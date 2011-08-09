Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Rising Restrictions on Religion – One-third of the world’s population experiences an increase

Index Scores by Region

Table of Contents
  1. Rising Restrictions on Religion – One-third of the world’s population experiences an increase
  2. Preface
  3. Rising Restrictions on Religion
  4. Government Restrictions Index
  5. Social Hostilities Involving Religion
  6. Social Hostilities Index
  7. Harassment of Particular Religious Groups
  8. Laws Against Blasphemy, Apostasy and Defamation of Religion
  9. Methodology
  10. Index Scores by Region
  11. Summary of Results
  12. Results by Country
  13. About the Project

Scores in the table express the levels of religious restrictions according to the Pew Forum’s Government Restrictions Index (GRI) and Social Hostilities Index (SHI).

Download the Religious Restriction Index Scores by Region (4-page PDF)

Next: Summary of Results
← Prev Page
18910111213
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Rising Restrictions on Religion – One-third of the world’s population experiences an increase
  2. Preface
  3. Rising Restrictions on Religion
  4. Government Restrictions Index
  5. Social Hostilities Involving Religion
  6. Social Hostilities Index
  7. Harassment of Particular Religious Groups
  8. Laws Against Blasphemy, Apostasy and Defamation of Religion
  9. Methodology
  10. Index Scores by Region
  11. Summary of Results
  12. Results by Country
  13. About the Project