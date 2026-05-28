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In several European countries, EU gets more positive ratings today than during Brexit vote

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Flags of the European Union and EU member states are displayed in the Europa Building in Brussels on May 27, 2025. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Flags of the European Union and EU member states are displayed in the Europa Building in Brussels on May 27, 2025. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People in many European nations see the European Union more favorably than they did in 2016, when United Kingdom citizens voted to withdraw from the EU.

Opinion of the EU has remained largely favorable after Brexit vote
Median % in 8 European countries who have a(n) __ opinion of the European Union
Chart
Note: Percentages are medians based on seven EU member countries (France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden) and the U.K., which left the EU in 2020 after citizens voted to do so in a 2016 referendum.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Opinion of the EU has remained largely favorable after Brexit vote
Median % in 8 European countries who have a(n) __ opinion of the European Union
DateLabelFavorableUnfavorable
2026Spring 20266236
2025Spring 20256335
2024Spring 20246237
2023Spring 20236831
2022Spring 20227127
2021Spring 20216533
2019Spring 20196236
2018Spring 20186236
2017Spring 20176037
2016Spring 20164948
Download data as .csv
Note: Percentages are medians based on seven EU member countries (France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden) and the U.K., which left the EU in 2020 after citizens voted to do so in a 2016 referendum.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

For several years, Pew Research Center has consistently surveyed the U.K. and seven EU member nations: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. In these countries, a median of 49% of adults viewed the EU favorably in 2016. Positive ratings ranged from 27% in Greece to 58% in Italy.

A year after the Brexit vote, opinions of the EU improved sharply in most countries. Overall, a median of 60% expressed a positive view. In the U.K., the share of people who viewed the EU favorably grew from 45% in 2016 to 54% in 2017. There were even larger increases in favorability – 18 percentage points – in France and Germany.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, favorable views of the EU approached or reached record highs in many countries.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on public opinion of the European Union over time in nine EU member countries, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand

important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work on how people around the world view the European Union.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 13,575 people across 11 countries: France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S.

Interviews were conducted from Feb. 9 to April 23, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here is the survey question we used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

We classified political parties as populist using ratings from the 2024 Chapel Hill Expert Survey (CHES), the 2023 Populism and Political Parties Expert Survey (POPPA) and the 2023 PopuList. Read more about our political classifications.

Today, views remain positive, with a median of 62% of people across the eight countries saying they view the EU favorably. In each country, the shares who say this in 2026 are roughly similar to or higher than in 2017.

Since 2016, views of the EU have improved across the ideological spectrum in most countries. In some countries, this is particularly the case among those on the left.

For example, 45% of Swedish adults on the left had a favorable view of the EU in 2016. This share has grown to 81% in 2026. A smaller increase occurred among Swedish adults on the right (61% in 2016 vs. 76% in 2026). France, the Netherlands and Spain saw similar increases among adults on the left.

Attitudes toward the EU in 2026

Views of the EU are generally positive across 10 European countries
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the European Union
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of the EU are generally positive across 10 European countries
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the European Union
CountryUnfavorableFavorable
Sweden2079
Germany3168
U.K.3167
Netherlands3563
Poland3561
Italy3861
Hungary3859
Spain4059
France4752
Greece5346
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In addition to the eight European countries the Center has surveyed over time, we surveyed in Hungary and Poland this year. Majorities in eight of the 10 countries currently have a positive opinion of the EU. Ratings are especially high in Sweden, where 79% hold this view. In Greece and France, opinions are more divided.

Though the U.K. is no longer a member of the EU, 67% of adults there still view the organization positively.

How views of the EU vary by ideology

In many countries, people on the ideological left are significantly more likely than those on the right to rate the EU favorably.

In many countries, views of the EU vary by ideology
% who have a favorable opinion of the European Union, by ideology
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In many countries, views of the EU vary by ideology
% who have a favorable opinion of the European Union, by ideology
CountryLeftCenterRightLeft-Right diff
Poland86794244
Netherlands83705033
U.K.78715523
Germany78725622
France65574421
Italy6564569
Spain6364567
Sweden8184765
Greece354853-18
Download data as .csv
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The widest gap is 44 percentage points in Poland. Poles on the left are twice as likely as Poles on the right to view the EU positively (86% vs. 42%).

Since 2016, there has been a persistent ideological divide among Britons about the EU. It peaked at 43 points in 2017 and stands at a 23-point difference today. Currently, 78% of Britons on the left hold a favorable view of the EU, compared with 55% of those on the right.

In nearly every country surveyed, people who have a favorable view of their country’s right-wing populist party are less likely to view the EU positively. For example:

  • In Hungary, those with favorable views of Fidesz are 51 percentage points less likely than non-supporters to view the EU favorably (31% vs. 82%).
  • In the U.K., those who support Reform UK (formerly the Brexit Party) are 27 points less likely than those who don’t support it to view the EU favorably (49% vs. 76%).

In the four countries where we classify left-wing populist parties – France, Greece, Italy and Spain – people who have a favorable view of their country’s left-wing populist party are more likely to view the EU positively.

How views of the EU vary by age

In several countries, younger adults are more likely than older adults to see the EU favorably. In Italy, 80% of adults younger than 35 rate the EU favorably, compared with 56% of adults older than 50. The pattern is similar in six other European countries.

Younger adults tend to rate the EU more positively than older adults do
% who have a favorable opinion of the European Union, by age
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Younger adults tend to rate the EU more positively than older adults do
% who have a favorable opinion of the European Union, by age
CountryAges 18-3435-4950+Youngest-oldest diff
Hungary80684733
Italy80595624
France67534423
U.K.79636019
Germany81676318
Greece62374517
Netherlands74586014
Poland6362603
Spain5960581
Sweden787780-2
Download data as .csv
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

How Americans view the EU

Democrats and Republicans differ in their views of the EU
% of U.S. adults who have a(n) __ opinion of the European Union
Chart
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats and Republicans differ in their views of the EU
% of U.S. adults who have a(n) __ opinion of the European Union
UnfavorableFavorableGrouping
U.S. adults3859U.S. adults
Rep/Lean Rep5543Rep
Ages 18-495048Rep
50+6137Rep
Dem/Lean Dem2077Dem
Ages 18-492474Dem
50+1682Dem
Download data as .csv
Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A majority of U.S. adults (59%) also have a favorable opinion of the EU. That share has been consistent in recent years.

Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and Republican-leaners to view the organization favorably (77% vs. 43%).

However, views differ even among partisans. Younger Republicans are more likely than older ones to hold a favorable view of the EU (48% vs. 37%). But younger Democrats are less likely than older Democrats to do so (74% vs. 82%).

Note: Here is the survey question we used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

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Sneha Gubbala is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.