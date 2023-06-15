Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

A Profile of the Top-Ranked Podcasts in the U.S.

Appendix B: List of top-ranked podcasts

Names of the 451 top-ranked podcasts included in this report

  • 20/20
  • 12 Hour Sound Machines for Sleep (no loops or fades)
  • 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer
  • 48 Hours
  • A Kansas State of Mind
  • Acquired
  • Adam Carolla Show
  • Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos
  • After Hours with Alex Cooper
  • Against The Odds
  • Against the Rules with Michael Lewis
  • Alex Wagner Tonight
  • All Relative: Defining Diego
  • All There Is with Anderson Cooper
  • All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
  • The Always Sunny Podcast
  • Am I the Jerk?
  • American History Tellers
  • American Hostage
  • American Scandal
  • Anatomy of Murder
  • Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh
  • Angie Martinez IRL
  • ANMA
  • Another Russia
  • anything goes with emma chamberlain
  • Archetypes
  • Archewell Audio
  • Are You Garbage? Comedy Podcast
  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL
  • The Atlas Obscura Podcast
  • Aubrey Marcus Podcast
  • Back to the Barre
  • Back to the beach with Kristin and Stephen
  • BADLANDS
  • The Ballad Of Uncle Drank
  • Banned
  • Bannon’s War Room
  • Banter
  • Barstool Pick Em
  • Baseball Is Dead
  • Batman Unburied
  • BE KIND TO EVERYONE
  • Behind the Bastards
  • The Ben Shapiro Show
  • The Best One Yet
  • Betrayal
  • The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
  • The Bible Recap
  • The Big Conn: The Official Podcast
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast: The Interviews
  • Björk: Sonic Symbolism
  • Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast
  • Blood Ties
  • Bloodthirsty Hearts
  • Blowback
  • Blurry Creatures
  • Bob Does Sports Podcast
  • Body Stuff with Dr. Jen Gunter
  • Bone Valley
  • The Book Case
  • The Book Of Wrestling
  • Borderline Salty
  • Born to rule: When Charles is King
  • The Break Up Break Down
  • Breaking Bread
  • Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar
  • The Bridge
  • Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson
  • Broken Doors
  • BROKEN: Jeffrey Epstein (BROKEN: Seeking Justice)
  • Buried Bones
  • Bussin’ With The Boys
  • Call For Help
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Call Me Curious
  • Can You Don’t?
  • Candace Owens
  • Caresha Please
  • Casefile Presents: Matty
  • Casefile True Crime
  • Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen
  • The Charlie Kirk Show
  • Chins & Giggles
  • The Chris Cuomo Project
  • Circle Time
  • Club Random with Bill Maher
  • Cold Cases
  • The Comment Section with Drew Afualo
  • Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
  • Conspiracy Theories
  • Conviction
  • Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff
  • CounterClock
  • Creeps and Crimes
  • Crime Junkie
  • Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast
  • Crimes of Passion
  • Criminal
  • The Criminal Makeup
  • Crooked City: The Emerald Triangle
  • The Daily
  • The Daily Beans
  • Daily Dad Jokes
  • The Dan Bongino Show
  • The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
  • The Danny Brown Show
  • Dare to Lead with Brené Brown
  • Dark History
  • Dateline: Missing In America
  • Dateline NBC
  • DAVI THE SCAPEGOAT
  • Dead and Gone
  • Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery
  • Death of an Artist
  • The Deck
  • Devious Dads
  • Die Of Laughter
  • The Digital Sisterhood
  • Dispatches From Myrtle Beach
  • Dissect
  • Distractible
  • The Domonique Foxworth Show
  • Don’t Be Sour
  • Donut Racing Show
  • The Draymond Green Show
  • The Dropout
  • Dumb Blonde
  • Dungeons and Daddies
  • Dynasty by Vanity Fair
  • Echo Park
  • Epic: The Vela (Epic: Ctrl-Alt-Destroy)
  • The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
  • The Ezra Klein Show
  • Facing Evil
  • Fantasy Focus Football
  • Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
  • Fantasy Football Today
  • Fantasy Footballers – Fantasy Football Podcast
  • FantasyPros – Fantasy Football Podcast
  • Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast
  • Father Wants Us Dead
  • FBI Retired Case File Review
  • Fed Up
  • Financial Feminist
  • The First Degree
  • First Person
  • Flamingo
  • Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
  • Forensic Files II
  • Freakonomics Radio
  • Freaky Folklore
  • Fresh Air
  • Cover Up: Ministry of Secrets (Fringe Network: Alien State)
  • FULL SEND PODCAST
  • Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers
  • Game Of Thrones: Season 8 Redux
  • Games with Names
  • The Genius Life
  • Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories
  • Ghost Church by Jamie Loftus
  • Girls Next Level
  • The Glenn Beck Program
  • Global News Podcast
  • GoJo with Mike Golic Jr.
  • Good Cult
  • Good Guys
  • Good Influences
  • Good Inside with Dr. Becky
  • Gorillaz presents: The Stuart Potcast
  • The Great Gatsby
  • The Group Chat
  • The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos
  • Healing with David Kessler
  • Heaven Bent
  • Hell and Gone
  • Hidden Brain
  • Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure
  • History is US
  • Hot Money: Who Rules Porn?
  • HOTD: A House of the Dragon Podcast
  • The Hottest Take
  • The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast
  • How to Be a Better Human
  • How to Talk to People (How to Build a Happy Life)
  • Huberman Lab
  • I Survived
  • I Was Never There
  • Idiot
  • Impaulsive with Logan Paul
  • In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt
  • In the Land of Lies
  • Inhuman: A True Crime Podcast
  • Internal Affairs
  • Into It: A Vulture Podcast with Sam Sanders
  • It Could Happen Here
  • It’s Me, Tinx
  • Name Redacted Podcast (Jared Carrabis Podcast)
  • The Jeff Gerstmann Show – A Podcast About Video Games
  • Jocko Podcast
  • The Joe Rogan Experience
  • Joe Rogan Experience Review podcast
  • The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast
  • The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast
  • The Jordan Harbinger Show
  • The Journal.
  • The Juice with Solomon Georgio
  • just a little shady
  • Kasich & Klepper
  • The Kill List
  • KILLED
  • Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast
  • The Know For Sure Pod
  • Knowledge Fight
  • Kuper Island
  • The Kyle Kulinski Show
  • The Langley Files: CIA’s Podcast
  • Last Day
  • Last Podcast On The Left
  • Law&Crime Sidebar
  • Le Monstre
  • The Letter
  • Lex Fridman Podcast
  • Lights Out
  • Listening In
  • Live From …
  • Live Wild with Remi Warren
  • Locked Inside
  • Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram
  • Luna Storytimes
  • Maintenance Phase
  • Making Space with Hoda Kotb
  • Malicious Moms
  • The Martha Stewart Podcast
  • The Martyrmade Podcast
  • The Matt Walsh Show
  • Mean Girl
  • The Megyn Kelly Show
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • On Display with Melissa Gorga
  • The Michael Knowles Show
  • The Midnight Miracle
  • Mind of a Monster: Aileen Wuornos
  • The Mindset Mentor
  • Missed Fortune
  • Modern Wisdom
  • Monday Morning Podcast
  • Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
  • Morbid
  • More Than A Feeling
  • Morning Cup of Murder
  • Morning Wire
  • The Moth
  • Mother Country Radicals
  • Motivation Daily by Motiversity
  • Motive
  • Move With Heart
  • MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
  • Mufti Menk
  • True Sunlight (Murdaugh Murders Podcast)
  • Murder, Mystery & Makeup
  • Murder Sheet
  • Murder With My Husband
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • My Story Animated Podcast
  • My Unsung Hero
  • Mythology
  • Mythology Sagas: Thor & Loki
  • National Park After Dark
  • New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
  • No Compromise
  • Normal Gossip
  • Not Skinny But Not Fat
  • NPR News Now
  • Off Leash
  • Off The Pike with Brian Barrett
  • Off the Record with DJ Akademiks
  • Office Ladies
  • The Official Game of Thrones Podcast:  House of Dragon
  • Ologies with Alie Ward
  • On My Mind with Ava Jules
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  • On with Kara Swisher
  • The Operator With Rob O’Neill
  • Oversharing
  • PAIGE by Paige.
  • The Palcast
  • Pardon My Take
  • Park Predators
  • PBD Podcast
  • Perfect Person
  • Persona: The French Deception
  • The Pink Moon Murders
  • PlanBri Uncut
  • Planet Money
  • Please Don’t Tell Anyone
  • Pod Meets World
  • Pod Save America
  • Podcrushed
  • Ponte Las Pilas
  • Power Trip
  • Pretend – a true crime podcast about con artists
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart
  • The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway
  • Project Unabom
  • The Prosecutors
  • The Rachel Maddow Show
  • Radio Rental
  • Radiolab
  • Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen
  • The Ramsey Show
  • The Randy Rainbow Podcast
  • R&B Money
  • REAL AF with Andy Frisella
  • Real Ones with Jon Bernthal
  • Real Time with Bill Maher
  • Reality with The King
  • Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins (A Stranger Things Podcast)
  • The Refine Podcast
  • Relaxing White Noise
  • The Rest Is History
  • ReThinking
  • Revealing Your Secrets with Alyx Weiss
  • Revisionist History
  • Revolutions
  • The Ringer’s Philly Special
  • The Ringer-Verse
  • Ripper Magoo Podcast
  • Rituals
  • The Roman Atwood Podcast
  • Rotten Mango
  • Rule of Life
  • Run, Bambi, Run
  • The Run-Up
  • The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad
  • Sacred Scandal
  • Scamfluencers
  • Scary Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep
  • Science Vs
  • Scotland Yard Confidential
  • The Secret Room | True Stories
  • The Seduction
  • Sent Away
  • Serial
  • Serial Killer: A True Crime Podcast
  • Serial Killers
  • Serious Trouble
  • Sex With Emily
  • The Shane Dawson Podcast
  • Shark Attacks in Paradise
  • Shawn Ryan Show
  • Short History Of…
  • ShxtsNGigs
  • Significant Others
  • Sinister Societies
  • Slow Burn
  • Slow News Day with Kevin Clark
  • Small Talk is Dead
  • Small Town Murder
  • Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
  • SmartLess
  • Smoke Screen: Just Say You’re Sorry (Smoke Screen: Puppy Kingpin)
  • Snapped: Women Who Murder
  • Solitaire
  • Someone Knows Something
  • Something Was Wrong
  • Sound Barrier: Sylvester
  • Sounds Like A Cult
  • Speaking of Psychology
  • The Staircase Podcast
  • Standoff
  • Barstool Baseball (Starting 9)
  • Stolen
  • Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan
  • Strict Scrutiny
  • Stuff You Should Know
  • Suburb Talks
  • The Sum Of Us
  • Sunday Scaries by Headspace
  • The Sunshine Place
  • Suspect
  • Sword and Scale
  • Sympathy Pains
  • Take Your Shoes Off w/ Rick Glassman
  • Talk Ville
  • Tana’s Toxic Tips
  • Teachers Off Duty
  • The Teacher’s Pet
  • Tenfold More Wicked
  • The Tennis Podcast
  • The Terminal List Podcast with Jack Carr
  • Therapy and Theology
  • Therapy Gecko
  • The Thing About Pam
  • Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques
  • This American Life
  • This Changes Everything
  • This Is Actually Happening
  • This Past Weekend
  • The Tim Dillon Show
  • Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli
  • Titans Of Nuclear | Interviewing World Experts on Nuclear Energy
  • The Toast
  • Tom Rinaldi Presents: Wesley
  • TRIGGERnometry
  • The Trojan Horse Affair
  • True Crime with Kendall Rae
  • Truthers: Tiffany Dover Is Dead*
  • Trying Not to Care
  • Twin Flames
  • Two Hot Takes
  • UK Unknown
  • Undisclosed
  • Unexpected with Hannah Love
  • Unf*ck Your Brain
  • Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
  • Unraveled
  • Unsealed: Tylenol Murders
  • Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories
  • Up and Vanished
  • Up First
  • Uprooted
  • V Interesting with V Spehar
  • Very Scary People
  • The Viall Files
  • Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’
  • The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary
  • Vigilante
  • Violating Community Guidelines with Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer
  • Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
  • We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
  • WeCrashed
  • What Happened To Sandy Beal
  • What Was That Like
  • White Eagle
  • Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?
  • Who Killed Daphne?
  • The Wilderness
  • Will Be Wild
  • The Wire at 20
  • Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch (Witnessed: Mystic Mother)
  • Wolves Among Us
  • Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor
  • You Can’t Make This Up
  • You, Me & Mike
  • Your Magic
  • Your Mom’s House with Christina P. And Tom Segura
  • Your Own Backyard
  • You’re Wrong About
