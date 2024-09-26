Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Religion Religions Christianity Catholicism
  • Report

|

Many Catholics in the U.S. and Latin America Want the Church to Allow Birth Control and to Let Women Become Priests

Methodology

By and

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Results for the six Latin American countries surveyed are based on face-to-face interviews conducted in Spanish and Portuguese under the direction of Gallup and Langer Research Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. Here are more details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs.

Table showing sample sizes and margins of error for Catholics in this analysis

Results for the United States are based on data from Wave 143 of the American Trends Panel (ATP). Surveys were conducted in English and Spanish. For more information on Pew Research Center’s nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults, read the methodology section of our 2024 report which provides a more detailed analysis on U.S. Catholics.

This analysis reports the opinions of 2,021 U.S. Catholics – slightly more than the 2,019 included in the previous analysis of U.S. data. The sample size difference is attributable to small differences in the backcoding of religious identity questions across the two studies.

← Prev Page
1 2 3
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivery Saturday mornings

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

© 2024 Pew Research Center