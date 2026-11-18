Religion & Public Life

A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗

Media mentions

Muslims may outnumber Christians by 2035

Nov. 18 – The Economist *

Muslims projected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035

Nov. 18 – Religion Unplugged

Pew: Christians will be minority in North America by 2070, will double in Africa

Nov. 18 – Christianity Today *

In the news

Why U.S. Catholic bishops are focusing on AI

Nov. 18 – The New York Times *

Italy approves antisemitism law amid leftist opposition protests

Nov. 18 – Reuters *

Fear, outrage grow as Quebec moves to ban religious symbols for elementary students

Nov. 17 – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Dallas woman sues Texas governor, Grand Prairie after Eid swim event cancellation

Nov. 17 – Religion News Service

Some Afghan women quietly defy Taliban bans, by opening secret schools and running small businesses

Nov. 17 – The Associated Press

A hidden cathedral floor emerges in Sudan, revealing one of the biggest medieval churches

Nov. 17 – The Associated Press

Jewish heirs and consignors settle claim over $180 Million van Gogh ahead of sale

Nov. 17 – The New York Times *

How one Reform synagogue became a test of religious pluralism in Jerusalem

Nov. 16 – Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Bahrain court sentences dozens of Shia Muslims to life in prison, activists say

Nov. 16 – BBC News *

‘We squandered an opportunity’: The Christian right on its election rout

Nov. 13 – The New York Times *