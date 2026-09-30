Internet, Science & Tech – September 28, 2026

Internet, Science & Tech

A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on how the internet, science and technology are impacting society · Subscribe ↗

Media mentions

Half of Americans Admit to Spending Too Much Time on Phones

Today

America’s supplement habit: 80 percent of adults are taking at least one

Scripps News

Most Young Americans Are More Concerned About AI Than Excited, Pew Survey Finds

Forbes

From our research