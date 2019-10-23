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National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary researchers            

Adam Hughes, Associate Director, Research Brad Jones, Research Associate Alec Tyson, Senior Researcher Emma Remy, Data Science Assistant Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs  

Research team

Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist Stefan Wojcik, Former Computational Social Scientist

Editorial and graphic design

David Kent, Copy Editor Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Nida Asheer, Communications Associate Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the report benefited from feedback provided by the following Pew Research Center researchers: Claudia Deane, Jocelyn Kiley, Carroll Doherty, Bruce Drake, Elisa Shearer, and Galen Stocking.

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Table of Contents

  1. National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types