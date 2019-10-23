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National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets

Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types

Table of Contents
  1. National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types
Demographic composition of national political tweeters and other users
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Table of Contents

  1. National Politics on Twitter: Small Share of U.S. Adults Produce Majority of Tweets
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Demographic profiles of Twitter user types