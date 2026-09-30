Internet, Science & Tech – September 28, 2026

Internet, Science & Tech
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on how the internet, science and technology are impacting society · Subscribe ↗
About half of Americans say they spend too much time on their smartphone
Just over half of U.S. adults say they spend too much time on their smartphone, and 45% say they’ve tried to cut back on their smartphone use over the past 12 months. Of those who have tried cutting back, 25% report that they were highly successful.
Americans’ views of data centers have turned more negative
Since January, Americans have become more likely to say data centers are mostly bad for the environment (54%), home energy costs (50%) and people’s quality of life nearby (49%). This is true for people across age groups, partisan coalitions and community types.
About 8 in 10 Americans take supplements, and many see them as important to their health
Nearly eight-in-ten U.S. adults (78%) say they are taking at least one supplement for their health, most commonly vitamins and minerals. Products differ somewhat by age, with younger adults especially likely to take protein supplements like powders, drinks or bars.
Globally, more people expect AI to cause job loss than growth
Across 37 countries, people feel generally pessimistic about the potential impacts of AI on jobs and economic inequality, though many say they’re not sure. Concern in some nations runs especially high among younger adults.
Media mentions
Half of Americans Admit to Spending Too Much Time on Phones
Today
America’s supplement habit: 80 percent of adults are taking at least one
Scripps News
Most Young Americans Are More Concerned About AI Than Excited, Pew Survey Finds
Forbes
From our research
The share of Americans who say they would be uncomfortable with a new data center in their area.