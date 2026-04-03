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Americans’ Shifting Views on Energy Issues

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans’ Shifting Views on Energy Issues
  2. How appealing are electric vehicles and hybrids to Americans?
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst      
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design          

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

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Table of Contents

  1. Americans’ Shifting Views on Energy Issues
  2. How appealing are electric vehicles and hybrids to Americans?
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology