This analysis looks at the regional distribution of Pope Francis’ selections for new cardinals (since 2014, the year after he became pope). It looks only at cardinals who are under 80 years old and therefore eligible to vote in a papal election. The data in this analysis comes from the Vatican website and from other websites that maintain databases of cardinals, including gcatholic.org and catholic-hierarchy.org. Given that Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario of Bangladesh turns 80 on Oct. 1, 2023, the day after the newest cardinals are scheduled to be installed at a Vatican ceremony, he is not included in the count.

For the analysis, each cardinal is assigned a single geographic region from among the following: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America-Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa, North America and sub-Saharan Africa. Most often this is the same as their region of birth, but there are some exceptions. Cardinals who lead a diocese or an archdiocese are counted as being associated with the region of the world where that diocese or archdiocese is located, even if they were born in a different region. For example, Giorgio Marengo was born in Italy but has served as apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and is counted as representing the Asia-Pacific region.

Cardinals who hold or have held Vatican positions are counted as being from the region of the world where they spent most of their years in the clergy prior to working at the Vatican.

The analysis also uses data on national breakdowns of the worldwide Catholic population compiled by the Vatican in the 2013 and 2021 editions of its annual yearbook, “Annuarium Statisticum Ecclesaie,” or “Statistical Yearbook of the Church.” Vatican figures are based on the number of baptized Catholics in each country. (Previous versions of this post used 2010 survey data from Pew Research Center’s demographic study titled “The Global Catholic Population.”)