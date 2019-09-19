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Why Americans Don’t Fully Trust Many Who Hold Positions of Power and Responsibility

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Why Americans Don’t Fully Trust Many Who Hold Positions of Power and Responsibility
  2. 1. Where public confidence stands about eight groups that have positions of power and responsibility
  3. 2. Ethical behavior among those who hold these positions of power and responsibility
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Appendix A: Demographic tables
  6. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.

Research team

Claire Gecewicz, Research Associate Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs Courtney Kennedy, Director, Survey Research Greg Smith, Associate Director, Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher Jeffrey Gottfried, Senior Researcher Alec Tyson, Senior Researcher Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Meg Hefferon, Research Analyst Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager Madhu Kumar, Research Assistant Meera Ramshankar, Senior Administrative Coordinator

Editorial and graphic design

Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer Aleksandra Sandstrom, Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Dana Page, Associate Director, Communications Shawnee Cohn, Communications Manager Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer

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Table of Contents

  1. Why Americans Don’t Fully Trust Many Who Hold Positions of Power and Responsibility
  2. 1. Where public confidence stands about eight groups that have positions of power and responsibility
  3. 2. Ethical behavior among those who hold these positions of power and responsibility
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Appendix A: Demographic tables
  6. Methodology