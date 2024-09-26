Acknowledgments

This analysis was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary Researchers

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher

Kelsey Jo Starr, Research Analyst

Research Team

Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher

Laura Clancy, Research Analyst

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst

Moira Fagan, Research Associate

Janell Fetterolf, Senior Researcher

Sneha Gubbala, Research Assistant

Christine Huang, Research Associate

Asta Kallo, Research Assistant

Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate

Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst

William Miner, Research Analyst

Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher

Justin Nortey, Research Analyst

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant

Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant

Michael Rotolo, Research Associate

Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate

Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research

Patricia Tevington, Research Associate

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Methods Team

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Panel Manager

Anna Brown, Research Methodologist

Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor

Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods

Georgina Pizzolitto, Research Methodologist

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist

Editorial and Graphic Design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor

Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

Andrew Grant, Communications Associate

Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications

In addition, Pew Research Center is grateful for many others who provided valuable advice and assistance on this project, including Rebecca Kielty and Brianna Vetter. Former Center staffer Sarah Austin also contributed to this report. We appreciate the following individuals for advising us on strategic outreach: Eugenia Mitchelstein, associate professor of communication at Universidad de San Andrés (Argentina), and Sebastián Lacunza, columnist at elDiarioAR.com (Argentina).