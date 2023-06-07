Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.

Primary researchers

Colleen McClain, Research Associate

Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research

Research team

Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research

Emily A. Vogels, Research Associate

Risa Gelles-Watnick, Research Assistant

Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst

Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Peter Bell, Design Director

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager

Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate

Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from feedback from the following Pew Research Center staff: Ashley Amaya, Laura Silver, Katerina Eva Matsa, Galen Stocking and Elisa Shearer; and former Pew Research Center staff: Amy Mitchell. The researchers are grateful to Jennifer Su, Vice President at SSRS, and Chintan Turakhia, Executive Vice President and Chief Products Officer at SSRS, as well as their colleagues and partners at InsideOut Insights (IOI) for their efforts in conducting the focus groups.