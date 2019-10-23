Report | October 23, 2019 National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google Table of Contents National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types ← Prev Page 1234 Next Page → Report PDFToplineVideo: What is machine learning?2018 Twitter Survey