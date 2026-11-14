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‘Download My Free Guide’: What Products and Services Do Health and Wellness Influencers Promote?

About four-in-ten social media posts by health and wellness influencers (38%) promote a product or service. And they tend to land with audiences: A majority of Americans who get information from health and wellness influencers say they’ve tried a fitness, diet or beauty routine (63%) or bought a product (55%) based on these recommendations.

From our research

58%

The share of Americans who say they dislike political leaders who support building data centers in their area.

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