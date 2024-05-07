Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Americans’ Changing Relationship With Local News

Acknowledgments

By , , , and

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Sarah Naseer, Research Assistant
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Assistant                          

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate 
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

