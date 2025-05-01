Facts about Asians in the U.S.

There were 24.8 million Asians in the United States in 2023, making up 7% of the total national population, according to estimates published by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Asian population has grown by 109% since 2000, when there were 11.9 million Asian people living in the U.S. Asians are the fastest-growing group among the country’s largest racial or ethnic groups, outpacing the growth rate of the Hispanic, Black and White populations during the same time period.

The Asian American population is diverse. It consists of people with varied Asian origins, racial and ethnic identities, and immigrant experiences. The population includes people who self-identify as Asian alone or in combination with any other race or ethnicity.

This fact sheet is a profile of the geographic, social and demographic, and economic characteristics of the U.S. Asian population in 2023. It is based on Pew Research Center analysis of government data. (For more information, refer to the methodology.)

How the U.S. Asian population is estimated Two data sources provide population estimates for Asians in the U.S. for this analysis. The first is published U.S. Census Bureau tabulations of the 2023 American Community Survey (ACS). These tabulations use the full ACS dataset, so they are assumed to be the most accurate estimates for the U.S. Asian population and Asian origin group totals. The second source is Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021-23 ACS public-use files available through IPUMS, which we use to provide detailed demographic and other characteristics about the U.S. Asian population. In order to obtain larger sample sizes and report on more Asian origin groups, this analysis combines the 2021, 2022 and 2023 ACS and provides averaged estimates across the three years. These IPUMS public-use files are 1% samples of the U.S. population and are subsamples of the full ACS datasets used by the U.S. Census Bureau. Because of these differences in how the data was compiled, population estimates may differ across the two sources. For more information and to compare these population estimates and their margins of error, refer to the methodology.

Population

Tab Contents Population by nativityPopulation by racePopulation by origin Asian population by nativity, 2000-2023 U.S. Asian population Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: 2000 decennial census and the 2010, 2019 and 2023 American Community Surveys (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian population by nativity, 2000-2023 U.S. Asian population Year Total Immigrant U.S. born 2000 11,860,000 7,430,000 4,430,000 2010 17,240,000 10,230,000 7,020,000 2019 22,370,000 12,770,000 9,600,000 2023 24,810,000 13,340,000 11,470,000 Download data as .csv Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: 2000 decennial census and the 2010, 2019 and 2023 American Community Surveys (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Asian population by race, 2000-2023 U.S. Asian population Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. Racial groups are constructed regardless of Hispanic ethnicity. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: 2000 decennial census and the 2010, 2019 and 2023 American Community Surveys (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian population by race, 2000-2023 U.S. Asian population Year Total Single race 2 or more races 2000 11,860,000 10,170,000 1,690,000 2010 17,240,000 14,730,000 2,510,000 2019 22,370,000 18,640,000 3,730,000 2023 24,810,000 20,050,000 4,750,000 Download data as .csv Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. Racial groups are constructed regardless of Hispanic ethnicity. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: 2000 decennial census and the 2010, 2019 and 2023 American Community Surveys (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Asian population by origin, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. who are … Note: All groups shown include those who identify with the given origin alone or in combination with any other race, ethnicity or Asian origin. “Chinese” does not include those who identify as Taiwanese alone. Figures do not add to 100% because individuals identifying with more than one Asian group are included in all groups. Only individual origin groups with a population size of 1 million or more in 2023 are shown. Refer to “Key facts about Asians in the U.S.” for a list of the 26 Asian origin groups individually identified by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2023. Source: 2023 American Community Survey (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian population by origin, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. who are … Origin group % Chinese 22 Indian 21 Filipino 19 Vietnamese 9 Korean 8 Japanese 7 Other Asian origin 19 Download data as .csv Note: All groups shown include those who identify with the given origin alone or in combination with any other race, ethnicity or Asian origin. “Chinese” does not include those who identify as Taiwanese alone. Figures do not add to 100% because individuals identifying with more than one Asian group are included in all groups. Only individual origin groups with a population size of 1 million or more in 2023 are shown. Refer to “Key facts about Asians in the U.S.” for a list of the 26 Asian origin groups individually identified by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2023. Source: 2023 American Community Survey (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Length of time in the U.S.

Length of time in the U.S. for Asian immigrants, 2000-2023 % of Asian immigrants who have lived in the U.S. ___, 2000-2023 Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2000 decennial census (5%) and the 2008-10, 2017-19 and 2021-23 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Length of time in the U.S. for Asian immigrants, 2000-2023 % of Asian immigrants who have lived in the U.S. ___, 2000-2023 More than 20 years 11-20 years 6-10 years 5 years or less 2000 24 32 20 24 2010 37 27 15 21 2019 44 23 13 21 2023 48 22 14 16 Download data as .csv Note: In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau revised the list of Asian origins to include Central Asians. This group made up about 2% of the Asian population overall in 2023. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2000 decennial census (5%) and the 2008-10, 2017-19 and 2021-23 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

English proficiency

English proficiency of the Asian population, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. ages 5 and older who are English proficient Note: Proficient English speakers are those who say they speak only English at home or say they speak a non-English language at home but speak English “very well.” Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook English proficiency of the Asian population, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. ages 5 and older who are English proficient Ages 5 and older 74 U.S. born 95 Immigrant 59 Ages 5 to 17 91 Ages 18 and older 70 Download data as .csv Note: Proficient English speakers are those who say they speak only English at home or say they speak a non-English language at home but speak English “very well.” Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Languages

Tab Contents U.S. Asian populationImmigrant Asian populationU.S.-born Asian population 10 most spoken languages among the Asian population, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home* * Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 10 most spoken languages among the Asian population, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home* English 37 Chinese 9 Filipino, Tagalog 8 Vietnamese 7 Korean 5 Hindi 4 Mandarin 3 Cantonese 2 Urdu 2 Telugu 2 Download data as .csv * Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share 10 most spoken languages among Asian immigrants, 2023 % of Asian immigrants in the U.S. ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home* * Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 10 most spoken languages among Asian immigrants, 2023 % of Asian immigrants in the U.S. ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home* English 14 Chinese 13 Filipino, Tagalog 12 Vietnamese 9 Korean 6 Hindi 6 Mandarin 4 Telugu 3 Urdu 3 Cantonese 3 Download data as .csv * Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share 10 most spoken languages among U.S.-born Asians, 2023 % of U.S.-born Asians ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home* * Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 10 most spoken languages among U.S.-born Asians, 2023 % of U.S.-born Asians ages 5 and older who speak ___ at home* English 68 Chinese 4 Vietnamese 4 Korean 2 Filipino, Tagalog 2 Mandarin 2 Spanish 2 Cantonese 2 Urdu 1 Miao, Hmong 1 Download data as .csv * Identified languages spoken at home are based on self-reports. Names used are as reported by IPUMS and may not necessarily reflect recognized language names. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Top 5 states

Tab Contents U.S. Asian populationImmigrant Asian populationU.S.-born Asian population Top 5 states of residence for the Asian population, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. who live in … Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Top 5 states of residence for the Asian population, 2023 % of Asians in the U.S. who live in … California 29 New York 8 Texas 8 New Jersey 4 Washington 4 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Top 5 states of residence for Asian immigrants, 2023 % of Asian immigrants in the U.S. who live in … Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Top 5 states of residence for Asian immigrants, 2023 % of Asian immigrants in the U.S. who live in … California 29 New York 10 Texas 9 New Jersey 5 Washington 4 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Top 5 states of residence for U.S.-born Asians, 2023 % of U.S.-born Asians who live in … Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Top 5 states of residence for U.S.-born Asians, 2023 % of U.S.-born Asians who live in … California 29 Texas 7 New York 7 Hawaii 6 Washington 4 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Top 10 metropolitan areas

Tab Contents U.S. Asian populationImmigrant Asian populationU.S.-born Asian population Top 10 metro areas of residence for the Asian population, 2023 U.S. Asian population living in each metropolitan area Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Top 10 metro areas of residence for the Asian population, 2023 U.S. Asian population living in each metropolitan area New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 2,590,000 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 2,450,000 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 1,440,000 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 820,000 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 800,000 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 780,000 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 760,000 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 720,000 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 660,000 Urban Honolulu, HI 610,000 Download data as .csv Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Top 10 metro areas of residence for Asian immigrants, 2023 Immigrant Asian population living in each metropolitan area Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Top 10 metro areas of residence for Asian immigrants, 2023 Immigrant Asian population living in each metropolitan area New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 1,640,000 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 1,380,000 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 800,000 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 510,000 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 470,000 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 460,000 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 440,000 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 420,000 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 400,000 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 290,000 Download data as .csv Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Top 10 metro areas of residence for the Asian population, 2023 U.S.-born Asian population living in each metropolitan area Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Top 10 metro areas of residence for the Asian population, 2023 U.S.-born Asian population living in each metropolitan area Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 1,070,000 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 960,000 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 640,000 Urban Honolulu, HI 450,000 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 340,000 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 330,000 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 320,000 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 310,000 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 290,000 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 250,000 Download data as .csv Note: Metropolitan areas are based on the 2013 definitions from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. All figures are rounded according to rules shown in the methodology. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Educational attainment

Educational attainment of the Asian population, 2023 % ages 25 and older whose highest level of education is (a) … Note: “HS or less” includes those who have attained a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Education Development certificate. “Some college” includes those who have an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a bachelor’s degree. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Educational attainment of the Asian population, 2023 % ages 25 and older whose highest level of education is (a) … HS or less Some college Bachelor’s degree Advanced degree All Asians ages 25 and older 25 19 31 25 U.S.-born Asians 18 25 35 22 Immigrant Asians 28 16 29 27 — — — — — All Americans ages 25 and older 36 28 22 14 Download data as .csv Note: “HS or less” includes those who have attained a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Education Development certificate. “Some college” includes those who have an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a bachelor’s degree. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Poverty status

Asian population living in poverty, 2023 % living below the poverty threshold Note: Poverty status is determined for individuals in housing units and noninstitutional group quarters. It is unavailable for children younger than 15 who are not related to the householder, people living in institutional group quarters and people living in college dormitories or military barracks. Due to the way in which IPUMS assigns poverty values, these data will differ from those provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian population living in poverty, 2023 % living below the poverty threshold All Asians 10 U.S.-born Asians 9 Immigrant Asians 10 All Americans 12 Download data as .csv Note: Poverty status is determined for individuals in housing units and noninstitutional group quarters. It is unavailable for children younger than 15 who are not related to the householder, people living in institutional group quarters and people living in college dormitories or military barracks. Due to the way in which IPUMS assigns poverty values, these data will differ from those provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2021-23 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Religious affiliation

Demographic characteristics

Economic characteristics

Find out more

Explore fact sheets on Asian origin groups in the U.S.

For detailed information on the data and analysis used for these fact sheets, read the methodology.

This fact sheet was written and compiled by Carolyne Im, research analyst.

The following individuals provided research and editorial guidance: Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Jens Manuel Krogstad, senior writer and editor; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research; Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer; Neil G. Ruiz, head of new research initiatives; and Ziyao Tian, research associate. Research Assistants Alexandra Cahn and Gracie Martinez and Research Associates Luis Noe-Bustamante, Khadijah Edwards and Tian provided research support.

This fact sheet was produced by Sara Atske, digital producer. It was copy edited by David Kent, senior copy editor. The communications and outreach strategy was led by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Talia Price, communications associate.

Find related reports online at www.pewresearch.org/AsianAmericans.