Scores in the table express the levels of religious restrictions according to the Pew Forum’s Government Restrictions Index (GRI) and Social Hostilities Index (SHI).
Download the Religious Restriction Index Scores by Region (4-page PDF)
Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World
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Scores in the table express the levels of religious restrictions according to the Pew Forum’s Government Restrictions Index (GRI) and Social Hostilities Index (SHI).
Download the Religious Restriction Index Scores by Region (4-page PDF)