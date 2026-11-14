Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
What We Know – and Don’t Know – About Flock’s License Plate Cameras
Flock Safety has made recent headlines for its growing fleet of automated license plate readers – cameras that are now widely used by U.S. public safety agencies to identify and track vehicles on the road. There are more than 100,000 Flock cameras in the U.S., though the exact figure varies from source to source.
Key Facts About U.S. Data Centers
Around four-in-ten U.S. adults (42%) lived within 5 miles of an existing or planned data center as of February. Our recent research shows that Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about data centers’ impact on the environment, home energy costs and people’s quality of life.
‘Download My Free Guide’: What Products and Services Do Health and Wellness Influencers Promote?
About four-in-ten social media posts by health and wellness influencers (38%) promote a product or service. And they tend to land with audiences: A majority of Americans who get information from health and wellness influencers say they’ve tried a fitness, diet or beauty routine (63%) or bought a product (55%) based on these recommendations.
The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults
Black Americans are more likely than U.S. adults overall to be single (42% vs. 29%). About half of Black singles say they’re currently looking for a relationship or casual dates, though that share is higher among men than women.
Update: A First Look at Polling Performance in 2026
Where Americans Get News Relates to How They Engage in Public Life
From our research
The share of Americans who say they dislike political leaders who support building data centers in their area.