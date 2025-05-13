Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Research

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research

Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research

Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst

Luxuan Wang, Research Associate

Christopher St. Aubin, Research Assistant

Mark Jurkowitz, Former Senior Writer

Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst

Emily Tomasik, Research Assistant

Editorial and Graphic Design

Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Shannon Greenwood, Digital Production Manager

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager

Talia Price, Communications Associate

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May. We are also thankful for the PSB Insights project team for their work conducting this study’s online discussion board.

Finally, this project was guided by an advisory board, who provided invaluable feedback at various key points during the project: