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Naturalized Citizens Make Up Record One-in-Ten U.S. Eligible Voters in 2020

Appendix: Immigrant eligible voters by state

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Naturalized Citizens Make Up Record One-in-Ten U.S. Eligible Voters in 2020
  2. 1. U.S. immigrants are rising in number, but just half are eligible to vote
  3. 2. The nation’s most populous states are home to most immigrant voters
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix: Immigrant eligible voters by state
Immigrant eligible voters by state
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Table of Contents

  1. Naturalized Citizens Make Up Record One-in-Ten U.S. Eligible Voters in 2020
  2. 1. U.S. immigrants are rising in number, but just half are eligible to vote
  3. 2. The nation’s most populous states are home to most immigrant voters
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix: Immigrant eligible voters by state