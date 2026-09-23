Religion weekly update, Sept. 23, 2026

In many ways, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are a stable and traditional community, a new Pew Research Center study shows. Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) have long made up between 1% and 2% of the U.S. adult population and have consistently stood out as highly religious and conservative.

For example, about seven-in-ten Latter-day Saints say that religion is very important in their lives. And about three-quarters of the church’s members identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party.

Amid these signs of stability, however, are indications of change within the church. Since 2007, Latter-day Saints have become slightly less religious by some key measures, including daily prayer rates. They also have grown modestly more liberal on some social and political issues, such as homosexuality.

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