5. How Americans see differences between men and women

Most Americans, including majorities of men, women, Republicans and Democrats, say men and women are different in many ways. But there are gaps by gender and partisanship when it comes to views of whether biology or societal expectations are driving these differences.

About two-thirds of U.S. adults or more say men and women are basically different in:

How they express their feelings

Their physical abilities

Their approach to parenting

Their hobbies and personal interests

A majority (57%) say men and women are basically similar when it comes to the things they are good at in the workplace. Still, a sizable share (43%) sees men and women as different in this area.

Views of whether men and women are different or similar vary modestly, if at all, by gender.

There are wider gaps in these views by party. By margins of 14 percentage points or more, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say men and women are basically different when it comes to:

Their physical abilities (89% vs. 73%)

Their hobbies and personal interests (75% vs. 61%)

The things they are good at in the workplace (53% vs. 32%)

Compared with 2017, when we last asked this question, Americans are now more likely to say men and women are different when it comes to their approach to parenting (+7 points), the things they are good at in the workplace (+6) and their physical abilities (+5).

The role of biology and societal expectations in gender differences

Among those who see differences between men and women, there is little agreement about whether these differences are mostly based on biology or on societal expectations.

For example, of those who say men and women are different in their hobbies and personal interests, their approach to parenting, and the things they are good at in the workplace, about half say these differences are rooted in biology. Similar shares say they are based on societal expectations for men and women in these areas.

Differences by gender

On each of the items asked about, women are more likely than men to say differences between the two genders are mostly based on societal expectations. Men tend to point to biology as the reason.

Gaps are particularly wide when it comes to differences in how men and women express their feelings, their approach to parenting, and the things they are good at in the workplace. On these items, there is at least a 10-point gap in the shares of women and men who point to societal expectations versus biologyas the basis for gender differences (among those who see differences).

Differences by party

Partisan gaps are even wider. On all items we asked about, majorities of Republicans point to biology as the main driver of differences between men and women (among those who say there are differences).

In turn, on nearly every item, majorities of Democrats say differences between men and women are mostly based on the expectations society has for the two genders. The only exception is when it comes to differences in physical abilities. Most Democrats (79%) say this is mostly based on biological differences between men and women.

Differences by gender within each party

Across the five items in the survey, Republican men are more likely than Republican women to point to biology as the basis for differences between men and women.

Still, on nearly every item, majorities of Republican women say these differences are mainly based on biology. When it comes to what drives differences in how men and women express their feelings, Republican women are about evenly divided: 51% point to biology and 48% point to societal expectations.

Among Democrats, women are more likely than men to say societal expectations are the basis the differences between the two genders. Though for the most part, Democratic men are more likely to point to societal expectations than to biology as the reason for these differences.

Are mothers or fathers better at handling certain parenting duties?

While Americans largely say that men and women are different in their approach to parenting, they also tend to see them as equally capable when it comes to certain parenting duties. Shares ranging from 66% to 81% say that, generally, in families with a mother and a father raising children together, both parents would be equally good at:

Teaching moral values

Helping children with their schoolwork

Playing or doing activities with children

Disciplining children

To the extent that people see a difference, more say the mother would do a better job helping children with schoolwork (20%) than say the father would be better at this (5%). In turn, more say the father would do a better job disciplining children (26%) than say this about the mother (8%).

While there are some differences by gender and by party, majorities of men, women, Democrats and Republicans say mothers and fathers would be equally good at these aspects of parenting.

The public’s views are more split when it comes to comforting children when they’re sad or upset and to managing the children’s schedules. On these, similar shares say the mother would be better as say both parents would be equally good.

Parents of children younger than 18 and those who don’t have young children offer similar views on each of the aspects of parenting we asked about.

Differences by gender within each party

Differences in views by gender and by party on this question tend to be modest, but Republican men stand out on two items.