
New York10.0%
New Jersey4.6%
Midwest11.3%

Download Excel sheet with all region findings

Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2018 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS).
“Statistical Portrait of the Foreign-Born Population in the United States, 2018”

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!