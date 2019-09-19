Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.
Research team
Claire Gecewicz, Research Associate Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs Courtney Kennedy, Director, Survey Research Greg Smith, Associate Director, Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher Jeffrey Gottfried, Senior Researcher Alec Tyson, Senior Researcher Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Meg Hefferon, Research Analyst Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager Madhu Kumar, Research Assistant Meera Ramshankar, Senior Administrative Coordinator
Editorial and graphic design
Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer Aleksandra Sandstrom, Copy Editor
Communications and web publishing
Dana Page, Associate Director, Communications Shawnee Cohn, Communications Manager Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer