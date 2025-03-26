Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Around the World, Many People Are Leaving Their Childhood Religions

4. Religious switching into and out of Islam

By , and

Terminology

Throughout this report, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person says they were raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). The rates of religious switching are based on responses to two survey questions we asked of adults ages 18 and older:

  • “What is your current religion, if any?”
  • “Thinking about when you were a child, in what religion were you raised, if any?”

The responses to these two questions allow us to calculate what percentage of the public has left a religious group (or “switched out”) and what percentage has entered (or “switched in”). This kind of switching can take place without any formal rite or ceremony.

We have analyzed switching into and out of five widely recognized, worldwide religions to allow for consistent comparisons around the globe. Specifically, this report analyzes change between the following groups: Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, other religions, religiously unaffiliated adults, and those who did not answer the question.

For example, someone who was raised Buddhist but now identifies as Christian would be considered as having switched religions – as would someone who was raised Christian but is now unaffiliated.

However, switching within a religious tradition, such as between Catholicism and Protestantism, is not captured in this report. (Refer to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study for an analysis of switching in the United States that does count some switching within Christianity. Read “4 facts about religious switching within Judaism in Israel” for an analysis of switching within Judaism.)

Religiously unaffiliated refers to people who answer a question about their current religion (or their upbringing) by saying they are (or were raised as) atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” This category is sometimes called “no religion” or “nones.”

Other religions is an umbrella category. It contains a wide variety of religions that are not in the other categories and that have survey sample sizes too small to analyze separately in most countries. This includes Sikhism, Jainism, the Baha’i faith, African traditional religions, Native American religious traditions, and others.

Disaffiliation rates refer to the percentage of adults who say they were raised in a religion but are now religiously unaffiliated (or have no religion).

Net gains/losses are the differences between the percentage of survey respondents who say they were raised in a particular religious category (as children) and the percentage who identify with that same category at the time of the survey (as adults). The “net” gain or loss takes into account both sides of the equation – those who have left and those who have entered the group.

Retention rates show, among all the people who say they were raised in a particular religious group, the percentage who still describe themselves as belonging to that group today.

Accession rates (also called entrance rates) show, among all the people who describe themselves as belonging to a particular religious group today, the percentage who were raised in some other group.

This section delves into religious switching into and out of Islam, describing where Islam has had the largest net gains and losses, what percentage of adults who were raised Muslim are still Muslim (i.e., retention rates), which religious groups people who left Islam have switched into, and where Islam has the largest shares of new entrants (i.e., the highest accession rates).

Of the 36 countries surveyed, 13 have sufficient sample sizes of Muslims to allow analysis of religious switching into and out of Islam. The United States is among these countries.14

Net gains and losses for Islam

  • Very small percentages of the overall adult population have left or joined Islam in most of the 13 countries analyzed.

Remaining Muslim

  • In several countries, nearly all adults who were raised Muslim still identify that way today, yielding high Muslim retention rates.

Leaving Islam

  • Fewer than a quarter of adults in all countries analyzed who were raised Muslim no longer identify as Muslim.
  • Most who have left Islam either no longer identify with any religion (i.e., they identify religiously as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular”) or now identify as Christian.

Entering Islam

  • Large majorities of people who currently identify as Muslim say they were raised as Muslims.
  • The U.S. and Kenya have the highest levels of “accession,” or entrance, into Islam, with 20% of U.S. Muslims and 11% of Kenyan Muslims saying they were raised in another religion or with no religion. That said, overall, Muslims are a minority in both places: About 1% of U.S. adults and 11% of Kenyans currently identify as Muslim.
  • Among those who have switched into Islam, most say they were raised Christian.

Where has Islam experienced the largest net gains or losses from religious switching?

Across the 13 countries with sufficient sample sizes to analyze religious switching for Muslims, 3% or fewer of all adults have left or entered Islam, resulting in very little change between childhood and current religion from religious switching.15

For instance, in Indonesia, the share of adults who currently identify as Muslim is equal to the share who say they were raised Muslim (93%). Fewer than 1% of all adults surveyed in Indonesia say they have left or entered Islam.

Table showing few adults are leaving or entering Islam across the countries surveyed

What percentage of people raised Muslim are still Muslim?

In several countries, virtually all adults who answer survey questions by saying they were raised Muslim still identify that way today, yielding extremely high retention rates.16

Table showing most adults raised Muslim are still Muslim today

Except in the U.S., the survey does not show much variation in Muslim retention rates. In most places, upward of 90% of people raised as Muslims have remained Muslims as adults.17

Even in the U.S. – which has the lowest retention rate among Muslims in the countries surveyed – roughly three-quarters of Americans who were raised Muslim still identify as Muslims today.

Which religious groups have former Muslims switched to?

Analyzing retention rates also sheds light on the religious groups that former Muslims have joined. In the U.S., 13% of adults who were brought up as Muslims no longer identify with any religion.

In addition, a modest number of U.S. adults who were raised Muslim now identify as Christians (6%). The same is true in Kenya (8%) and Ghana (6%).

Where does Islam have the largest shares of new entrants?

In the 13 countries with sufficiently large samples of Muslims to analyze, most adults who currently identify as Muslims say they were raised in Islam. This includes nearly all Muslims surveyed in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Israel, Tunisia and Turkey.

Table showing most Muslims say they were raised Muslim in the countries surveyed

The country with the highest “accession” (or entrance) rate into Islam is the U.S.: One-fifth of Muslim Americans say they were raised outside of Islam. Most of them say they were raised as Christians (13%).18

The same is true in Kenya: Most of the religious switching into Islam is by Kenyans who were raised Christian (9%).

  1. The U.S. data comes from Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study, which surveyed 36,908 adults. Because of this large sample size, we are able to analyze and report results for relatively small religious groups in the U.S. – including Buddhists, Hindus, Jews and Muslims.
  2. Every number in the accompanying table – including in the middle two columns – was calculated as a percentage of all adults surveyed in each country. For example, the first row shows that 98% of all Turkish adults say they were raised as Muslims, 3% of all Turkish adults have left Islam, 0% of all Turkish adults have entered Islam, and 95% of all Turkish adults currently identify as Muslims. The net loss for Islam in Turkey due to switching over the lifetimes of the survey respondents is calculated by subtracting the current share of Turkish adults who are Muslim (95%) from the share who say they were raised Muslim (98%). The difference is a net loss for Islam of 3% of the country’s total adult population (not 3% of Turkish Muslims).
  3. Throughout this report, percentages are rounded to the nearest integer. In several countries, the retention rate among Muslims rounds to 100%. This survey-based estimate does not necessarily mean there are no people who have switched out of Islam in those countries.
  4. The share of adults who currently identify as Muslim in each of these countries – regardless of what religion they were raised in, if any – varies widely. For instance, in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, nearly all adults raised Muslim are still Muslim. However, 91% of Bangladeshi adults identify as Muslim, compared with just 8% of Sri Lankan adults. Consult the Topline for the estimated percentage of the adult population that each religious group represents in all 36 countries.
  5. Although the U.S. has the highest accession rate into Islam of the countries surveyed, only 1% of U.S. adults currently identify as Muslims. Similarly, the country with the second-highest accession rate for Islam – Kenya – also has a fairly small percentage of Muslims in its adult population (11%). Consult the Topline for the estimated percentage of the adult population that each religious group represents in all 36 countries.
