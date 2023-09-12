Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 61640).

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.

Research Team

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research

Kelsey Jo Starr, Research Analyst

Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst

William Miner, Research Assistant

Methods Team

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director of International Research Methods

Sofi Sinozich, International Survey Methodologist

Editorial and Graphic Design

Michael Lipka, Associate Director of News and Information Research

Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager

Gar Meng Leong, Communications Manager

Janakee Chavda, Assistant Digital Producer

Anna Schiller, Associate Director of Communications

Stacy Rosenberg, Director of Digital Strategy

Others at Pew Research Center who contributed to this report include Neha Sahgal, Conrad Hackett, Anne Fengyan Shi, Yunping Tong, Laura Silver, Jeff Diamant, Janell Fetterolf, Gregory A. Smith, Besheer Mohamed, Samirah Majumdar, Becka A. Alper, Neil Ruiz, Kelly Browning, Molly Rohal and Gracie Martinez.

Former Pew Research Center staff who contributed to this report include Ariana Monique Salazar, Adam Wolsky, Clark Letterman, Scott Gardner, Stacy Pancratz, Martha McRoy, Alexandra Castillo, Omkar Joshi, Mark Wang, Abby Budiman, Kat Devlin, and James Bell.

The Center is grateful to a panel of expert advisers who provided guidance at all stages of this report: Thomas Borchert, professor of religion at the University of Vermont; Erik Davis, professor of religious studies at Macalester College; Chiara Formichi, professor of Asian studies at Cornell University; Alexandra Kent, researcher in social anthropology affiliated with the Department of Sociology and Work Science at the University of Gothenburg; Neena Mahadev, assistant professor of anthropology at Yale-NUS College; Anna Sun, associate professor of religious studies and sociology at Duke University; Alicia Turner, associate professor of humanities and religious studies at York University (Toronto); and Erick White, independent scholar.

Fieldwork for the survey was conducted under the direction of Langer Research Associates.

While the analysis for this report was guided by our consultations with the advisers, Pew Research Center is solely responsible for the interpretation and reporting of the data.