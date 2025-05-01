Facts about Asians in the U.S.

There were 24.8 million Asians in the United States in 2023, making up 7% of the total national population, according to estimates published by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Asian population has grown by 109% since 2000, when there were 11.9 million Asian people living in the U.S. Asians are the fastest-growing group among the country’s largest racial or ethnic groups, outpacing the growth rate of the Hispanic, Black and White populations during the same time period.1
The Asian American population is diverse. It consists of people with varied Asian origins, racial and ethnic identities, and immigrant experiences. The population includes people who self-identify as Asian alone or in combination with any other race or ethnicity.
This fact sheet is a profile of the geographic, social and demographic, and economic characteristics of the U.S. Asian population in 2023. It is based on Pew Research Center analysis of government data. (For more information, refer to the methodology.)
Population
Asian population by nativity, 2000-2023
U.S. Asian population
|Year
|Total
|Immigrant
|U.S. born
|2000
|11,860,000
|7,430,000
|4,430,000
|2010
|17,240,000
|10,230,000
|7,020,000
|2019
|22,370,000
|12,770,000
|9,600,000
|2023
|24,810,000
|13,340,000
|11,470,000
Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology.
Source: 2000 decennial census and the 2010, 2019 and 2023 American Community Surveys (census tables).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. Asian population
|Year
|Total
|Single race
|2 or more races
|2000
|11,860,000
|10,170,000
|1,690,000
|2010
|17,240,000
|14,730,000
|2,510,000
|2019
|22,370,000
|18,640,000
|3,730,000
|2023
|24,810,000
|20,050,000
|4,750,000
Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. Racial groups are constructed regardless of Hispanic ethnicity. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology.
Source: 2000 decennial census and the 2010, 2019 and 2023 American Community Surveys (census tables).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of Asians in the U.S. who are …
|Origin group
|%
|Chinese
|22
|Indian
|21
|Filipino
|19
|Vietnamese
|9
|Korean
|8
|Japanese
|7
|Other Asian origin
|19
Note: All groups shown include those who identify with the given origin alone or in combination with any other race, ethnicity or Asian origin. “Chinese” does not include those who identify as Taiwanese alone. Figures do not add to 100% because individuals identifying with more than one Asian group are included in all groups. Only individual origin groups with a population size of 1 million or more in 2023 are shown. Refer to “Key facts about Asians in the U.S.” for a list of the 26 Asian origin groups individually identified by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2023.
Source: 2023 American Community Survey (census tables).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Length of time in the U.S.
% of Asian immigrants who have lived in the U.S. ___, 2000-2023
|More than 20 years
|11-20 years
|6-10 years
|5 years or less
|2000
|24
|32
|20
|24
|2010
|37
|27
|15
|21
|2019
|44
|23
|13
|21
|2023
|48
|22
|14
|16
Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2000 decennial census (5%) and the 2008-10, 2017-19 and 2021-23 American Community Surveys (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
English proficiency
% of Asians in the U.S. ages 5 and older who are English proficient
|Ages 5 and older
|74
|U.S. born
|95
|Immigrant
|59
|Ages 5 to 17
|91
|Ages 18 and older
|70
Note: Proficient English speakers are those who say they speak only English at home or say they speak a non-English language at home but speak English “very well.”
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Languages
% of Asians in the U.S. ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home*
|English
|37
|Chinese
|9
|Filipino, Tagalog
|8
|Vietnamese
|7
|Korean
|5
|Hindi
|4
|Mandarin
|3
|Cantonese
|2
|Urdu
|2
|Telugu
|2
* Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of Asian immigrants in the U.S. ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home*
|English
|14
|Chinese
|13
|Filipino, Tagalog
|12
|Vietnamese
|9
|Korean
|6
|Hindi
|6
|Mandarin
|4
|Telugu
|3
|Urdu
|3
|Cantonese
|3
* Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S.-born Asians ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home*
|English
|68
|Chinese
|4
|Vietnamese
|4
|Korean
|2
|Filipino, Tagalog
|2
|Mandarin
|2
|Spanish
|2
|Cantonese
|2
|Urdu
|1
|Miao, Hmong
|1
* Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Top 5 states
% of Asians in the U.S. who live in …
|California
|29
|New York
|8
|Texas
|8
|New Jersey
|4
|Washington
|4
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of Asian immigrants in the U.S. who live in …
|California
|29
|New York
|10
|Texas
|9
|New Jersey
|5
|Washington
|4
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S.-born Asians who live in …
|California
|29
|Texas
|7
|New York
|7
|Hawaii
|6
|Washington
|4
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Top 10 metropolitan areas
U.S. Asian population living in each metropolitan area
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|2,590,000
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|2,450,000
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|1,440,000
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|820,000
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|800,000
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|780,000
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|760,000
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|720,000
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|660,000
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|610,000
Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Immigrant Asian population living in each metropolitan area
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|1,640,000
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|1,380,000
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|800,000
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|510,000
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|470,000
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|460,000
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|440,000
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|420,000
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|400,000
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|290,000
Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S.-born Asian population living in each metropolitan area
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|1,070,000
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|960,000
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|640,000
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|450,000
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|340,000
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|330,000
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|320,000
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|310,000
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|290,000
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|250,000
Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Educational attainment
% ages 25 and older whose highest level of education is (a) …
|HS or less
|Some college
|Bachelor’s degree
|Advanced degree
|All Asians ages 25 and older
|25
|19
|31
|25
|U.S.-born Asians
|18
|25
|35
|22
|Immigrant Asians
|28
|16
|29
|27
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|All Americans ages 25 and older
|36
|28
|22
|14
Note: “HS or less” includes those who have attained a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Education Development certificate. “Some college” includes those who have an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a bachelor’s degree.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Poverty status
% living below the poverty threshold
|All Asians
|10
|U.S.-born Asians
|9
|Immigrant Asians
|10
|All Americans
|12
Note: Poverty status is determined for individuals in housing units and noninstitutional group quarters. It is unavailable for children younger than 15 who are not related to the householder, people living in institutional group quarters and people living in college dormitories or military barracks. Due to the way in which IPUMS assigns poverty values, these data will differ from those provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Religious affiliation
% of U.S. adults who identify as …
|Christian
|Religiously unaffiliated
|Buddhist
|Hindu
|Muslim
|Other faiths
|All Asian adults
|34
|32
|11
|11
|6
|4
|U.S.-born Asians
|35
|44
|8
|3
|4
|4
|Immigrant Asians
|33
|27
|12
|13
|6
|5
|—
|All U.S. adults
|62
|29
|1
|1
|1
|4
Note: Asian Americans’ religious affiliation is based on Pew Research Center’s 2022-23 survey of Asian American adults. The survey was developed before the U.S. Census Bureau updated the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. As a result, Central Asians are not included in the sample. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. For more information on this survey, refer to the methodology. Share who didn’t offer an answer not shown.
Source: Data on Asian adults are based on the survey of Asian American adults conducted July 5, 2022-Jan. 27, 2023. Data on U.S. adults is based on the Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Demographic characteristics
Economic characteristics
For detailed information on the data and analysis used for these fact sheets, read the methodology.
This fact sheet was written and compiled by Carolyne Im, research analyst.
The following individuals provided research and editorial guidance: Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Jens Manuel Krogstad, senior writer and editor; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research; Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer; Neil G. Ruiz, head of new research initiatives; and Ziyao Tian, research associate. Research Assistants Alexandra Cahn and Gracie Martinez and Research Associates Luis Noe-Bustamante, Khadijah Edwards and Tian provided research support.
This fact sheet was produced by Sara Atske, digital producer. It was copy edited by David Kent, senior copy editor. The communications and outreach strategy was led by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Talia Price, communications associate.
Find related reports online at www.pewresearch.org/AsianAmericans.