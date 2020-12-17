(Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

One of the fascinating things about being a public opinion researcher is hearing from all kinds of Americans about a variety of topics. One of the best ways to learn what’s on people’s minds is to ask them “open-ended” questions – no pre-set answers or response options, just their unfiltered thoughts and impressions.

For years, our surveys have provided considerable evidence of just how politically divided we are, but in our new survey, we wanted to learn what voters who supported Joe Biden and Donald Trump would want the other candidate’s supporters to know about them. We asked an open-ended question: Tell us something – anything – you’d like the supporters of the opposing candidate to know to understand you a little better. It didn’t have to be about politics, though given that it was survey on politics conducted just days after the election, most people had politics on their minds.

Pew Research Center conducted this study to learn how well Biden and Trump voters think those who voted for the other candidate understand people like them – and what they would like those with differing political preferences to know to understand them better. We surveyed 11,818 U.S. adults in November 2020, including 10,399 U.S. citizens who reported having voted in the November election.

The responses provide considerable evidence of the deep dislike that simmers among both Biden and Trump voters for those on the other side. Indeed, while the question was not intended to tap into partisan antipathy, some voters – nearly a quarter of each group – took the opportunity to criticize the opposing candidate and his supporters anyway. Explore the interactive yourself: There is no shortage of words like “moron” and “idiots” and phrases like “hijacked by hate,” but these do not constitute the majority of statements from the voters who shared their views with us.

Many offered thoughtful, respectful – if passionate – affirmations of their own political values. Overall, these are a study in contrasts: What you need to understand about me, said some Biden supporters, is a strong belief in climate change, or that health care is a right for everyone, or support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On the other hand, some Trump voters proclaimed their belief in freedom, the Constitution, support for gun rights and other values.

These disagreements are political, not personal, and some people’s statements of political belief showcased values that don’t neatly fit into notions of “blue” or “red” America. For instance, several Biden voters pointed to their respect for gun rights and individual liberties alongside their belief in government support for the poor or other groups.

In a reflection of today’s balkanized political environment, some voters answered the question by stating what they’re not: They insistently and sometimes colorfully reject partisan stereotypes or misconceptions. It’s not often you see the phrase “soy latte drinking godless hippie elite” in an opinion survey, but one Biden voter used it to dismiss what she viewed as a stereotypical impression of many Biden voters. Trump voters, by contrast, sought to counter the idea that those who support the president are racist, sexist or anti-immigrant. “I am not deplorable, homophobic, xenophobic, gynophobic, or racist,” said one.

There are some voters – to be sure, a relatively small number – who say, even after a bitterly contested presidential election, that we really all are in this together. About one-in-ten Biden voters (13%) and 5% of Trump voters expressed hope for unity and rising above partisanship. In fact, two voters, one who supported Biden and another who backed Trump, chose exactly the same words to express this sentiment: “We are all Americans.”

