Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s news and information research team, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at journalism.org.

Research Team

Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research

Sarah Naseer, Research Assistant

Christopher St. Aubin, Research Assistant

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher

Mark Jurkowitz, Senior Writer

Shreenita Ghosh, Former Research Associate

Jacob Liedke, Research Assistant

Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Assistant

Emily Tomasik, Research Assistant

Jeffrey Gottfried, Senior Researcher

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager

Andrew Grant, Communications Associate

Rachel Drian, Associate Director, Communications

Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer

Editorial and Graphic Design

Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager, Religion Research

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Peter Bell, Design Director

Andrea Caumont, Digital Engagement Manager

Isaac Mei, Associate Social Media Strategist

Chris Baronavski, Senior Web Developer