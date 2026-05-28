- Report
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Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change
Appendix: Additional charts
Table of Contents
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- Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change
- Americans on what causes climate change: Human activity or natural patterns?
- Do Americans think extreme weather is worse today than in the past?
- From carpooling to buying secondhand, what eco-friendly actions do Americans take and why?
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix: Additional charts