Typology Detailed Tables

SEX

Men 44 45 49 42 48 62 59 47

Women 56 55 51 58 52 38 41 53

AGE

18-49 55 47 69 49 65 45 32 77

50+ 44 51 31 51 34 53 67 23

DETAILED AGE

18-29 24 15 33 14 30 13 7 38

30-49 31 32 36 34 35 33 25 39

50-64 28 28 19 32 22 33 36 17

65+ 16 24 11 19 12 20 31 6

RACE

White, non-Hispanic 69 41 68 61 73 85 87 48

Black, non-Hispanic 13 30 7 20 6 1 2 10

Hispanic 8 19 15 9 14 7 4 32

FOREIGN BORN

Foreign born 9 18 12 6 10 7 3 33

Born in US 91 82 88 94 90 93 97 67

EDUCATION

College grad + 52 18 38 9 25 43 21 11

Some college 30 27 36 30 42 34 33 22

HS or less 18 54 26 60 33 22 46 67

INCOME

$75,000+ 34 15 36 10 28 45 28 11

$30,000-$74,999 32 31 30 26 36 33 39 23

<$30,000 26 45 26 56 27 12 21 58

DETAILED INCOME

> $100,000 22 8 23 5 16 28 16 4

$75,000-$99,999 12 6 13 5 13 16 13 6

$50,000-$74,999 15 11 15 8 17 19 17 8

$30,000-$49,999 18 20 16 18 20 14 22 14

<$30,000 26 45 26 56 27 12 21 58

RELIGIOUS PREFERENCE

White evangelical Protestant 5 16 8 21 13 30 43 11

White mainline Protestant 14 8 16 15 19 19 17 12

Non-white Protestant 13 34 10 25 10 7 8 17

Catholic 13 24 25 16 25 23 18 29

Unaffiliated 41 7 29 15 23 12 7 23

ATTEND RELIGIOUS SERVICES

Weekly or more 19 51 21 37 25 47 55 29

Once a month/yearly 34 31 40 34 39 32 27 36

Seldom/never 46 17 39 29 35 21 18 34

REGION

Northeast 23 17 21 17 21 17 12 17

Midwest 22 20 20 24 21 22 26 18

South 27 44 34 41 35 40 41 38

West 28 19 25 18 23 21 21 27

OWN OR RENT YOUR HOUSE

Own 53 44 49 42 56 73 74 25

Rent 32 35 28 44 30 19 20 44

USE PUBLIC TRANSIT

Once a week or more 19 13 16 7 8 5 2 16

Once or twice a month 13 11 11 9 9 9 3 10

Never 67 75 72 84 82 86 92 73

MARITAL STATUS

Married 44 43 46 38 46 71 70 31

Not married 56 57 54 62 54 29 30 69

PARENT

Parent 24 34 32 30 32 31 21 34

Not a parent 76 66 68 70 68 69 79 66

GUN OWNER

Gun in household 24 26 31 35 41 50 52 20

UNION HOUSEHOLD

Union member in household 20 18 18 15 16 11 16 11

VET

Veteran in household 24 31 25 28 28 35 42 18

EMPLOYMENT STATUS

Employed full time 47 35 49 32 54 54 42 39

Employed part time 15 13 20 13 11 10 6 17

Not employed/other 39 52 31 55 35 36 52 44

INVEST

I trade stocks and other funds pretty regularly 4 1 4 2 4 6 4 0

I have some long-term investments like retirement accounts, but don’t trade stocks regularly 50 24 48 22 50 62 55 13

I don’t have any money in the stock market 45 73 47 75 46 32 38 86

REGISTERED VOTER

Registered voter 83 77 78 75 79 88 91 0

Not a registered voter 17 23 22 25 21 12 9 100

PARTY W/LEANERS

Rep/Rep lean 5 26 25 32 49 86 84 23

Dem/Dem lean 89 61 65 53 35 6 7 43

Independent/No lean 5 13 10 15 16 8 9 34

PARTY

Republican 3 18 12 17 23 49 56 7

Democrat 61 46 35 37 21 4 5 19

Independent 34 30 49 41 51 44 33 55

Lean Republican 2 8 13 15 26 37 28 16

Lean Democrat 28 15 29 16 15 2 2 24

IDEOLOGICAL CONSISTENCY

Consistently conservative 0 0 0 0 1 24 50 1

Mostly conservative 0 5 0 16 22 57 43 11

Mixed views 2 51 40 66 70 19 7 57

Mostly liberal 30 38 52 17 7 0 0 27

Consistently liberal 68 6 7 0 0 0 0 4

CONGRESSIONAL TRIAL HEAT (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) QB27-QB27a

Rep/lean Rep 6 27 27 37 53 88 88 0

Dem/lean Dem 88 63 61 51 33 6 6 0

2012 VOTE (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS)

Obama 83 60 56 50 33 9 5 0

Romney 3 17 21 19 42 77 80 0

PRIMARY VOTER (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) Q149

Always/nearly always 60 53 47 47 48 71 74 0

Less frequently 40 47 53 53 52 29 26 0

VOTING HISTORY (BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS) QC142

Always/usually vote Republican 5 22 12 16 28 84 72 0

Vote equally for both parties 10 20 31 35 38 13 19 0

Always/usually vote Democratic 83 52 54 42 29 1 4 0

CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS IN LAST TWO YEARS Q102-Q102a

> $250 7 3 3 2 2 7 6 0

$100-$250 9 3 4 2 2 9 6 0

<$100 12 5 7 2 5 8 8 1

ELECTORAL PARTICIPATION Q105

Worked/volunteered for campaign 15 8 7 4 6 9 9 1

Contacted elected official 44 19 29 17 25 44 42 4

Attended campaign event 25 14 18 10 13 22 18 2

KNOWLEDGE SCALE (WHICH PARTY HAS MAJORITY IN EACH CHAMBER OF CONGRESS) Q41-Q42

Neither right 16 32 27 33 31 15 21 45

One right 23 42 32 43 39 16 25 36

Both right 60 26 42 23 30 69 54 18

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PARTIES QB5

Great deal of difference between parties 55 43 35 46 39 45 50 26

Fair amount of difference 28 27 42 25 27 33 25 39

Hardly any difference 16 24 19 26 30 21 24 23

FRIENDS’ VIEWS ON POLITICS

Most of my close friends share my views on government and politics 45 26 29 26 26 49 58 17

Some of my close friends share my views, but many do not 42 33 50 32 46 42 29 29

I don’t really know what most of my close friends think about government and politics 13 41 21 41 27 8 13 54

IT MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE WHEN PEOPLE ARGUE ABOUT POLITICS

Agree 35 57 43 49 47 32 40 56

Disagree 65 42 57 50 53 67 60 43

US POSITION IN WORLD QC56

US stands above other countries 11 39 20 29 16 43 46 24

US one of greatest countries 71 51 67 54 64 55 46 58

Other countries better 16 8 12 15 19 1 7 15

US FUTURE OUTLOOK QB4

US’s best years are ahead of us 70 50 65 34 33 33 20 40

US’s best years are behind us 22 40 30 61 60 59 76 50

SATISFACTION W/STATE OF NATION QB2

Satisfied 39 39 49 16 24 15 6 32

Not satisfied 54 52 45 77 70 83 93 56

STATE OF NATIONAL ECONOMY

Excellent/Good 29 23 34 11 15 12 5 18

Only fair/Poor 70 74 66 88 85 87 94 82

1 YEAR ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Will be better 39 34 37 12 11 9 7 17

Will be worse 10 18 10 34 30 45 56 27

About the same 50 44 53 53 59 44 37 56

AMERICAN PROBLEMS Q50t

We can always solve problems and get what we want in US 49 52 62 31 42 62 41 36

This country can’t solve many important problems 47 44 36 64 56 34 56 61

US SUCCESS QB26

US successful because of its ability to change 79 54 63 50 49 25 17 63

US successful because of reliance on long-standing principles 17 39 33 44 45 71 78 31

WALL STREET Q51pp

Wall St helps economy more than it hurts 36 47 56 31 42 74 49 36

Wall St hurts economy more than it helps 56 37 33 54 48 17 41 42

ECONOMIC SYSTEM Q51ll

Econ system favors powerful 88 51 60 74 69 31 48 58

Econ system generally fair to most 9 43 36 21 29 67 47 32

I WOULD VOTE AGAINST ANY OFFICIAL WHO VOTED TO RAISE TAXES

Agree 21 65 41 78 68 76 77 68

Disagree 79 33 59 21 32 24 22 30

IMPORTANT VALUES QC26

Americans agree about important values 23 37 31 26 22 25 17 31

Americans are divided about important values 74 59 67 72 75 71 80 66

OBAMA JOB APPROVAL QC1

Approve 84 61 66 44 31 2 5 39

Disapprove 10 29 26 48 60 96 94 47

FOLLOW GOV’T AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS Q40

Follow gov’t most of the time 65 43 46 43 42 75 68 0

TEA PARTY AGREEMENT

Agree 2 8 6 10 15 55 53 4

Disagree 78 25 44 20 18 11 6 9

No opinion 19 63 47 65 65 32 38 78

COMPROMISE Q51mm

Like elected officials who compromise 84 50 71 49 57 52 33 41

Like officials who stick to their positions 11 45 26 47 38 43 62 50

REPUBLICAN PARTY FAVORABILITY Q11a

Favorable 8 36 30 32 39 68 65 31

Unfavorable 89 55 63 61 53 30 31 46

DEMOCRATIC PARTY FAVORABILITY Q11b

Favorable 83 63 62 46 34 7 7 46

Unfavorable 15 28 31 47 59 91 90 32

PAUL RYAN FAVORABILITY

Favorable 6 25 20 24 34 79 66 13

Unfavorable 79 37 44 32 32 8 13 18

MITCH MCCONNELL FAVORABILITY

Favorable 5 16 11 17 12 37 30 12

Unfavorable 64 30 35 25 26 35 33 12

RAND PAUL FAVORABILITY

Favorable 6 22 16 24 29 69 64 14

Unfavorable 72 34 45 26 34 12 15 15

TED CRUZ FAVORABILITY

Favorable 2 19 8 15 19 62 61 8

Unfavorable 71 28 44 21 25 15 11 22

JEB BUSH FAVORABILITY

Favorable 15 28 23 23 30 63 60 15

Unfavorable 70 42 50 42 39 24 27 25

MARCO RUBIO FAVORABILITY

Favorable 7 23 18 15 24 70 58 10

Unfavorable 68 23 35 18 20 9 15 18

CHRIS CHRISTIE FAVORABILITY

Favorable 17 32 30 29 33 56 44 16

Unfavorable 73 33 41 32 40 33 37 27

ELIZABETH WARREN FAVORABILITY

Favorable 61 22 27 15 12 9 6 11

Unfavorable 9 16 13 20 22 47 43 14

HILLARY CLINTON FAVORABILITY

Favorable 88 70 70 62 51 12 11 51

Unfavorable 10 24 26 32 46 86 85 32

NANCY PELOSI FAVORABILITY

Favorable 65 41 38 26 19 3 2 16

Unfavorable 23 26 38 39 57 88 85 25

PARTY TRAITS QC48-QC49

Republicans are too extreme 83 56 63 62 47 15 23 55

Republicans care about the middle class 21 35 49 26 40 79 64 30

Republicans are too willing to cut gov’t programs even when they work 91 63 69 69 50 18 26 58

Democrats are too extreme 11 24 22 39 43 79 78 29

Democrats care about the middle class 86 66 85 53 50 36 21 52

Democrats rely too much on government to solve problems 38 44 49 52 68 95 88 47

ROLE OF GOVERNMENT Q51ii

Government should do more to solve problems 73 59 44 51 32 10 12 62

Government is already doing too much 20 36 50 44 66 90 87 33

ROLE OF GOVERNMENT Q50v

It’s not government’s job to protect people from themselves 19 20 28 24 43 65 58 24

Sometimes laws to protect people from themselves are needed 77 75 68 72 57 30 37 70

GOVERNMENT AID Q51kk

Government aid to the poor does more harm than good 7 33 26 33 86 80 86 46

Government aid to the poor does more good than harm 91 59 68 60 9 13 10 45

CAUSES OF POVERTY Q53

Lack of effort is more often to blame for being poor 9 32 42 22 56 58 61 40

Circumstances are more often to blame for being poor 83 58 47 66 30 26 29 50

CONSTITUTIONAL ORIGINALISM QB55

Supreme Court should base rulings on what Constitution meant when originally written 14 39 27 52 47 74 88 38

Supreme Court should base rulings on current meaning 84 53 68 43 48 24 11 50

TRUST IN GOVERNMENT QB40b

Trust government just about always 1 9 5 1 1 1 0 10

Trust government most of the time 31 30 36 14 15 15 6 13

Only some of the time 65 58 58 73 74 76 76 68

Never (VOL.) 2 2 1 11 9 9 16 6

CONTENT WITH GOVERNMENT QB40a

Content with government 17 28 29 10 12 8 2 30

Frustrated with government 70 59 64 64 66 58 55 52

Angry with government 11 9 5 24 22 32 43 14

CONGRESSIONAL FAVORABILITY Q11c

Favorable 12 41 26 24 17 18 13 34

Unfavorable 86 53 71 67 79 78 84 53

US ROLE IN WORLD Q50ee

Should be active in world affairs 55 39 54 10 12 67 24 25

Concentrate on things at home 38 54 41 87 85 28 71 69

US ROLE IN WORLD Q25j

US efforts to solve world probs make things worse 37 22 27 57 59 20 55 40

World would be even worse w/o US efforts 54 71 67 38 35 74 39 51

US RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA QB109

Should pursue a stronger relationship with China 58 57 63 52 49 41 28 59

Should be tougher with China 33 36 31 41 45 51 66 26

FREE TRADE QC115

Free trade agreements have been good for US 62 66 73 46 58 68 39 63

Free trade agreements have been bad for US 27 21 21 44 33 24 51 20

NSA PROGRAM APPROVAL Q126

Approve 38 53 53 39 39 36 28 44

Disapprove 58 39 44 56 57 61 69 48

ACA APPROVAL QC116

Approve 86 54 65 40 25 2 4 40

Disapprove 10 36 30 53 71 97 94 50

VIEWS ON UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS Q122

Immigrants should not be eligible for citizenship 3 13 11 37 28 27 49 23

Should be eligible if meet certain requirements 96 85 88 61 69 72 50 75

GUN OWNERSHIP Q123

More important to protect gun ownership 15 33 39 53 63 86 89 36

More important to control gun ownership 81 63 60 45 35 13 9 59

FUTURE OF SOCIAL SECURITY Q125

Some reductions in benefits will be necessary 33 28 34 20 27 49 31 28

Benefits should not be reduced at all 65 69 64 79 72 46 64 68

MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION QB110

Should be legal 81 43 66 53 67 38 28 47

Should be illegal 16 54 32 43 31 59 69 47

ENERGY PRIORITIES QB107

Alternative energy should be focus 95 64 83 68 71 22 26 73

Expanding oil and gas production should be focus 3 29 11 27 21 64 66 20

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION QC127

Affirmative action is a good thing 87 74 71 70 62 30 31 66

Affirmative action is a bad thing 10 16 24 21 33 60 60 20

GAY MARRIAGE QB108

Favor 89 37 78 42 68 41 12 57

Oppose 7 55 16 49 24 49 84 32

ABORTION Q124

Legal in all/most cases 87 40 71 44 58 33 24 41

Illegal in all/most cases 9 54 24 48 37 59 70 54

SOCIETAL PRIORITIES Q25h

Society is better if marriage/children are priority 18 64 24 51 30 66 80 36

Society just as well off with other priorities 77 30 72 43 65 28 16 59

EVOLUTION QC135-QC135a

Humans and other living things have existed in their present form since the beginning of time 13 49 16 46 29 36 53 32

Humans and other living things have evolved over time 86 44 83 50 68 57 39 61

Humans and other living things have evolved due to natural processes such as natural selection 62 16 55 21 41 26 14 34

A supreme being guided the evolution of living things for the purpose of creating humans & other life 19 23 23 24 24 27 21 24

BIBLICAL LITERALISM QB139-QB139a

Holy book is written by men and is not the word of God 63 10 44 18 40 21 8 27

Holy book is word of God 30 87 49 78 55 74 88 68

Holy book is to be taken literally, word for word 10 54 13 47 21 23 57 41

Not everything in holy book should be taken literally, word for word 20 30 35 28 33 46 26 24

ISLAM AND VIOLENCE QB54

Islam more violent than other religions 13 36 24 44 36 56 72 33

Islam not more violent 78 46 65 41 52 35 20 50

GOVERNMENT ROLE IN HEALTHCARE Q121

Government responsibility to make sure all have health care coverage 87 60 58 44 30 7 7 61

Not the government’s responsibility 11 35 40 49 68 92 92 36

GLOBAL WARMING QC57-QC58a

Earth is getting warmer, because of fossil fuels 78 40 53 37 37 7 9 49

Earth is gettting warmer, because of natural patterns in enviro 13 30 24 27 24 19 12 22

No solid evidence the Earth is getting warmer 7 25 20 33 34 71 75 23

KEYSTONE PIPELINE QC128

Favor building Keystone XL pipeline 30 60 62 60 59 94 87 51

Oppose 57 24 28 29 29 2 8 30

GAMBLING QB106

Favor legalized casino gambling in your state 62 52 70 63 72 58 51 55

Oppose 30 42 24 33 23 34 45 34

US FUTURE GROWTH Q50s

There are no real limits to growth in this country 46 47 44 47 44 68 54 46

People in the US need to learn to live with less 47 48 52 49 52 26 41 49

VIEWS OF ELECTED OFFICIALS Q25o

Elected officials in Washington lose touch quickly with the people they represent 77 64 76 85 87 82 91 68

Elected officials try to stay in touch with the people they represent 21 30 20 12 10 15 8 23

VIEWS OF ELECTED OFFICIALS Q25p

Elected officials care what people like me think 23 33 34 10 12 17 8 16

Elected officials don’t care what people like me think 75 63 63 89 87 81 90 81

RELIGION IMPORTANCE Q50w

Religion is an important part of my life 41 85 47 76 60 75 83 64

Religion is not that important to me 58 14 51 23 38 24 16 35

GOVERNMENT AND MORALITY Q50gg

Government should do more to protect morality in society 19 51 26 42 28 24 32 43

I worry government is too involved in morality 77 42 69 54 69 71 62 52

WORKING PARENTS Q51jj

Children are better off with a parent at home 40 66 52 67 57 66 74 64

Children are just as well off if parents work outside the home 50 29 45 29 40 31 23 32

POLICE STOPS Q51oo

Police should be allowed to stop and search anyone who fits general description of a suspect 22 45 42 38 39 57 52 40

Police should not be allowed to search people just because they look suspicious 74 51 55 60 59 38 45 58

GOVERNMENT WASTEFUL Q25a

Government is almost always wasteful and inefficient 25 31 30 72 75 88 91 53

Government often does a better job than people give it credit for 70 63 67 25 21 10 7 41

SOCIAL SAFETY NET Q25d

Government should do more to help needy Americans, even if it means more debt 83 58 39 66 18 6 11 50

Government can’t afford to do much more 12 35 56 27 76 89 85 42

GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS Q25b

Government regulation of business is necessary to protect public interest 87 67 75 28 34 14 11 45

Government regulation of business does more harm than good 9 26 19 66 61 81 85 46

RACIAL DISCRIMINATION Q25f

Racial discrimination is the main reason many black people can’t get ahead 80 31 19 28 9 7 5 21

Blacks who can’t get ahead are responsible for their own condition 10 57 68 63 84 82 89 69

RACIAL EQUALITY Q50hh

US has made changes to give blacks and whites equal rights 6 23 67 39 70 83 81 41

Need to continue making changes to give blacks equal rights 91 72 28 56 26 12 15 52

SOCIAL SAFETY NET Q25c

Poor today have it easy because they can get benefits without doing anything 6 29 32 21 81 77 86 34

Poor today have hard lives because benefits don’t go far enough 86 62 54 71 10 9 7 58

VIEWS OF IMMIGRANTS Q25g

Immigrants strengthen our country because of hard work and talents 93 70 83 14 48 64 17 59

Immigrants are a burden because they take jobs, housing and health care 3 22 11 79 43 21 73 34

VIEWS OF IMMIGRANTS Q50dd

Newcomers from other countries threaten American customs and values 5 25 9 72 39 20 81 33

Newcomers strengthen American society 92 66 88 23 55 72 13 62

INDIVIDUALISM Q25k

Most people can get ahead if they’re willing to work hard 29 82 77 32 76 88 81 67

Hard work and determination are no guarantee of success for most people 67 16 21 65 22 10 17 30

INDIVIDUALISM Q25l

Success in life is mostly determined by forces out of our control 36 12 6 30 8 5 9 16

Everyone has it in their own power to succeed 56 84 91 64 89 93 89 80

VIEWS OF BUSINESS Q25m

Too much power is concentrated in the hands of large companies 95 76 82 85 88 35 71 80

The largest companies do not have too much power 4 19 15 12 9 57 22 14

VIEWS OF BUSINESS Q25n

Business corporations make too much profit 80 54 50 79 66 10 33 61

Most corporations make a fair and reasonable profit 16 41 45 18 31 86 62 33

BEST WAY TO ENSURE PEACE Q25i

Best way to ensure peace is through military strength 5 28 17 28 20 67 71 19

Good diplomacy is best way to ensure peace 91 62 76 64 73 22 22 72

TERRORISM Q50bb

Using overwheming military force is the best way to defeat terrrorism 8 53 23 31 21 68 72 32

Relying too much on force creates hatred that leads to more terrorism 88 38 71 62 75 22 22 61

ENVIRONMENT Q50q

The country should do whatever it takes to protect environment 96 82 90 75 83 22 21 78

The country has gone too far to protect environment 2 14 7 22 13 70 75 18

ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS Q50r

Stricter environmental laws cost too many jobs and hurt economy 5 28 15 47 29 84 85 42

Stricter environmental laws are worth the cost 93 65 81 47 68 12 11 51

VIEWS OF HOMOSEXUALITY Q50u

Homosexuality should be accepted 93 43 88 49 78 58 18 64

Homosexuality should be discouraged 4 48 8 43 15 31 74 27

MORALITY AND RELIGION Q50aa

Not necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values 89 7 91 31 70 66 29 45

It is necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values 11 91 7 66 28 31 69 52

FINANCIAL SITUATION Q50y

I’m generally satisfied with my financial situation 59 48 62 28 54 66 56 37

I’m not very satisfied with my financial situation 40 50 37 70 45 33 42 63

FINANCIAL SITUATION Q50z

I often don’t have enough to make ends meet 30 48 28 67 36 20 32 56

Paying the bills is not a problem for me 69 50 70 31 63 77 64 41

CIVIL LIBERTIES Q50ff

Americans need to be willing to give up privacy to ensure safety from terrorism 24 28 30 14 18 27 18 20

Americans shouldn’t have to give up privacy 72 66 66 83 80 69 80 75

WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF AS…

Hunter, fisher, or sportsman 12 25 20 21 26 33 31 28

Trusting person 65 68 62 70 65 66 57 63

Spiritual person 42 61 43 51 40 66 69 45

Fast-food lover 14 19 20 21 20 16 18 20

Upbeat and optimistic 64 50 70 48 61 68 51 57

Couldn’t vacation without my smartphone 27 21 22 21 18 20 15 29

Honor and duty are my core values 40 53 50 48 53 70 68 40

Am sometimes uncomfortable being around people not of my race 6 10 4 7 8 5 11 13

Think of myself as a typical American 51 66 68 70 69 73 75 55

Recycle and reuse as a daily habit 70 42 58 39 50 45 39 39

Video or computer gamer 24 19 22 21 22 16 11 35

Outdoor person 44 59 57 62 64 58 55 66

Libertarian 11 10 18 9 15 27 14 8

Religious person 27 57 32 48 34 64 72 44

Focused on health and fitness 53 38 43 40 48 40 34 37

Sports fan 32 38 38 30 41 44 36 30

Rarely worry what others think of me 48 46 52 55 58 51 55 50

Compassion and helping others are my core values 82 73 74 75 71 72 65 75

Often feel proud to be American 40 59 56 51 56 81 72 39