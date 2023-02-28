From left, Rep. Maxwell Frost, Rep. Becca Balint, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Rep. Andrea Salinas. (Anna Moneymaker; Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post; Brandon Bell; Octavio Jones; Anna Moneymaker, all via Getty Images)

Immigrants and children of immigrants account for at least 15% of the 118th Congress, a share that has steadily grown over the past three Congresses. At least 81 voting members of Congress are foreign born or have at least one parent who was born in another country, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of members’ biographical information gathered from the Congressional Research Service, news articles, congressional offices and other sources.

There are currently 18 foreign-born voting members of Congress, including 17 in the House of Representatives and one in the Senate – Democrat Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who was born in Japan. Together, they represent 3% of all voting members across both legislative chambers. At least 63 additional lawmakers – 47 representatives and 16 senators – have one or more immigrant parent. Overall, these children of immigrants make up 12% of the House and Senate.

How we did this This Pew Research Center analysis examines congressional lawmakers’ birthplaces and parentage. It is based on information from congressional and genealogical records, news stories, obituaries, candidate statements and contact with congressional staff. Our count does not include members of Congress who were born outside the U.S. to American parents and gained U.S. citizenship after meeting legal requirements. Our tally also does not include members who were born (or whose parents were born) in U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, nor on U.S. military bases outside of the country. Our analysis reflects the 535 voting members of the 118th Congress seated as of Feb. 28, 2023. If you know of an additional congressional legislator not included on our list, email info@pewresearch.org.

Both the number and share of foreign-born members in the current Congress are the same as in the previous Congress. The share remains substantially below historical highs. For example, about 8% of lawmakers were immigrants in the 50th Congress of 1887-88, during a broader wave of immigration from Europe to the United States. The share of immigrants in the current Congress is also far below the foreign-born share of the U.S. population as a whole, which was 13.6% in 2021.

Children of immigrants, though, have increased their representation in Congress in recent years. Their share has increased from 10% (or 52 members) in the 115th Congress of 2017-18, when the Center began tracking this biographical information.

Looking at all 81 immigrants and children of immigrants in the current Congress, Democrats make up a much larger portion of the group than Republicans. Among the 17 senators who are foreign born or have an immigrant parent, 12 are Democrats, four are Republicans (Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Jim Risch of Idaho, John Thune of South Dakota and Ted Cruz of Texas) and one is an independent – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, whose father emigrated from Poland.

In the House, 48 of the 64 lawmakers who are immigrants or children of immigrants are Democrats, while 16 are Republicans. The latter group includes New York Republican Rep. George Santos, who is the son of Brazilian immigrants. However, key aspects of Santos’ biography have been called into question.

Immigrants and children of immigrants represent 25 states in Congress. About a quarter of these members (26%) represent California – the largest share representing any one state. Smaller shares represent Florida (9%), Illinois (7%) and New York (6%).

There are also regional trends. Almost half of members who are immigrants or children of immigrants (48%) hail from states in the West – 39 members in all. The South ranks as the second-most common region represented by this group, with 17 lawmakers, followed by the Northeast (13) and the Midwest (12).

In a change from previous Congresses, Central America has surpassed Europe as the most common origin region for lawmakers who are immigrants or the children of immigrants. Three-in-ten members in this group claim heritage in Central American countries. About a quarter or fewer have roots in Europe (26%), Asia (17%) and the Caribbean (16%).

Twenty-two lawmakers who are immigrants or have at least one immigrant parent have roots in Mexico, by far the largest number from any one country. The next most common countries of origin are Cuba with nine lawmakers, Germany with six and India with five. (Some lawmakers in this analysis are tallied under more than one country and region because their parents emigrated to the U.S. from different nations.)

Of the new members of Congress this year, Democratic Rep. Becca Balint, whose Hungarian father survived the Holocaust, is the first woman and openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. And Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who emigrated from Peru at age 5, is the first openly gay immigrant to serve in Congress.

Under the U.S. Constitution, an immigrant taking office in the House must be a U.S. citizen for seven years or more, be age 25 or older and live in the state where they are elected. Nine years of citizenship are required to serve in the Senate, and the member must be 30 or older and live in the represented state when elected.

Immigrants, children of immigrants in the 118th U.S. Congress

Name Immigrant or child of an immigrant Place of origin Party Office State Balint, Becca Child Father: Hungary Democrat Representative VT Barragán, Nanette Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Bennet, Michael Child Mother: Poland Democrat Senator CO Bera, Ami Child Both parents: India Democrat Representative CA Bice, Stephanie Child Father: Iran Republican Representative OK Blumenthal, Richard Child Father: Germany Democrat Senator CT Boyle, Brendan Child Father: Ireland Democrat Representative PA Burgess, Michael Child Father: Canada Republican Representative TX Caraveo, Yadira Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CO Carbajal, Salud Immigrant Mexico Democrat Representative CA Cárdenas, Tony Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Casar, Greg Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative TX Cherfilus-McCormick, Sheila Child Both parents: Haiti Democrat Representative FL Chu, Judy Child Mother: China Democrat Representative CA Ciscomani, Juan Immigrant Mexico Republican Representative AZ Clarke, Yvette Child Both parents: Jamaica Democrat Representative NY Correa, Lou Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Cruz, Ted Child Father: Cuba Republican Senator TX Cuellar, Henry Child Father: Mexico Democrat Representative TX DeLauro, Rosa Child Father: Italy Democrat Representative CT Diaz-Balart, Mario Child Both parents: Cuba Republican Representative FL Duckworth, Tammy Child Mother: Thailand Democrat Senator IL Durbin, Dick Child Mother: Lithuania Democrat Senator IL Eshoo, Anna Child Mother: Armenia; Father: Iran Democrat Representative CA Espaillat, Adriano Immigrant Dominican Republic Democrat Representative NY Frost, Maxwell Alejandro Child Mother: Cuba Democrat Representative FL Gallego, Ruben Child Mother: Colombia; Father: Mexico Democrat Representative AZ García, Jesús Immigrant Mexico Democrat Representative IL Garcia, Mike Child Both parents: Mexico Republican Representative CA Garcia, Robert Immigrant Peru Democrat Representative CA Gimenez, Carlos Immigrant Cuba Republican Representative FL Gomez, Jimmy Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Grijalva, Raúl Child Father: Mexico Democrat Representative AZ Harris, Andy Child Mother: Ukraine; Father: Hungary Republican Representative MD Heinrich, Martin Child Father: Germany Democrat Senator NM Hirono, Mazie Immigrant Japan Democrat Senator HI Horsford, Steven Child Mother: Trinidad Democrat Representative NV Houlahan, Chrissy Child Father: Poland Democrat Representative PA Hoyer, Steny Child Father: Denmark Democrat Representative MD Jayapal, Pramila Immigrant India Democrat Representative WA Khanna, Ro Child Both parents: India Democrat Representative CA Kilmer, Derek Child Mother: Germany Democrat Representative WA Kim, Andy Child Both parents: South Korea Democrat Representative NJ Kim, Young Immigrant South Korea Republican Representative CA Krishnamoorthi, Raja Immigrant India Democrat Representative IL Lieu, Ted Immigrant Taiwan Democrat Representative CA Luna, Anna Paulina Child Father: Mexico Republican Representative FL Malliotakis, Nicole Child Mother: Cuba; Father: Greece Republican Representative NY Menendez, Robert Child Both parents: Cuba Democrat Senator NJ Meng, Grace Child Both parents: Taiwan Democrat Representative NY Mooney, Alexander Child Mother: Cuba Republican Representative WV Napolitano, Grace Child Mother: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Neguse, Joe Child Both parents: Eritrea Democrat Representative CO Omar, Ilhan Immigrant Somalia Democrat Representative MN Ossoff, Jon Child Mother: Australia Democrat Senator GA Padilla, Alex Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Senator CA Pérez, Marie Gluesenkamp Child Father: Mexico Democrat Representative WA Peters, Gary Child Mother: France Democrat Senator MI Ramirez, Delia Child Both parents: Guatemala Democrat Representative IL Risch, James Child Father: Germany Republican Senator ID Rubio, Marco Child Both parents: Cuba Republican Senator FL Ruiz, Raul Immigrant Mexico Democrat Representative CA Salazar, Maria Elvira Child Both parents: Cuba Republican Representative FL Salinas, Andrea Child Father: Mexico Democrat Representative OR Sánchez, Linda Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Sanders, Bernie Child Father: Poland Independent Senator VT Santos, George Child Both parents: Brazil Republican Representative NY Sarbanes, John Child Mother: UK Democrat Representative MD Schakowsky, Janice Child Mother: Russia; Father: Lithuania Democrat Representative IL Schatz, Brian Child Father: Canada Democrat Senator HI Spartz, Victoria Immigrant Ukraine Republican Representative IN Steel, Michelle Immigrant South Korea Republican Representative CA Strickland, Marilyn Immigrant South Korea Democrat Representative WA Thanedar, Shri Immigrant India Democrat Representative MI Thune, John Child Mother: Canada Republican Senator SD Tlaib, Rashida Child Both parents: Palestinian territories Democrat Representative MI Torres, Norma Immigrant Guatemala Democrat Representative CA Valadao, David Child Both parents: Portugal Republican Representative CA Vargas, Juan Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative CA Vasquez, Gabe Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Representative NM Wyden, Ron Child Both parents: Germany Democrat Senator OR

Note: Data as of Feb. 28, 2023.

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress, news reports, genealogical records and members’ published comments, and statements from congressional websites and staff.