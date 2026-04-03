Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.
Primary research team
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.