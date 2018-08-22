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How Teens and Parents Navigate Screen Time and Device Distractions

Acknowledgments

By
Table of Contents
  1. How Teens and Parents Navigate Screen Time and Device Distractions
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.

Primary researchers

Jingjing Jiang, Research Analyst

Research team

Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research Aaron Smith, Associate Director, Research Monica Anderson, Senior Researcher Ruth Igielnik, Senior Researcher Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst

Editorial and graphic design

Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Dana Page, Associate Director, Communications Sara Atske, Assistant Digital Producer

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Table of Contents

  1. How Teens and Parents Navigate Screen Time and Device Distractions
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology