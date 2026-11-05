Carousel: Facts about Catholicism in Latin America ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s November 2026 visit

About this research

This analysis explores recent Pew Research Center survey findings about the religious affiliations, beliefs and practices of adults in Latin America. It focuses on several of the largest countries in the region: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru are the five most populous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, while Chile has the region’s seventh-largest population.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does opinion surveys, demographic studies and other research on the role of religion in public life, among other topics. This includes past reports on religion in Latin America and public opinion of Pope Leo in the region.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research.

How did we do this?

These findings come mostly from a Pew Research Center survey conducted in spring 2026 that included more than 6,100 Latin American adults (ages 18 and older).

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with detailed responses, and the survey methodology.

Who funded this work?

This analysis was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts, John Templeton Foundation (grant 63753) and Templeton Religion Trust (grant 34765). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the funders.