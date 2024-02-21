The 21st century has been a time of great upheaval for American journalism. The digital revolution has transformed the way people get news and information and, in the process, undermined the business model for many long-standing print publications. At the same time, public trust in journalists has declined amid escalating political divides, prompting a reevaluation of journalistic norms.

At Pew Research Center, we’ve spent decades studying journalism in the United States. For many years, our primary focus was on the news industry itself, mainly through our State of the News Media project. But as the information environment has changed – and as more and more people get informed from sources that are not traditional news outlets – we’ve expanded our focus to look more closely at news consumers. Where are Americans getting their news, and how are they deciding which journalists and information they can trust?

Today, we’re embarking on a new chapter in this research through a five-year partnership with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Knight Foundation has provided funding for our work for many years, and the Pew-Knight Initiative represents a renewed commitment to this research. We’ll be delivering a comprehensive, real-time look at the fast-evolving information landscape from the standpoints of both consumers and producers of news.

This new partnership aims to improve our understanding of how Americans gather information about the world around them and how that information fuels their beliefs, shapes their identities, forges their communities and inspires civic participation.

How are disruptions in today’s news and information environment changing the way people consume news and seek information? And what implications do these disruptions have for American society and politics?

This new partnership aims to improve our understanding of how Americans gather information about the world around them and how that information fuels their beliefs, shapes their identities, forges their communities and inspires civic participation. Katerina Eva Matsa

No single methodology can answer these questions, and different approaches each have their strengths and limitations. So we plan to use multiple methods, including surveys, qualitative research, industry data and computational social science. We’ll work across disciplinary boundaries and continually evaluate new ways to gather relevant data.

Our previous research in this area provides an important base of knowledge from which to start. Here are just some of the trends we’ve documented so far:

We encourage you to bookmark this page as we continue to track these trends – and identify new ones – through the Pew-Knight Initiative.