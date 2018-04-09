Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.

Primary researchers

Stefan Wojcik, Computational Social Scientist Solomon Messing, Director, Data Labs Aaron Smith, Associate Director, Research Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research Paul Hitlin, Senior Researcher

Research team

Skye Toor, Data Science Assistant Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist Adam Hughes, Computational Social Scientist

Editorial and graphic design

Peter Bell, Design Director Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor David Kent, Copy Editor Kim Arias, Video and Motion Graphics Producer

Communications and web publishing

Rachel Weisel, Communications Manager Tom Caiazza, Communications Manager Hannah Klein, Communications Associate Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Shannon Greenwood, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the report benefited from feedback provided by Kenny Joseph at Northeastern University, as well as the following Pew Research Center researchers: Amy Mitchell, Claudia Deane, Galen Stocking and Mike Barthel. Special thanks to Spencer Ward and William Tedrick for research assistance.