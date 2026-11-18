Religion & Public Life
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The Future of World Religions, 2020-2070
Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians globally by 2035, according to new projections from Pew Research Center. Both religious groups are growing in size, but Muslims are growing faster. Population growth in sub-Saharan Africa in particular will boost the global numbers of both faiths, and by 2070 more than half of the world’s Christians are projected to live in Africa south of the Sahara Desert.
The Center’s new study examines how the size of seven major religious groups – Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, religiously unaffiliated people, and followers of all other religions – will change globally between 2020 and 2070, if recent demographic trends continue. The study finds that differing fertility rates between groups will drive most of the projected change.
Among the key findings:
- The United States will no longer have a Christian majority by 2070, though Christians will remain the biggest religious group in the country.
- Hindus are projected to increase the most in absolute number in India, but they will grow faster in countries outside India, including the U.S.
- The overall populations of China, Japan and South Korea are expected to shrink, and their Buddhist populations will drop by more than half.
- Most countries are projected to have more religiously unaffiliated people than they do now. But population decline in China will entirely offset these gains.
- 62% of all Jews will live in Israel, up from 46% in 2020.
Interested in projections for a specific country, such as the United States? Check out the study’s accompanying data explorer for results by country, region and religious group.
Related:
Media mentions
Muslims may outnumber Christians by 2035
Nov. 18 – The Economist *
Muslims projected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035
Nov. 18 – Religion Unplugged
Pew: Christians will be minority in North America by 2070, will double in Africa
Nov. 18 – Christianity Today *
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