Typology Detailed Tables

Figures read down within each category. Don’t know responses not shown. For full question wording, see topline.
|Solid Liberals
|Faith and Family Left
|Next Generation Left
|Hard-Pressed Skeptics
|Young Outsiders
|Business Conservatives
|Steadfast Conservatives
|Bystanders
|SEX
|Men
|44
|45
|49
|42
|48
|62
|59
|47
|Women
|56
|55
|51
|58
|52
|38
|41
|53
|AGE
|18-49
|55
|47
|69
|49
|65
|45
|32
|77
|50+
|44
|51
|31
|51
|34
|53
|67
|23
|DETAILED AGE
|18-29
|24
|15
|33
|14
|30
|13
|7
|38
|30-49
|31
|32
|36
|34
|35
|33
|25
|39
|50-64
|28
|28
|19
|32
|22
|33
|36
|17
|65+
|16
|24
|11
|19
|12
|20
|31
|6
|RACE
|White, non-Hispanic
|69
|41
|68
|61
|73
|85
|87
|48
|Black, non-Hispanic
|13
|30
|7
|20
|6
|1
|2
|10
|Hispanic
|8
|19
|15
|9
|14
|7
|4
|32
|FOREIGN BORN
|Foreign born
|9
|18
|12
|6
|10
|7
|3
|33
|Born in US
|91
|82
|88
|94
|90
|93
|97
|67
|EDUCATION
|College grad +
|52
|18
|38
|9
|25
|43
|21
|11
|Some college
|30
|27
|36
|30
|42
|34
|33
|22
|HS or less
|18
|54
|26
|60
|33
|22
|46
|67
|INCOME
|$75,000+
|34
|15
|36
|10
|28
|45
|28
|11
|$30,000-$74,999
|32
|31
|30
|26
|36
|33
|39
|23
|<$30,000
|26
|45
|26
|56
|27
|12
|21
|58
|DETAILED INCOME
|> $100,000
|22
|8
|23
|5
|16
|28
|16
|4
|$75,000-$99,999
|12
|6
|13
|5
|13
|16
|13
|6
|$50,000-$74,999
|15
|11
|15
|8
|17
|19
|17
|8
|$30,000-$49,999
|18
|20
|16
|18
|20
|14
|22
|14
|<$30,000
|26
|45
|26
|56
|27
|12
|21
|58
|RELIGIOUS PREFERENCE
|White evangelical Protestant
|5
|16
|8
|21
|13
|30
|43
|11
|White mainline Protestant
|14
|8
|16
|15
|19
|19
|17
|12
|Non-white Protestant
|13
|34
|10
|25
|10
|7
|8
|17
|Catholic
|13
|24
|25
|16
|25
|23
|18
|29
|Unaffiliated
|41
|7
|29
|15
|23
|12
|7
|23
|ATTEND RELIGIOUS SERVICES
|Weekly or more
|19
|51
|21
|37
|25
|47
|55
|29
|Once a month/yearly
|34
|31
|40
|34
|39
|32
|27
|36
|Seldom/never
|46
|17
|39
|29
|35
|21
|18
|34
|REGION
|Northeast
|23
|17
|21
|17
|21
|17
|12
|17
|Midwest
|22
|20
|20
|24
|21
|22
|26
|18
|South
|27
|44
|34
|41
|35
|40
|41
|38
|West
|28
|19
|25
|18
|23
|21
|21
|27
|OWN OR RENT YOUR HOUSE
|Own
|53
|44
|49
|42
|56
|73
|74
|25
|Rent
|32
|35
|28
|44
|30
|19
|20
|44
|USE PUBLIC TRANSIT
|Once a week or more
|19
|13
|16
|7
|8
|5
|2
|16
|Once or twice a month
|13
|11
|11
|9
|9
|9
|3
|10
|Never
|67
|75
|72
|84
|82
|86
|92
|73
|MARITAL STATUS
|Married
|44
|43
|46
|38
|46
|71
|70
|31
|Not married
|56
|57
|54
|62
|54
|29
|30
|69
|PARENT
|Parent
|24
|34
|32
|30
|32
|31
|21
|34
|Not a parent
|76
|66
|68
|70
|68
|69
|79
|66
|GUN OWNER
|Gun in household
|24
|26
|31
|35
|41
|50
|52
|20
|UNION HOUSEHOLD
|Union member in household
|20
|18
|18
|15
|16
|11
|16
|11
|VET
|Veteran in household
|24
|31
|25
|28
|28
|35
|42
|18
|EMPLOYMENT STATUS
|Employed full time
|47
|35
|49
|32
|54
|54
|42
|39
|Employed part time
|15
|13
|20
|13
|11
|10
|6
|17
|Not employed/other
|39
|52
|31
|55
|35
|36
|52
|44
|INVEST
|I trade stocks and other funds pretty regularly
|4
|1
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|0
|I have some long-term investments like retirement accounts, but don’t trade stocks regularly
|50
|24
|48
|22
|50
|62
|55
|13
|I don’t have any money in the stock market
|45
|73
|47
|75
|46
|32
|38
|86
|REGISTERED VOTER
|Registered voter
|83
|77
|78
|75
|79
|88
|91
|0
|Not a registered voter
|17
|23
|22
|25
|21
|12
|9
|100
|PARTY W/LEANERS
|Rep/Rep lean
|5
|26
|25
|32
|49
|86
|84
|23
|Dem/Dem lean
|89
|61
|65
|53
|35
|6
|7
|43
|Independent/No lean
|5
|13
|10
|15
|16
|8
|9
|34
|PARTY
|Republican
|3
|18
|12
|17
|23
|49
|56
|7
|Democrat
|61
|46
|35
|37
|21
|4
|5
|19
|Independent
|34
|30
|49
|41
|51
|44
|33
|55
|Lean Republican
|2
|8
|13
|15
|26
|37
|28
|16
|Lean Democrat
|28
|15
|29
|16
|15
|2
|2
|24
|IDEOLOGICAL CONSISTENCY
|Consistently conservative
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|50
|1
|Mostly conservative
|0
|5
|0
|16
|22
|57
|43
|11
|Mixed views
|2
|51
|40
|66
|70
|19
|7
|57
|Mostly liberal
|30
|38
|52
|17
|7
|0
|0
|27
|Consistently liberal
|68
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|CONGRESSIONAL TRIAL HEAT (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) QB27-QB27a
|Rep/lean Rep
|6
|27
|27
|37
|53
|88
|88
|0
|Dem/lean Dem
|88
|63
|61
|51
|33
|6
|6
|0
|2012 VOTE (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS)
|Obama
|83
|60
|56
|50
|33
|9
|5
|0
|Romney
|3
|17
|21
|19
|42
|77
|80
|0
|PRIMARY VOTER (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) Q149
|Always/nearly always
|60
|53
|47
|47
|48
|71
|74
|0
|Less frequently
|40
|47
|53
|53
|52
|29
|26
|0
|VOTING HISTORY (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) QC142
|Always/usually vote Republican
|5
|22
|12
|16
|28
|84
|72
|0
|Vote equally for both parties
|10
|20
|31
|35
|38
|13
|19
|0
|Always/usually vote Democratic
|83
|52
|54
|42
|29
|1
|4
|0
|CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS IN LAST TWO YEARS Q102-Q102a
|> $250
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|0
|$100-$250
|9
|3
|4
|2
|2
|9
|6
|0
|<$100
|12
|5
|7
|2
|5
|8
|8
|1
|ELECTORAL PARTICIPATION Q105
|Worked/volunteered for campaign
|15
|8
|7
|4
|6
|9
|9
|1
|Contacted elected official
|44
|19
|29
|17
|25
|44
|42
|4
|Attended campaign event
|25
|14
|18
|10
|13
|22
|18
|2
|KNOWLEDGE SCALE (WHICH PARTY HAS MAJORITY IN EACH CHAMBER OF CONGRESS) Q41-Q42
|Neither right
|16
|32
|27
|33
|31
|15
|21
|45
|One right
|23
|42
|32
|43
|39
|16
|25
|36
|Both right
|60
|26
|42
|23
|30
|69
|54
|18
|DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PARTIES QB5
|Great deal of difference between parties
|55
|43
|35
|46
|39
|45
|50
|26
|Fair amount of difference
|28
|27
|42
|25
|27
|33
|25
|39
|Hardly any difference
|16
|24
|19
|26
|30
|21
|24
|23
|FRIENDS’ VIEWS ON POLITICS
|Most of my close friends share my views on government and politics
|45
|26
|29
|26
|26
|49
|58
|17
|Some of my close friends share my views, but many do not
|42
|33
|50
|32
|46
|42
|29
|29
|I don’t really know what most of my close friends think about government and politics
|13
|41
|21
|41
|27
|8
|13
|54
|IT MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE WHEN PEOPLE ARGUE ABOUT POLITICS
|Agree
|35
|57
|43
|49
|47
|32
|40
|56
|Disagree
|65
|42
|57
|50
|53
|67
|60
|43
|US POSITION IN WORLD QC56
|US stands above other countries
|11
|39
|20
|29
|16
|43
|46
|24
|US one of greatest countries
|71
|51
|67
|54
|64
|55
|46
|58
|Other countries better
|16
|8
|12
|15
|19
|1
|7
|15
|US FUTURE OUTLOOK QB4
|US’s best years are ahead of us
|70
|50
|65
|34
|33
|33
|20
|40
|US’s best years are behind us
|22
|40
|30
|61
|60
|59
|76
|50
|SATISFACTION W/STATE OF NATION QB2
|Satisfied
|39
|39
|49
|16
|24
|15
|6
|32
|Not satisfied
|54
|52
|45
|77
|70
|83
|93
|56
|STATE OF NATIONAL ECONOMY
|Excellent/Good
|29
|23
|34
|11
|15
|12
|5
|18
|Only fair/Poor
|70
|74
|66
|88
|85
|87
|94
|82
|1 YEAR ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
|Will be better
|39
|34
|37
|12
|11
|9
|7
|17
|Will be worse
|10
|18
|10
|34
|30
|45
|56
|27
|About the same
|50
|44
|53
|53
|59
|44
|37
|56
|AMERICAN PROBLEMS Q50t
|We can always solve problems and get what we want in US
|49
|52
|62
|31
|42
|62
|41
|36
|This country can’t solve many important problems
|47
|44
|36
|64
|56
|34
|56
|61
|US SUCCESS QB26
|US successful because of its ability to change
|79
|54
|63
|50
|49
|25
|17
|63
|US successful because of reliance on long-standing principles
|17
|39
|33
|44
|45
|71
|78
|31
|WALL STREET Q51pp
|Wall St helps economy more than it hurts
|36
|47
|56
|31
|42
|74
|49
|36
|Wall St hurts economy more than it helps
|56
|37
|33
|54
|48
|17
|41
|42
|ECONOMIC SYSTEM Q51ll
|Econ system favors powerful
|88
|51
|60
|74
|69
|31
|48
|58
|Econ system generally fair to most
|9
|43
|36
|21
|29
|67
|47
|32
|I WOULD VOTE AGAINST ANY OFFICIAL WHO VOTED TO RAISE TAXES
|Agree
|21
|65
|41
|78
|68
|76
|77
|68
|Disagree
|79
|33
|59
|21
|32
|24
|22
|30
|IMPORTANT VALUES QC26
|Americans agree about important values
|23
|37
|31
|26
|22
|25
|17
|31
|Americans are divided about important values
|74
|59
|67
|72
|75
|71
|80
|66
|OBAMA JOB APPROVAL QC1
|Approve
|84
|61
|66
|44
|31
|2
|5
|39
|Disapprove
|10
|29
|26
|48
|60
|96
|94
|47
|FOLLOW GOV’T AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS Q40
|Follow gov’t most of the time
|65
|43
|46
|43
|42
|75
|68
|0
|TEA PARTY AGREEMENT
|Agree
|2
|8
|6
|10
|15
|55
|53
|4
|Disagree
|78
|25
|44
|20
|18
|11
|6
|9
|No opinion
|19
|63
|47
|65
|65
|32
|38
|78
|COMPROMISE Q51mm
|Like elected officials who compromise
|84
|50
|71
|49
|57
|52
|33
|41
|Like officials who stick to their positions
|11
|45
|26
|47
|38
|43
|62
|50
|REPUBLICAN PARTY FAVORABILITY Q11a
|Favorable
|8
|36
|30
|32
|39
|68
|65
|31
|Unfavorable
|89
|55
|63
|61
|53
|30
|31
|46
|DEMOCRATIC PARTY FAVORABILITY Q11b
|Favorable
|83
|63
|62
|46
|34
|7
|7
|46
|Unfavorable
|15
|28
|31
|47
|59
|91
|90
|32
|PAUL RYAN FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|6
|25
|20
|24
|34
|79
|66
|13
|Unfavorable
|79
|37
|44
|32
|32
|8
|13
|18
|MITCH MCCONNELL FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|5
|16
|11
|17
|12
|37
|30
|12
|Unfavorable
|64
|30
|35
|25
|26
|35
|33
|12
|RAND PAUL FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|6
|22
|16
|24
|29
|69
|64
|14
|Unfavorable
|72
|34
|45
|26
|34
|12
|15
|15
|TED CRUZ FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|2
|19
|8
|15
|19
|62
|61
|8
|Unfavorable
|71
|28
|44
|21
|25
|15
|11
|22
|JEB BUSH FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|15
|28
|23
|23
|30
|63
|60
|15
|Unfavorable
|70
|42
|50
|42
|39
|24
|27
|25
|MARCO RUBIO FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|7
|23
|18
|15
|24
|70
|58
|10
|Unfavorable
|68
|23
|35
|18
|20
|9
|15
|18
|CHRIS CHRISTIE FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|17
|32
|30
|29
|33
|56
|44
|16
|Unfavorable
|73
|33
|41
|32
|40
|33
|37
|27
|ELIZABETH WARREN FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|61
|22
|27
|15
|12
|9
|6
|11
|Unfavorable
|9
|16
|13
|20
|22
|47
|43
|14
|HILLARY CLINTON FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|88
|70
|70
|62
|51
|12
|11
|51
|Unfavorable
|10
|24
|26
|32
|46
|86
|85
|32
|NANCY PELOSI FAVORABILITY
|Favorable
|65
|41
|38
|26
|19
|3
|2
|16
|Unfavorable
|23
|26
|38
|39
|57
|88
|85
|25
|PARTY TRAITS QC48-QC49
|Republicans are too extreme
|83
|56
|63
|62
|47
|15
|23
|55
|Republicans care about the middle class
|21
|35
|49
|26
|40
|79
|64
|30
|Republicans are too willing to cut gov’t programs even when they work
|91
|63
|69
|69
|50
|18
|26
|58
|Democrats are too extreme
|11
|24
|22
|39
|43
|79
|78
|29
|Democrats care about the middle class
|86
|66
|85
|53
|50
|36
|21
|52
|Democrats rely too much on government to solve problems
|38
|44
|49
|52
|68
|95
|88
|47
|ROLE OF GOVERNMENT Q51ii
|Government should do more to solve problems
|73
|59
|44
|51
|32
|10
|12
|62
|Government is already doing too much
|20
|36
|50
|44
|66
|90
|87
|33
|ROLE OF GOVERNMENT Q50v
|It’s not government’s job to protect people from themselves
|19
|20
|28
|24
|43
|65
|58
|24
|Sometimes laws to protect people from themselves are needed
|77
|75
|68
|72
|57
|30
|37
|70
|GOVERNMENT AID Q51kk
|Government aid to the poor does more harm than good
|7
|33
|26
|33
|86
|80
|86
|46
|Government aid to the poor does more good than harm
|91
|59
|68
|60
|9
|13
|10
|45
|CAUSES OF POVERTY Q53
|Lack of effort is more often to blame for being poor
|9
|32
|42
|22
|56
|58
|61
|40
|Circumstances are more often to blame for being poor
|83
|58
|47
|66
|30
|26
|29
|50
|CONSTITUTIONAL ORIGINALISM QB55
|Supreme Court should base rulings on what Constitution meant when originally written
|14
|39
|27
|52
|47
|74
|88
|38
|Supreme Court should base rulings on current meaning
|84
|53
|68
|43
|48
|24
|11
|50
|TRUST IN GOVERNMENT QB40b
|Trust government just about always
|1
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Trust government most of the time
|31
|30
|36
|14
|15
|15
|6
|13
|Only some of the time
|65
|58
|58
|73
|74
|76
|76
|68
|Never (VOL.)
|2
|2
|1
|11
|9
|9
|16
|6
|CONTENT WITH GOVERNMENT QB40a
|Content with government
|17
|28
|29
|10
|12
|8
|2
|30
|Frustrated with government
|70
|59
|64
|64
|66
|58
|55
|52
|Angry with government
|11
|9
|5
|24
|22
|32
|43
|14
|CONGRESSIONAL FAVORABILITY Q11c
|Favorable
|12
|41
|26
|24
|17
|18
|13
|34
|Unfavorable
|86
|53
|71
|67
|79
|78
|84
|53
|US ROLE IN WORLD Q50ee
|Should be active in world affairs
|55
|39
|54
|10
|12
|67
|24
|25
|Concentrate on things at home
|38
|54
|41
|87
|85
|28
|71
|69
|US ROLE IN WORLD Q25j
|US efforts to solve world probs make things worse
|37
|22
|27
|57
|59
|20
|55
|40
|World would be even worse w/o US efforts
|54
|71
|67
|38
|35
|74
|39
|51
|US RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA QB109
|Should pursue a stronger relationship with China
|58
|57
|63
|52
|49
|41
|28
|59
|Should be tougher with China
|33
|36
|31
|41
|45
|51
|66
|26
|FREE TRADE QC115
|Free trade agreements have been good for US
|62
|66
|73
|46
|58
|68
|39
|63
|Free trade agreements have been bad for US
|27
|21
|21
|44
|33
|24
|51
|20
|NSA PROGRAM APPROVAL Q126
|Approve
|38
|53
|53
|39
|39
|36
|28
|44
|Disapprove
|58
|39
|44
|56
|57
|61
|69
|48
|ACA APPROVAL QC116
|Approve
|86
|54
|65
|40
|25
|2
|4
|40
|Disapprove
|10
|36
|30
|53
|71
|97
|94
|50
|VIEWS ON UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS Q122
|Immigrants should not be eligible for citizenship
|3
|13
|11
|37
|28
|27
|49
|23
|Should be eligible if meet certain requirements
|96
|85
|88
|61
|69
|72
|50
|75
|GUN OWNERSHIP Q123
|More important to protect gun ownership
|15
|33
|39
|53
|63
|86
|89
|36
|More important to control gun ownership
|81
|63
|60
|45
|35
|13
|9
|59
|FUTURE OF SOCIAL SECURITY Q125
|Some reductions in benefits will be necessary
|33
|28
|34
|20
|27
|49
|31
|28
|Benefits should not be reduced at all
|65
|69
|64
|79
|72
|46
|64
|68
|MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION QB110
|Should be legal
|81
|43
|66
|53
|67
|38
|28
|47
|Should be illegal
|16
|54
|32
|43
|31
|59
|69
|47
|ENERGY PRIORITIES QB107
|Alternative energy should be focus
|95
|64
|83
|68
|71
|22
|26
|73
|Expanding oil and gas production should be focus
|3
|29
|11
|27
|21
|64
|66
|20
|AFFIRMATIVE ACTION QC127
|Affirmative action is a good thing
|87
|74
|71
|70
|62
|30
|31
|66
|Affirmative action is a bad thing
|10
|16
|24
|21
|33
|60
|60
|20
|GAY MARRIAGE QB108
|Favor
|89
|37
|78
|42
|68
|41
|12
|57
|Oppose
|7
|55
|16
|49
|24
|49
|84
|32
|ABORTION Q124
|Legal in all/most cases
|87
|40
|71
|44
|58
|33
|24
|41
|Illegal in all/most cases
|9
|54
|24
|48
|37
|59
|70
|54
|SOCIETAL PRIORITIES Q25h
|Society is better if marriage/children are priority
|18
|64
|24
|51
|30
|66
|80
|36
|Society just as well off with other priorities
|77
|30
|72
|43
|65
|28
|16
|59
|EVOLUTION QC135-QC135a
|Humans and other living things have existed in their present form since the beginning of time
|13
|49
|16
|46
|29
|36
|53
|32
|Humans and other living things have evolved over time
|86
|44
|83
|50
|68
|57
|39
|61
|Humans and other living things have evolved due to natural processes such as natural selection
|62
|16
|55
|21
|41
|26
|14
|34
|A supreme being guided the evolution of living things for the purpose of creating humans & other life
|19
|23
|23
|24
|24
|27
|21
|24
|BIBLICAL LITERALISM QB139-QB139a
|Holy book is written by men and is not the word of God
|63
|10
|44
|18
|40
|21
|8
|27
|Holy book is word of God
|30
|87
|49
|78
|55
|74
|88
|68
|Holy book is to be taken literally, word for word
|10
|54
|13
|47
|21
|23
|57
|41
|Not everything in holy book should be taken literally, word for word
|20
|30
|35
|28
|33
|46
|26
|24
|ISLAM AND VIOLENCE QB54
|Islam more violent than other religions
|13
|36
|24
|44
|36
|56
|72
|33
|Islam not more violent
|78
|46
|65
|41
|52
|35
|20
|50
|GOVERNMENT ROLE IN HEALTHCARE Q121
|Government responsibility to make sure all have health care coverage
|87
|60
|58
|44
|30
|7
|7
|61
|Not the government’s responsibility
|11
|35
|40
|49
|68
|92
|92
|36
|GLOBAL WARMING QC57-QC58a
|Earth is getting warmer, because of fossil fuels
|78
|40
|53
|37
|37
|7
|9
|49
|Earth is gettting warmer, because of natural patterns in enviro
|13
|30
|24
|27
|24
|19
|12
|22
|No solid evidence the Earth is getting warmer
|7
|25
|20
|33
|34
|71
|75
|23
|KEYSTONE PIPELINE QC128
|Favor building Keystone XL pipeline
|30
|60
|62
|60
|59
|94
|87
|51
|Oppose
|57
|24
|28
|29
|29
|2
|8
|30
|GAMBLING QB106
|Favor legalized casino gambling in your state
|62
|52
|70
|63
|72
|58
|51
|55
|Oppose
|30
|42
|24
|33
|23
|34
|45
|34
|US FUTURE GROWTH Q50s
|There are no real limits to growth in this country
|46
|47
|44
|47
|44
|68
|54
|46
|People in the US need to learn to live with less
|47
|48
|52
|49
|52
|26
|41
|49
|VIEWS OF ELECTED OFFICIALS Q25o
|Elected officials in Washington lose touch quickly with the people they represent
|77
|64
|76
|85
|87
|82
|91
|68
|Elected officials try to stay in touch with the people they represent
|21
|30
|20
|12
|10
|15
|8
|23
|VIEWS OF ELECTED OFFICIALS Q25p
|Elected officials care what people like me think
|23
|33
|34
|10
|12
|17
|8
|16
|Elected officials don’t care what people like me think
|75
|63
|63
|89
|87
|81
|90
|81
|RELIGION IMPORTANCE Q50w
|Religion is an important part of my life
|41
|85
|47
|76
|60
|75
|83
|64
|Religion is not that important to me
|58
|14
|51
|23
|38
|24
|16
|35
|GOVERNMENT AND MORALITY Q50gg
|Government should do more to protect morality in society
|19
|51
|26
|42
|28
|24
|32
|43
|I worry government is too involved in morality
|77
|42
|69
|54
|69
|71
|62
|52
|WORKING PARENTS Q51jj
|Children are better off with a parent at home
|40
|66
|52
|67
|57
|66
|74
|64
|Children are just as well off if parents work outside the home
|50
|29
|45
|29
|40
|31
|23
|32
|POLICE STOPS Q51oo
|Police should be allowed to stop and search anyone who fits general description of a suspect
|22
|45
|42
|38
|39
|57
|52
|40
|Police should not be allowed to search people just because they look suspicious
|74
|51
|55
|60
|59
|38
|45
|58
|GOVERNMENT WASTEFUL Q25a
|Government is almost always wasteful and inefficient
|25
|31
|30
|72
|75
|88
|91
|53
|Government often does a better job than people give it credit for
|70
|63
|67
|25
|21
|10
|7
|41
|SOCIAL SAFETY NET Q25d
|Government should do more to help needy Americans, even if it means more debt
|83
|58
|39
|66
|18
|6
|11
|50
|Government can’t afford to do much more
|12
|35
|56
|27
|76
|89
|85
|42
|GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS Q25b
|Government regulation of business is necessary to protect public interest
|87
|67
|75
|28
|34
|14
|11
|45
|Government regulation of business does more harm than good
|9
|26
|19
|66
|61
|81
|85
|46
|RACIAL DISCRIMINATION Q25f
|Racial discrimination is the main reason many black people can’t get ahead
|80
|31
|19
|28
|9
|7
|5
|21
|Blacks who can’t get ahead are responsible for their own condition
|10
|57
|68
|63
|84
|82
|89
|69
|RACIAL EQUALITY Q50hh
|US has made changes to give blacks and whites equal rights
|6
|23
|67
|39
|70
|83
|81
|41
|Need to continue making changes to give blacks equal rights
|91
|72
|28
|56
|26
|12
|15
|52
|SOCIAL SAFETY NET Q25c
|Poor today have it easy because they can get benefits without doing anything
|6
|29
|32
|21
|81
|77
|86
|34
|Poor today have hard lives because benefits don’t go far enough
|86
|62
|54
|71
|10
|9
|7
|58
|VIEWS OF IMMIGRANTS Q25g
|Immigrants strengthen our country because of hard work and talents
|93
|70
|83
|14
|48
|64
|17
|59
|Immigrants are a burden because they take jobs, housing and health care
|3
|22
|11
|79
|43
|21
|73
|34
|VIEWS OF IMMIGRANTS Q50dd
|Newcomers from other countries threaten American customs and values
|5
|25
|9
|72
|39
|20
|81
|33
|Newcomers strengthen American society
|92
|66
|88
|23
|55
|72
|13
|62
|INDIVIDUALISM Q25k
|Most people can get ahead if they’re willing to work hard
|29
|82
|77
|32
|76
|88
|81
|67
|Hard work and determination are no guarantee of success for most people
|67
|16
|21
|65
|22
|10
|17
|30
|INDIVIDUALISM Q25l
|Success in life is mostly determined by forces out of our control
|36
|12
|6
|30
|8
|5
|9
|16
|Everyone has it in their own power to succeed
|56
|84
|91
|64
|89
|93
|89
|80
|VIEWS OF BUSINESS Q25m
|Too much power is concentrated in the hands of large companies
|95
|76
|82
|85
|88
|35
|71
|80
|The largest companies do not have too much power
|4
|19
|15
|12
|9
|57
|22
|14
|VIEWS OF BUSINESS Q25n
|Business corporations make too much profit
|80
|54
|50
|79
|66
|10
|33
|61
|Most corporations make a fair and reasonable profit
|16
|41
|45
|18
|31
|86
|62
|33
|BEST WAY TO ENSURE PEACE Q25i
|Best way to ensure peace is through military strength
|5
|28
|17
|28
|20
|67
|71
|19
|Good diplomacy is best way to ensure peace
|91
|62
|76
|64
|73
|22
|22
|72
|TERRORISM Q50bb
|Using overwheming military force is the best way to defeat terrrorism
|8
|53
|23
|31
|21
|68
|72
|32
|Relying too much on force creates hatred that leads to more terrorism
|88
|38
|71
|62
|75
|22
|22
|61
|ENVIRONMENT Q50q
|The country should do whatever it takes to protect environment
|96
|82
|90
|75
|83
|22
|21
|78
|The country has gone too far to protect environment
|2
|14
|7
|22
|13
|70
|75
|18
|ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS Q50r
|Stricter environmental laws cost too many jobs and hurt economy
|5
|28
|15
|47
|29
|84
|85
|42
|Stricter environmental laws are worth the cost
|93
|65
|81
|47
|68
|12
|11
|51
|VIEWS OF HOMOSEXUALITY Q50u
|Homosexuality should be accepted
|93
|43
|88
|49
|78
|58
|18
|64
|Homosexuality should be discouraged
|4
|48
|8
|43
|15
|31
|74
|27
|MORALITY AND RELIGION Q50aa
|Not necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values
|89
|7
|91
|31
|70
|66
|29
|45
|It is necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values
|11
|91
|7
|66
|28
|31
|69
|52
|FINANCIAL SITUATION Q50y
|I’m generally satisfied with my financial situation
|59
|48
|62
|28
|54
|66
|56
|37
|I’m not very satisfied with my financial situation
|40
|50
|37
|70
|45
|33
|42
|63
|FINANCIAL SITUATION Q50z
|I often don’t have enough to make ends meet
|30
|48
|28
|67
|36
|20
|32
|56
|Paying the bills is not a problem for me
|69
|50
|70
|31
|63
|77
|64
|41
|CIVIL LIBERTIES Q50ff
|Americans need to be willing to give up privacy to ensure safety from terrorism
|24
|28
|30
|14
|18
|27
|18
|20
|Americans shouldn’t have to give up privacy
|72
|66
|66
|83
|80
|69
|80
|75
|WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF AS…
|Hunter, fisher, or sportsman
|12
|25
|20
|21
|26
|33
|31
|28
|Trusting person
|65
|68
|62
|70
|65
|66
|57
|63
|Spiritual person
|42
|61
|43
|51
|40
|66
|69
|45
|Fast-food lover
|14
|19
|20
|21
|20
|16
|18
|20
|Upbeat and optimistic
|64
|50
|70
|48
|61
|68
|51
|57
|Couldn’t vacation without my smartphone
|27
|21
|22
|21
|18
|20
|15
|29
|Honor and duty are my core values
|40
|53
|50
|48
|53
|70
|68
|40
|Am sometimes uncomfortable being around people not of my race
|6
|10
|4
|7
|8
|5
|11
|13
|Think of myself as a typical American
|51
|66
|68
|70
|69
|73
|75
|55
|Recycle and reuse as a daily habit
|70
|42
|58
|39
|50
|45
|39
|39
|Video or computer gamer
|24
|19
|22
|21
|22
|16
|11
|35
|Outdoor person
|44
|59
|57
|62
|64
|58
|55
|66
|Libertarian
|11
|10
|18
|9
|15
|27
|14
|8
|Religious person
|27
|57
|32
|48
|34
|64
|72
|44
|Focused on health and fitness
|53
|38
|43
|40
|48
|40
|34
|37
|Sports fan
|32
|38
|38
|30
|41
|44
|36
|30
|Rarely worry what others think of me
|48
|46
|52
|55
|58
|51
|55
|50
|Compassion and helping others are my core values
|82
|73
|74
|75
|71
|72
|65
|75
|Often feel proud to be American
|40
|59
|56
|51
|56
|81
|72
|39
|Skeptical of medical experts’ recommendations
|20
|15
|18
|23
|27
|26
|35
|17