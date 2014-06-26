Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology

Typology Detailed Tables

Figures read down within each category. Don’t know responses not shown. For full question wording, see topline.

Solid Liberals Faith and Family Left Next Generation Left Hard-Pressed Skeptics Young Outsiders Business Conservatives Steadfast Conservatives Bystanders
SEX
Men 44 45 49 42 48 62 59 47
Women 56 55 51 58 52 38 41 53
AGE
18-49 55 47 69 49 65 45 32 77
50+ 44 51 31 51 34 53 67 23
DETAILED AGE
18-29 24 15 33 14 30 13 7 38
30-49 31 32 36 34 35 33 25 39
50-64 28 28 19 32 22 33 36 17
65+ 16 24 11 19 12 20 31 6
RACE
White, non-Hispanic 69 41 68 61 73 85 87 48
Black, non-Hispanic 13 30 7 20 6 1 2 10
Hispanic 8 19 15 9 14 7 4 32
FOREIGN BORN
Foreign born 9 18 12 6 10 7 3 33
Born in US 91 82 88 94 90 93 97 67
EDUCATION
College grad + 52 18 38 9 25 43 21 11
Some college 30 27 36 30 42 34 33 22
HS or less 18 54 26 60 33 22 46 67
INCOME
$75,000+ 34 15 36 10 28 45 28 11
$30,000-$74,999 32 31 30 26 36 33 39 23
<$30,000 26 45 26 56 27 12 21 58
DETAILED INCOME
> $100,000 22 8 23 5 16 28 16 4
$75,000-$99,999 12 6 13 5 13 16 13 6
$50,000-$74,999 15 11 15 8 17 19 17 8
$30,000-$49,999 18 20 16 18 20 14 22 14
<$30,000 26 45 26 56 27 12 21 58
RELIGIOUS PREFERENCE
White evangelical Protestant 5 16 8 21 13 30 43 11
White mainline Protestant 14 8 16 15 19 19 17 12
Non-white Protestant 13 34 10 25 10 7 8 17
Catholic 13 24 25 16 25 23 18 29
Unaffiliated 41 7 29 15 23 12 7 23
ATTEND RELIGIOUS SERVICES
Weekly or more 19 51 21 37 25 47 55 29
Once a month/yearly 34 31 40 34 39 32 27 36
Seldom/never 46 17 39 29 35 21 18 34
REGION
Northeast 23 17 21 17 21 17 12 17
Midwest 22 20 20 24 21 22 26 18
South 27 44 34 41 35 40 41 38
West 28 19 25 18 23 21 21 27
OWN OR RENT YOUR HOUSE
Own 53 44 49 42 56 73 74 25
Rent 32 35 28 44 30 19 20 44
USE PUBLIC TRANSIT
Once a week or more 19 13 16 7 8 5 2 16
Once or twice a month 13 11 11 9 9 9 3 10
Never 67 75 72 84 82 86 92 73
MARITAL STATUS
Married 44 43 46 38 46 71 70 31
Not married 56 57 54 62 54 29 30 69
PARENT
Parent 24 34 32 30 32 31 21 34
Not a parent 76 66 68 70 68 69 79 66
GUN OWNER
Gun in household 24 26 31 35 41 50 52 20
UNION HOUSEHOLD
Union member in household 20 18 18 15 16 11 16 11
VET
Veteran in household 24 31 25 28 28 35 42 18
EMPLOYMENT STATUS
Employed full time 47 35 49 32 54 54 42 39
Employed part time 15 13 20 13 11 10 6 17
Not employed/other 39 52 31 55 35 36 52 44
INVEST
I trade stocks and other funds pretty regularly 4 1 4 2 4 6 4 0
I have some long-term investments like retirement accounts, but don’t trade stocks regularly 50 24 48 22 50 62 55 13
I don’t have any money in the stock market 45 73 47 75 46 32 38 86
REGISTERED VOTER
Registered voter 83 77 78 75 79 88 91 0
Not a registered voter 17 23 22 25 21 12 9 100
PARTY W/LEANERS
Rep/Rep lean 5 26 25 32 49 86 84 23
Dem/Dem lean 89 61 65 53 35 6 7 43
Independent/No lean 5 13 10 15 16 8 9 34
PARTY
Republican 3 18 12 17 23 49 56 7
Democrat 61 46 35 37 21 4 5 19
Independent 34 30 49 41 51 44 33 55
Lean Republican 2 8 13 15 26 37 28 16
Lean Democrat 28 15 29 16 15 2 2 24
IDEOLOGICAL CONSISTENCY
Consistently conservative 0 0 0 0 1 24 50 1
Mostly conservative 0 5 0 16 22 57 43 11
Mixed views 2 51 40 66 70 19 7 57
Mostly liberal 30 38 52 17 7 0 0 27
Consistently liberal 68 6 7 0 0 0 0 4
CONGRESSIONAL TRIAL HEAT (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) QB27-QB27a
Rep/lean Rep 6 27 27 37 53 88 88 0
Dem/lean Dem 88 63 61 51 33 6 6 0
2012 VOTE (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS)
Obama 83 60 56 50 33 9 5 0
Romney 3 17 21 19 42 77 80 0
PRIMARY VOTER (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) Q149
Always/nearly always 60 53 47 47 48 71 74 0
Less frequently 40 47 53 53 52 29 26 0
VOTING HISTORY (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) QC142
Always/usually vote Republican 5 22 12 16 28 84 72 0
Vote equally for both parties 10 20 31 35 38 13 19 0
Always/usually vote Democratic 83 52 54 42 29 1 4 0
CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS IN LAST TWO YEARS Q102-Q102a
> $250 7 3 3 2 2 7 6 0
$100-$250 9 3 4 2 2 9 6 0
<$100 12 5 7 2 5 8 8 1
ELECTORAL PARTICIPATION Q105
Worked/volunteered for campaign 15 8 7 4 6 9 9 1
Contacted elected official 44 19 29 17 25 44 42 4
Attended campaign event 25 14 18 10 13 22 18 2
KNOWLEDGE SCALE (WHICH PARTY HAS MAJORITY IN EACH CHAMBER OF CONGRESS) Q41-Q42
Neither right 16 32 27 33 31 15 21 45
One right 23 42 32 43 39 16 25 36
Both right 60 26 42 23 30 69 54 18
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PARTIES QB5
Great deal of difference between parties 55 43 35 46 39 45 50 26
Fair amount of difference 28 27 42 25 27 33 25 39
Hardly any difference 16 24 19 26 30 21 24 23
FRIENDS’ VIEWS ON POLITICS
Most of my close friends share my views on government and politics 45 26 29 26 26 49 58 17
Some of my close friends share my views, but many do not 42 33 50 32 46 42 29 29
I don’t really know what most of my close friends think about government and politics 13 41 21 41 27 8 13 54
IT MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE WHEN PEOPLE ARGUE ABOUT POLITICS
Agree 35 57 43 49 47 32 40 56
Disagree 65 42 57 50 53 67 60 43
US POSITION IN WORLD QC56
US stands above other countries 11 39 20 29 16 43 46 24
US one of greatest countries 71 51 67 54 64 55 46 58
Other countries better 16 8 12 15 19 1 7 15
US FUTURE OUTLOOK QB4
US’s best years are ahead of us 70 50 65 34 33 33 20 40
US’s best years are behind us 22 40 30 61 60 59 76 50
SATISFACTION W/STATE OF NATION QB2
Satisfied 39 39 49 16 24 15 6 32
Not satisfied 54 52 45 77 70 83 93 56
STATE OF NATIONAL ECONOMY
Excellent/Good 29 23 34 11 15 12 5 18
Only fair/Poor 70 74 66 88 85 87 94 82
1 YEAR ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Will be better 39 34 37 12 11 9 7 17
Will be worse 10 18 10 34 30 45 56 27
About the same 50 44 53 53 59 44 37 56
AMERICAN PROBLEMS Q50t
We can always solve problems and get what we want in US 49 52 62 31 42 62 41 36
This country can’t solve many important problems 47 44 36 64 56 34 56 61
US SUCCESS QB26
US successful because of its ability to change 79 54 63 50 49 25 17 63
US successful because of reliance on long-standing principles 17 39 33 44 45 71 78 31
WALL STREET Q51pp
Wall St helps economy more than it hurts 36 47 56 31 42 74 49 36
Wall St hurts economy more than it helps 56 37 33 54 48 17 41 42
ECONOMIC SYSTEM Q51ll
Econ system favors powerful 88 51 60 74 69 31 48 58
Econ system generally fair to most 9 43 36 21 29 67 47 32
I WOULD VOTE AGAINST ANY OFFICIAL WHO VOTED TO RAISE TAXES
Agree 21 65 41 78 68 76 77 68
Disagree 79 33 59 21 32 24 22 30
IMPORTANT VALUES QC26
Americans agree about important values 23 37 31 26 22 25 17 31
Americans are divided about important values 74 59 67 72 75 71 80 66
OBAMA JOB APPROVAL QC1
Approve 84 61 66 44 31 2 5 39
Disapprove 10 29 26 48 60 96 94 47
FOLLOW GOV’T AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS Q40
Follow gov’t most of the time 65 43 46 43 42 75 68 0
TEA PARTY AGREEMENT
Agree 2 8 6 10 15 55 53 4
Disagree 78 25 44 20 18 11 6 9
No opinion 19 63 47 65 65 32 38 78
COMPROMISE Q51mm
Like elected officials who compromise 84 50 71 49 57 52 33 41
Like officials who stick to their positions 11 45 26 47 38 43 62 50
REPUBLICAN PARTY FAVORABILITY Q11a
Favorable 8 36 30 32 39 68 65 31
Unfavorable 89 55 63 61 53 30 31 46
DEMOCRATIC PARTY FAVORABILITY Q11b
Favorable 83 63 62 46 34 7 7 46
Unfavorable 15 28 31 47 59 91 90 32
PAUL RYAN FAVORABILITY
Favorable 6 25 20 24 34 79 66 13
Unfavorable 79 37 44 32 32 8 13 18
MITCH MCCONNELL FAVORABILITY
Favorable 5 16 11 17 12 37 30 12
Unfavorable 64 30 35 25 26 35 33 12
RAND PAUL FAVORABILITY
Favorable 6 22 16 24 29 69 64 14
Unfavorable 72 34 45 26 34 12 15 15
TED CRUZ FAVORABILITY
Favorable 2 19 8 15 19 62 61 8
Unfavorable 71 28 44 21 25 15 11 22
JEB BUSH FAVORABILITY
Favorable 15 28 23 23 30 63 60 15
Unfavorable 70 42 50 42 39 24 27 25
MARCO RUBIO FAVORABILITY
Favorable 7 23 18 15 24 70 58 10
Unfavorable 68 23 35 18 20 9 15 18
CHRIS CHRISTIE FAVORABILITY
Favorable 17 32 30 29 33 56 44 16
Unfavorable 73 33 41 32 40 33 37 27
ELIZABETH WARREN FAVORABILITY
Favorable 61 22 27 15 12 9 6 11
Unfavorable 9 16 13 20 22 47 43 14
HILLARY CLINTON FAVORABILITY
Favorable 88 70 70 62 51 12 11 51
Unfavorable 10 24 26 32 46 86 85 32
NANCY PELOSI FAVORABILITY
Favorable 65 41 38 26 19 3 2 16
Unfavorable 23 26 38 39 57 88 85 25
PARTY TRAITS QC48-QC49
Republicans are too extreme 83 56 63 62 47 15 23 55
Republicans care about the middle class 21 35 49 26 40 79 64 30
Republicans are too willing to cut gov’t programs even when they work 91 63 69 69 50 18 26 58
Democrats are too extreme 11 24 22 39 43 79 78 29
Democrats care about the middle class 86 66 85 53 50 36 21 52
Democrats rely too much on government to solve problems 38 44 49 52 68 95 88 47
ROLE OF GOVERNMENT Q51ii
Government should do more to solve problems 73 59 44 51 32 10 12 62
Government is already doing too much 20 36 50 44 66 90 87 33
ROLE OF GOVERNMENT Q50v
It’s not government’s job to protect people from themselves 19 20 28 24 43 65 58 24
Sometimes laws to protect people from themselves are needed 77 75 68 72 57 30 37 70
GOVERNMENT AID Q51kk
Government aid to the poor does more harm than good 7 33 26 33 86 80 86 46
Government aid to the poor does more good than harm 91 59 68 60 9 13 10 45
CAUSES OF POVERTY Q53
Lack of effort is more often to blame for being poor 9 32 42 22 56 58 61 40
Circumstances are more often to blame for being poor 83 58 47 66 30 26 29 50
CONSTITUTIONAL ORIGINALISM QB55
Supreme Court should base rulings on what Constitution meant when originally written 14 39 27 52 47 74 88 38
Supreme Court should base rulings on current meaning 84 53 68 43 48 24 11 50
TRUST IN GOVERNMENT QB40b
Trust government just about always 1 9 5 1 1 1 0 10
Trust government most of the time 31 30 36 14 15 15 6 13
Only some of the time 65 58 58 73 74 76 76 68
Never (VOL.) 2 2 1 11 9 9 16 6
CONTENT WITH GOVERNMENT QB40a
Content with government 17 28 29 10 12 8 2 30
Frustrated with government 70 59 64 64 66 58 55 52
Angry with government 11 9 5 24 22 32 43 14
CONGRESSIONAL FAVORABILITY Q11c
Favorable 12 41 26 24 17 18 13 34
Unfavorable 86 53 71 67 79 78 84 53
US ROLE IN WORLD Q50ee
Should be active in world affairs 55 39 54 10 12 67 24 25
Concentrate on things at home 38 54 41 87 85 28 71 69
US ROLE IN WORLD Q25j
US efforts to solve world probs make things worse 37 22 27 57 59 20 55 40
World would be even worse w/o US efforts 54 71 67 38 35 74 39 51
US RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA QB109
Should pursue a stronger relationship with China 58 57 63 52 49 41 28 59
Should be tougher with China 33 36 31 41 45 51 66 26
FREE TRADE QC115
Free trade agreements have been good for US 62 66 73 46 58 68 39 63
Free trade agreements have been bad for US 27 21 21 44 33 24 51 20
NSA PROGRAM APPROVAL Q126
Approve 38 53 53 39 39 36 28 44
Disapprove 58 39 44 56 57 61 69 48
ACA APPROVAL QC116
Approve 86 54 65 40 25 2 4 40
Disapprove 10 36 30 53 71 97 94 50
VIEWS ON UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS Q122
Immigrants should not be eligible for citizenship 3 13 11 37 28 27 49 23
Should be eligible if meet certain requirements 96 85 88 61 69 72 50 75
GUN OWNERSHIP Q123
More important to protect gun ownership 15 33 39 53 63 86 89 36
More important to control gun ownership 81 63 60 45 35 13 9 59
FUTURE OF SOCIAL SECURITY Q125
Some reductions in benefits will be necessary 33 28 34 20 27 49 31 28
Benefits should not be reduced at all 65 69 64 79 72 46 64 68
MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION QB110
Should be legal 81 43 66 53 67 38 28 47
Should be illegal 16 54 32 43 31 59 69 47
ENERGY PRIORITIES QB107
Alternative energy should be focus 95 64 83 68 71 22 26 73
Expanding oil and gas production should be focus 3 29 11 27 21 64 66 20
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION QC127
Affirmative action is a good thing 87 74 71 70 62 30 31 66
Affirmative action is a bad thing 10 16 24 21 33 60 60 20
GAY MARRIAGE QB108
Favor 89 37 78 42 68 41 12 57
Oppose 7 55 16 49 24 49 84 32
ABORTION Q124
Legal in all/most cases 87 40 71 44 58 33 24 41
Illegal in all/most cases 9 54 24 48 37 59 70 54
SOCIETAL PRIORITIES Q25h
Society is better if marriage/children are priority 18 64 24 51 30 66 80 36
Society just as well off with other priorities 77 30 72 43 65 28 16 59
EVOLUTION QC135-QC135a
Humans and other living things have existed in their present form since the beginning of time 13 49 16 46 29 36 53 32
Humans and other living things have evolved over time 86 44 83 50 68 57 39 61
Humans and other living things have evolved due to natural processes such as natural selection 62 16 55 21 41 26 14 34
A supreme being guided the evolution of living things for the purpose of creating humans & other life 19 23 23 24 24 27 21 24
BIBLICAL LITERALISM QB139-QB139a
Holy book is written by men and is not the word of God 63 10 44 18 40 21 8 27
Holy book is word of God 30 87 49 78 55 74 88 68
Holy book is to be taken literally, word for word 10 54 13 47 21 23 57 41
Not everything in holy book should be taken literally, word for word 20 30 35 28 33 46 26 24
ISLAM AND VIOLENCE QB54
Islam more violent than other religions 13 36 24 44 36 56 72 33
Islam not more violent 78 46 65 41 52 35 20 50
GOVERNMENT ROLE IN HEALTHCARE Q121
Government responsibility to make sure all have health care coverage 87 60 58 44 30 7 7 61
Not the government’s responsibility 11 35 40 49 68 92 92 36
GLOBAL WARMING QC57-QC58a
Earth is getting warmer, because of fossil fuels 78 40 53 37 37 7 9 49
Earth is gettting warmer, because of natural patterns in enviro 13 30 24 27 24 19 12 22
No solid evidence the Earth is getting warmer 7 25 20 33 34 71 75 23
KEYSTONE PIPELINE QC128
Favor building Keystone XL pipeline 30 60 62 60 59 94 87 51
Oppose 57 24 28 29 29 2 8 30
GAMBLING QB106
Favor legalized casino gambling in your state 62 52 70 63 72 58 51 55
Oppose 30 42 24 33 23 34 45 34
US FUTURE GROWTH Q50s
There are no real limits to growth in this country 46 47 44 47 44 68 54 46
People in the US need to learn to live with less 47 48 52 49 52 26 41 49
VIEWS OF ELECTED OFFICIALS Q25o
Elected officials in Washington lose touch quickly with the people they represent 77 64 76 85 87 82 91 68
Elected officials try to stay in touch with the people they represent 21 30 20 12 10 15 8 23
VIEWS OF ELECTED OFFICIALS Q25p
Elected officials care what people like me think 23 33 34 10 12 17 8 16
Elected officials don’t care what people like me think 75 63 63 89 87 81 90 81
RELIGION IMPORTANCE Q50w
Religion is an important part of my life 41 85 47 76 60 75 83 64
Religion is not that important to me 58 14 51 23 38 24 16 35
GOVERNMENT AND MORALITY Q50gg
Government should do more to protect morality in society 19 51 26 42 28 24 32 43
I worry government is too involved in morality 77 42 69 54 69 71 62 52
WORKING PARENTS Q51jj
Children are better off with a parent at home 40 66 52 67 57 66 74 64
Children are just as well off if parents work outside the home 50 29 45 29 40 31 23 32
POLICE STOPS Q51oo
Police should be allowed to stop and search anyone who fits general description of a suspect 22 45 42 38 39 57 52 40
Police should not be allowed to search people just because they look suspicious 74 51 55 60 59 38 45 58
GOVERNMENT WASTEFUL Q25a
Government is almost always wasteful and inefficient 25 31 30 72 75 88 91 53
Government often does a better job than people give it credit for 70 63 67 25 21 10 7 41
SOCIAL SAFETY NET Q25d
Government should do more to help needy Americans, even if it means more debt 83 58 39 66 18 6 11 50
Government can’t afford to do much more 12 35 56 27 76 89 85 42
GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS Q25b
Government regulation of business is necessary to protect public interest 87 67 75 28 34 14 11 45
Government regulation of business does more harm than good 9 26 19 66 61 81 85 46
RACIAL DISCRIMINATION Q25f
Racial discrimination is the main reason many black people can’t get ahead 80 31 19 28 9 7 5 21
Blacks who can’t get ahead are responsible for their own condition 10 57 68 63 84 82 89 69
RACIAL EQUALITY Q50hh
US has made changes to give blacks and whites equal rights 6 23 67 39 70 83 81 41
Need to continue making changes to give blacks equal rights 91 72 28 56 26 12 15 52
SOCIAL SAFETY NET Q25c
Poor today have it easy because they can get benefits without doing anything 6 29 32 21 81 77 86 34
Poor today have hard lives because benefits don’t go far enough 86 62 54 71 10 9 7 58
VIEWS OF IMMIGRANTS Q25g
Immigrants strengthen our country because of hard work and talents 93 70 83 14 48 64 17 59
Immigrants are a burden because they take jobs, housing and health care 3 22 11 79 43 21 73 34
VIEWS OF IMMIGRANTS Q50dd
Newcomers from other countries threaten American customs and values 5 25 9 72 39 20 81 33
Newcomers strengthen American society 92 66 88 23 55 72 13 62
INDIVIDUALISM Q25k
Most people can get ahead if they’re willing to work hard 29 82 77 32 76 88 81 67
Hard work and determination are no guarantee of success for most people 67 16 21 65 22 10 17 30
INDIVIDUALISM Q25l
Success in life is mostly determined by forces out of our control 36 12 6 30 8 5 9 16
Everyone has it in their own power to succeed 56 84 91 64 89 93 89 80
VIEWS OF BUSINESS Q25m
Too much power is concentrated in the hands of large companies 95 76 82 85 88 35 71 80
The largest companies do not have too much power 4 19 15 12 9 57 22 14
VIEWS OF BUSINESS Q25n
Business corporations make too much profit 80 54 50 79 66 10 33 61
Most corporations make a fair and reasonable profit 16 41 45 18 31 86 62 33
BEST WAY TO ENSURE PEACE Q25i
Best way to ensure peace is through military strength 5 28 17 28 20 67 71 19
Good diplomacy is best way to ensure peace 91 62 76 64 73 22 22 72
TERRORISM Q50bb
Using overwheming military force is the best way to defeat terrrorism 8 53 23 31 21 68 72 32
Relying too much on force creates hatred that leads to more terrorism 88 38 71 62 75 22 22 61
ENVIRONMENT Q50q
The country should do whatever it takes to protect environment 96 82 90 75 83 22 21 78
The country has gone too far to protect environment 2 14 7 22 13 70 75 18
ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS Q50r
Stricter environmental laws cost too many jobs and hurt economy 5 28 15 47 29 84 85 42
Stricter environmental laws are worth the cost 93 65 81 47 68 12 11 51
VIEWS OF HOMOSEXUALITY Q50u
Homosexuality should be accepted 93 43 88 49 78 58 18 64
Homosexuality should be discouraged 4 48 8 43 15 31 74 27
MORALITY AND RELIGION Q50aa
Not necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values 89 7 91 31 70 66 29 45
It is necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values 11 91 7 66 28 31 69 52
FINANCIAL SITUATION Q50y
I’m generally satisfied with my financial situation 59 48 62 28 54 66 56 37
I’m not very satisfied with my financial situation 40 50 37 70 45 33 42 63
FINANCIAL SITUATION Q50z
I often don’t have enough to make ends meet 30 48 28 67 36 20 32 56
Paying the bills is not a problem for me 69 50 70 31 63 77 64 41
CIVIL LIBERTIES Q50ff
Americans need to be willing to give up privacy to ensure safety from terrorism 24 28 30 14 18 27 18 20
Americans shouldn’t have to give up privacy 72 66 66 83 80 69 80 75
WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF AS…
Hunter, fisher, or sportsman 12 25 20 21 26 33 31 28
Trusting person 65 68 62 70 65 66 57 63
Spiritual person 42 61 43 51 40 66 69 45
Fast-food lover 14 19 20 21 20 16 18 20
Upbeat and optimistic 64 50 70 48 61 68 51 57
Couldn’t vacation without my smartphone 27 21 22 21 18 20 15 29
Honor and duty are my core values 40 53 50 48 53 70 68 40
Am sometimes uncomfortable being around people not of my race 6 10 4 7 8 5 11 13
Think of myself as a typical American 51 66 68 70 69 73 75 55
Recycle and reuse as a daily habit 70 42 58 39 50 45 39 39
Video or computer gamer 24 19 22 21 22 16 11 35
Outdoor person 44 59 57 62 64 58 55 66
Libertarian 11 10 18 9 15 27 14 8
Religious person 27 57 32 48 34 64 72 44
Focused on health and fitness 53 38 43 40 48 40 34 37
Sports fan 32 38 38 30 41 44 36 30
Rarely worry what others think of me 48 46 52 55 58 51 55 50
Compassion and helping others are my core values 82 73 74 75 71 72 65 75
Often feel proud to be American 40 59 56 51 56 81 72 39
Skeptical of medical experts’ recommendations 20 15 18 23 27 26 35 17
