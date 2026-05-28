Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research

Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research

Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher

Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate

Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst

Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager

Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate

Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.