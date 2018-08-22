Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.
Primary researchers
Jingjing Jiang, Research Analyst
Research team
Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research Aaron Smith, Associate Director, Research Monica Anderson, Senior Researcher Ruth Igielnik, Senior Researcher Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst
Editorial and graphic design
Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor
Communications and web publishing
Dana Page, Associate Director, Communications Sara Atske, Assistant Digital Producer