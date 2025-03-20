More Americans report getting a flu shot than the updated COVID-19 vaccine since August

More U.S. adults say they’ve gotten the updated flu shot than the updated COVID-19 shot (42% vs. 27%) since the two vaccines became available in the United States last summer, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. This is similar to levels of uptake measured for last year’s versions of these vaccines.

The current flu season has seen high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. At the same time, COVID-19 continues to take a serious health toll on some Americans, though to a much lesser extent than in previous years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting both the flu shot and the updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness from both diseases. They add that these vaccines are especially important for groups of people at high risk of severe complications from flu and COVID-19, such as adults ages 65 and older.

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to determine the share of Americans who say they have gotten the flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine. We surveyed 5,123 U.S. adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Just over half of U.S. adults (53%) say they’ve gotten neither the flu shot nor the updated COVID-19 vaccine since last August. By comparison, a far smaller share (22%) say they’ve gotten both these vaccines.

One-in-five adults report getting a flu shot but not the updated COVID-19 shot. And a very small share report the opposite behavior: Just 5% of Americans say they’ve gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine but not the flu shot.

Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to get each vaccine

Democrats and independents who lean to the Democratic Party are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say they’ve gotten the flu shot (53% vs. 32%). Democrats also are more likely than Republicans to report getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine (42% vs. 12%).

Partisan differences across age groups

Age also matters when it comes to getting these shots. In both parties, adults ages 65 and older are more likely than their younger counterparts to get each shot. Still, in every age group, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to report getting each vaccine.

The gap between Democrats and Republicans is especially wide when looking at COVID-19 vaccine uptake among Americans 65 and older, a group at high risk for severe illness. Among Americans 65 and older, 69% of Democrats say they’ve gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine, compared with just 23% of Republicans. This 46 percentage point gap is comparable to the one we observed last year, but much larger than the one for the first coronavirus vaccines in 2021.

There’s also a partisan gap among those ages 65 and older when it comes to flu shot uptake, though it’s not as wide. A majority of Republicans in this age group (56%) say they have gotten a flu shot; an even larger share of Democrats 65 and older say the same (78%).

Uptake of COVID-19 vaccines since 2021

The share of Americans who say they’ve gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine is largely unchanged from a year ago (27% today vs. 28% then). These levels are much lower than vaccine uptake at other moments of the pandemic.

For instance, 69% of U.S. adults said they were fully vaccinated in August 2021, months after the first round of COVID-19 vaccines became widely available to Americans.

As newer versions of COVID-19 vaccines have become available, a declining share of Americans have chosen to get the most up-to-date shots. Americans have also become less likely to view COVID-19 as a major health threat, and rates of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease have fallen.

For more information about uptake of this year’s flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine, refer to this chart for flu shot uptake and this chart for updated COVID-19 uptake.

