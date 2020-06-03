Pew Research Center experts will present multiple papers at the 2020 annual AAPOR conference, to be held virtually from June 11-12, 2020
Pew Research Center at AAPOR agenda:
Thursday, June 11
Conference Kickoff: 10:00 AM EDT
- Vice President of Research Claudia Deane will discuss the Center’s COVID-19 research in a video as part of the All-Attendee Kickoff Session: Public Opinion and COVID-19.
What We Can Learn About Public Opinion Using Social Media Data: 11:00 AM EDT
- Director of Data Labs Aaron Smith will lead a session titled “What We Can Learn About Public Opinion Using Social Media Data.”
- Associate Director of Research Adam Hughes will present “A Vocal Minority: Assessing the Representativeness of Tweeters and Tweets.”
Surveying the U.S. Hispanic Population: 11:00 AM EDT
- Senior Researcher Ana Gonzalez-Barerra will present “Surveying the U.S. Hispanic population.”
- Senior Researcher Ana Gonzalez-Barerra will present “Measuring Hispanic Racial Identity: Using alternative measures of racial identity in surveys of Latinos.”
- Senior Writer/Editor Jens Manuel Krogstad will present “Latinos and the 2020 election.”
Innovations in Online Probability-Based Panels – A Look at the Last 20 Years and Beyond: 1:15 PM EDT
- Panel Manager Nick Bertoni will present “Evolution of the American Trends Panel.”
Accounting for, and Reporting on, Sources of Uncertainty in the Integration of Multiple Data Sources: 1:15 PM EDT
- Senior Research Methodologist Ashley Amaya will present “Image Upload as a Replacement for Survey Questions.”
Unconscious bias, Tolerance, Inequality, and Discrimination: 1:15 PM EDT
- Research Analyst Abby Budiman will present “Patterns and Trends of Discrimination Among U.S. Latinos.”
Telephone Frame and Address-Based Sample Frame Issues: 1:15 PM EDT
- Research Associate Alexandra Castillo will present “To Pulse or Not to Pulse? The Implications of Pulsing in European CATI Surveys.”
Partisanship and Polarization: 1:15 PM EDT
- Research Associate Brad Jones will present “Partisanship Across the Generations.”
Issues and Practice: Consent, Confidentiality, and Privacy: 3:00 PM EDT
- Research Methodologist Stacy Pancratz will present “Interview Privacy and Surveyor-Respondent Gender Matching in a Cross-National Context.”
Friday, June 12
Data Quality Issues Across Multiple Sources: 11:00 AM EDT
- Director of Survey Research Courtney Kennedy will present “Assessing the Risks to Online Polls from Bogus Respondents.”
- Related report: Assessing the Risks to Online Polls From Bogus Respondents
Traditional and Non-Traditional Estimation Methods for Election Surveys: 11:00 AM EDT
- Senior Survey Advisor Scott Keeter will present “Developing a National Benchmark for Party Affiliation.”
Inferences from Various Samples: 11:00 AM EDT
- Research Analyst Nick Hatley will present “Measuring Differences Between Panel Sources in Online Opt-in Samples from Panel Aggregators.”
AAPI Research & Affinity Group Meeting: 11:30am EDT
- Associate Director of Global Migration and Demography Research Neil Ruiz will host the first gathering of the newly formed AAPI Research & Affinity Group, a new AAPOR voluntary association he founded with members who are of Asian-American or Pacific Islander origin, or are interested in AAPI research topics.
Attitudes in the United States: Religion, Climate Change, and the 2020 Census: 1:15 PM EDT
- Research Associate Anna Brown will present “Awareness and Knowledge About the Census.”
Media Attitudes: 1:15 PM EDT
- Senior Researcher Jeffrey Gottfried will present “The Dynamics and Measurement of Americans’ Trust in the News Media Today.”
- Research Associate Elisa Shearer will present “Studying How Media Habits and Attitudes Relate to Perceptions of the 2020 Election: A year-long survey series.”
- Related Project: American News Pathways
Follow Pew Research Center Experts on Twitter During #AAPOR:
- Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, @anagonzalezb_mx
- Anna Brown, @aerbrown
- Jeffrey Gottfried, @gottfriedjeff
- Jens Manuel Krogstad, @jensmanuel
- Patrick van Kessel, @pvankessel