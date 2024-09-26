Results for the six Latin American countries surveyed are based on face-to-face interviews conducted in Spanish and Portuguese under the direction of Gallup and Langer Research Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. Here are more details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs.

Results for the United States are based on data from Wave 143 of the American Trends Panel (ATP). Surveys were conducted in English and Spanish. For more information on Pew Research Center’s nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults, read the methodology section of our 2024 report which provides a more detailed analysis on U.S. Catholics.

This analysis reports the opinions of 2,021 U.S. Catholics – slightly more than the 2,019 included in the previous analysis of U.S. data. The sample size difference is attributable to small differences in the backcoding of religious identity questions across the two studies.