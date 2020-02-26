Report | February 26, 2020 Naturalized Citizens Make Up Record One-in-Ten U.S. Eligible Voters in 2020 Appendix: Immigrant eligible voters by state X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Abby Budiman, Luis Noé-Bustamante and Mark Hugo Lopez Table of Contents Naturalized Citizens Make Up Record One-in-Ten U.S. Eligible Voters in 2020 1. U.S. immigrants are rising in number, but just half are eligible to vote 2. The nation’s most populous states are home to most immigrant voters Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix: Immigrant eligible voters by state ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page → Report PDFMapping the 2020 Latino electorate