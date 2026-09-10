The Briefing: 9.10.2026

The Briefing

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Featured story: 25 years after 9/11, most Americans still remember where they were when they heard the news

25 years after 9/11, most Americans still remember where they were when they heard the news In other news: Pentagon used polygraphs to investigate leaks to journalists

Pentagon used polygraphs to investigate leaks to journalists Looking ahead: Can AI help identify false narratives on social media?

Can AI help identify false narratives on social media? Chart of the week: Most Americans say it’s important to stay informed on key issues, but fewer feel highly informed themselves

🔥 Featured story

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Even a quarter century later, the vast majority of Americans who were age 10 or older at the time (93%) say they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they heard the news about the attacks, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

In 2016, about three-quarters of U.S. adults (76%) named 9/11 as one of the top 10 historic events that occurred in their lifetime that had the greatest impact on the country – a far higher share than named any other event.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

An emerging tool known as Arbiter seeks to use artificial intelligence to analyze social media trends and help journalists identify false or misleading narratives. The nonprofit behind the tool is independent from social media companies and has begun to partner with news organizations around the world.



Although trust in information from news organizations has declined in recent years, Americans have consistently expressed even lower levels of trust in information from social media sites. In 2025, 37% of U.S. adults said they had at least some trust in the information they get from social media.



In a 2024 Center survey, we found that most people who get news on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and TikTok said they at least sometimes see news on these sites that seems inaccurate. Another 2024 survey asked people who get news from social media what they dislike the most about it. A lack of accuracy was the most common answer by far.

📊 Chart of the week

Americans overwhelmingly say it’s crucial for people to stay informed on various topics, according to a March survey. But far fewer say they’re highly informed about these topics themselves.

For example, large majorities of U.S. adults say it is extremely or very important for individual Americans to stay informed about the healthcare system (82%), immigration and citizenship policies (76%), and economic and tax policies (75%). But well below half say they are extremely or very informed about these topics.

Most Americans say it’s important to stay informed on key issues, but fewer feel highly informed themselves % of U.S. adults who say … Note: Other responses for the question on how informed people are about each topic include “Somewhat informed,” “Not too informed” and “Not at all informed.” Other responses for the question on how important people think it is for individual Americans to stay informed about each topic include “Somewhat important,” “Not too important” and “Not at all important.” Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 6-9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans say it’s important to stay informed on key issues, but fewer feel highly informed themselves % of U.S. adults who say … They are extremely or very informed about … It is extremely or very important for individual Americans to stay informed about … The healthcare system 34 82 Voting and election processes 50 82 What the president can and cannot do 36 80 Immigration and citizenship policies 39 76 Economic and tax policies 24 75 Social Security 31 72 U.S. foreign policy 23 71 Gun regulation 33 69 Childhood vaccine policies 31 69 Federal regulation of technology and media companies 15 52 Marijuana regulation 23 31 Download data as .csv Note: Other responses for the question on how informed people are about each topic include “Somewhat informed,” “Not too informed” and “Not at all informed.” Other responses for the question on how important people think it is for individual Americans to stay informed about each topic include “Somewhat important,” “Not too important” and “Not at all important.” Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 6-9, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner, and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by David Kent.

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