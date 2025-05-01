Fact Sheets: Asian Americans
The U.S. Asian population is diverse. Numbering nearly 25 million in 2023, Asian Americans trace their origins to Central, East, South and Southeast Asia. They have roots in more than two dozen countries, each with its own unique history, cultures, languages and other characteristics. For detailed information on the data and analysis used for these fact sheets, read the methodology.
Key facts about Asians in the U.S.
The number of Asian Americans grew from 11.9 million in 2000 to 24.8 million in 2023.