Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.
Primary researchers
Stefan Wojcik, Computational Social Scientist Solomon Messing, Director, Data Labs Aaron Smith, Associate Director, Research Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research Paul Hitlin, Senior Researcher
Research team
Skye Toor, Data Science Assistant Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist Adam Hughes, Computational Social Scientist
Editorial and graphic design
Peter Bell, Design Director Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor David Kent, Copy Editor Kim Arias, Video and Motion Graphics Producer
Communications and web publishing
Rachel Weisel, Communications Manager Tom Caiazza, Communications Manager Hannah Klein, Communications Associate Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Shannon Greenwood, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the report benefited from feedback provided by Kenny Joseph at Northeastern University, as well as the following Pew Research Center researchers: Amy Mitchell, Claudia Deane, Galen Stocking and Mike Barthel. Special thanks to Spencer Ward and William Tedrick for research assistance.