Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary researchers

Aaron Smith, Associate Director, Research Monica Anderson, Research Associate Maeve Duggan, Research Associate

Research team

Lee Rainie, Director, Internet, Science and Technology Research Kyley McGeeney, Research Methodologist Cary Funk, Associate Director, Research Nicholas Hatley, Research Assistant Kenneth Olmstead, Research Associate

Editorial and graphic design

Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer Shannon Greenwood, Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Dana Page, Senior Communications Manager Shannon Greenwood, Associate Digital Producer