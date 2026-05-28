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Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change
  2. Americans on what causes climate change: Human activity or natural patterns?
  3. Do Americans think extreme weather is worse today than in the past?
  4. From carpooling to buying secondhand, what eco-friendly actions do Americans take and why?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix: Additional charts

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst      
Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant     

Editorial and graphic design          

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

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Table of Contents

  1. Americans Are Increasingly Pessimistic About Avoiding the Worst Effects of Climate Change
  2. Americans on what causes climate change: Human activity or natural patterns?
  3. Do Americans think extreme weather is worse today than in the past?
  4. From carpooling to buying secondhand, what eco-friendly actions do Americans take and why?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix: Additional charts