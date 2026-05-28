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Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change

Appendix: Additional charts

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Table of Contents
  1. Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change
  2. Americans on what causes climate change: Human activity or natural patterns?
  3. Do Americans think extreme weather is worse today than in the past?
  4. From carpooling to buying secondhand, what eco-friendly actions do Americans take and why?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix: Additional charts
Table shows Most Democrats say climate change is causing at least quite a bit of harm to people in the U.S. today
Chart shows 73% of Americans support U.S. participation in international efforts to address climate change
Chart shows About half of Americans say climate scientists have too little influence in policy debates on climate change
Chart shows About half of Americans or more say too much garbage, water pollution and air pollution are at least moderate problems in their local community
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Table of Contents

  1. Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change
  2. Americans on what causes climate change: Human activity or natural patterns?
  3. Do Americans think extreme weather is worse today than in the past?
  4. From carpooling to buying secondhand, what eco-friendly actions do Americans take and why?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix: Additional charts