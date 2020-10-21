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Large Shares of Voters Plan To Vote a Straight Party Ticket for President, Senate and House

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. Large Shares of Voters Plan To Vote a Straight Party Ticket for President, Senate and House
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research Andrew Daniller, Research Associate Bradley Jones, Research Associate Hannah Hartig, Research Associate Amina Dunn, Research Analyst Hannah Gilberstadt, Research Assistant Ted Van Green, Research Assistant Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Communications Manager Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Design Director Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer

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Table of Contents

  1. Large Shares of Voters Plan To Vote a Straight Party Ticket for President, Senate and House
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology