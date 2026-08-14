How TPS has changed under Trump

Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Second Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status for most immigrants who had it
The current Trump administration has taken steps to end Temporary Protected Status for 13 countries, affecting an estimated 1 million out of 1.3 million immigrants who had it as of March 2025. Read more about the TPS program and how recent changes have affected different groups of people in the U.S., including Venezuelans, Haitians and Hondurans.
India and Pakistan: Rivals with divergent views of the global order
Most people in India and Pakistan view the other country as their top geopolitical threat, and each side doubts the other’s commitment to good relations. Indians and Pakistanis also differ significantly in their attitudes toward the U.S., China and Russia.
Most U.S. adults have lived with a romantic partner they’re not married to by their early 40s
About three-quarters (77%) of Americans ages 38 to 43 have at some point lived with a romantic partner they’re not married to – what demographers call cohabitation. The typical cohabiting relationship in the U.S. lasts 18 months before ending in marriage or a breakup.
Most Americans are uncomfortable with transgender athletes on sports teams that don’t match their birth sex
Around three-quarters of Americans (73%) say they are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on sports teams that do not match their sex at birth. Majorities of both Republicans (91%) and Democrats (55%) express this view, as do majorities across most demographic groups.
Americans’ use of social media for health information differs by race and ethnicity
From our research
The share of U.S. parents with kids under 18 who are highly confident the childhood vaccine schedule is safe, according to a fall 2025 survey. Another 27% are somewhat confident, while 24% are not too or not at all confident.