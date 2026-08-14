How TPS has changed under Trump

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41%

The share of U.S. parents with kids under 18 who are highly confident the childhood vaccine schedule is safe, according to a fall 2025 survey. Another 27% are somewhat confident, while 24% are not too or not at all confident.

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